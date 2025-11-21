Former Springbok WAG Rachel Kolisi has reportedly unfollowed RG Snyman's wife, Saskia Snyman, on Instagram

The two were allegedly close friends who often posted photos with one another and liked each other's Instagram posts

This new revelation allegedly comes after Saskia was spotted vibing with Siya's new rumoured bae, Rachel John

Rachel Kolisi has allegedly unfollowed RG Snyman’s wife, Saskia. Image: Rachel. Kolisi, Saskiasnyman

Source: Instagram

It is alleged that Rachel Kolisi has unfollowed Springbok WAG Saskia Snyman. The two apparently used to follow one another on Instagram. That was until Siya Kolisi was spotted next to 24-year-old influencer Rachel John.

A viral video of Kolisi at the ATP Finals alongside John has gone viral. RG Snyman's wife, Saskia, was seated with the new rumoured couple.

Did Rachel Kolisi unfollow Saskia?

According to The South African, Rachel has stopped following her friend after the video went viral. However, Saskia still follows Rachel as well as Rachel John on Instagram.

The ladies often interacted with each other on IG, with Rachel liking Saskia's posts, while she would often leave a comment on Rachel's.

Watch the video of Siya next to Rachel John by ATPTour below:

So who is Rachel John? Well, according to her Instagram, she was born and raised in Amsterdam. She is mixed with her mother, Elske, being Dutch, and her father, David, being Nigerian.

John is not only an influencer but she is also passionate about travel, competitive fighting, and wellness. When she visited South Africa multiple times, she wrote, “South Africa stole my heart.”

She has snapped photos with Kolisi's close allies, including Marise Pollard, Domenica Allende, Jesse Kriel, Cheslin Kolbe, and Eben Etzebeth.

During Siya Kolisi's 100th test cap in Paris, John was also in London with her IG post captioned, "Again for a few days in London."

Siya posts bible verse

After Rachel Kolisi posted a video speaking about betrayal trauma, Siya Kolisi responded with a few bible verses of his own. In one post, he wrote, “Is anyone among you in trouble? Let them pray. Is anyone happy? Let them sing songs of praise.”

Another post reads, “So we fix our eyes not on what is seen, but on what is unseen, since what is seen is temporary, but what is unseen is eternal.”

He has rarely explicitly spoken or taken direct jabs at his estranged wife.

Siya Kolisi was spotted next to an influencer. Image: Siyakolisi

Source: Instagram

Rachel likes posts dragging ex

In a previous report from Briefly News, Rachel Kolisi's post discussing the betrayal of a significant other caught the attention of many fans.

In the clip, the woman says: “As you’re falling, look up and you see your person watching you. They’re watching you fall and hit the ground, and they’re smiling. The fall breaks every bone in your body."

Rachel liked some of the comments, including this one, which reads: "After having met evil, goodness still prevails. And now every day, you recognise your past for what it was, an incredibly painful revelation of who you are in Christ, but a much-needed revelation nonetheless."

