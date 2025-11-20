Cardi B posted a heartfelt Instagram carousel, offering the world its first glimpse of her newborn son cradled in loving arms

She shares the baby with NFL star, Stefon Diggs, marking a public milestone for the couple's blended family journey

Fans and celebs alike celebrated the reveal, blending joy with curiosity about the little one's name and future adventures

Cardi B has welcomed a baby boy. Image: iamcardib

Source: Getty Images

Cardi B, the Grammy-winning rapper whose unapologetic lyrics have topped charts worldwide, introduced her fourth child. The baby boy was born to her and boyfriend Stefon Diggs.

This marks Cardi B's first child with Diggs, whose staggering net worth was revealed after signing a deal with Patriots, and comes amid her ongoing co-parenting with ex-husband Offset. The reveal, viewed millions of times within hours, highlighted a serene hospital moment and home nursery setup, emphasizing themes of new beginnings after a high-profile divorce.

Here is the full post:

Celeb cheers and fan fever

The post ignited a storm of support, amassing over 3 million likes and 15,000 comments. Pearl Thusi led with:

"Mami."

Cyan Boujee exclaimed:

"Mamacita."

Actress Somaya Reece added:

"Welcome home, angel. Congratulations to you and your growing family."

@janemena wrote:

"I always love your maternity shots."

American model Cynthia Bailey wrote simply:

"Congratulations."

Cardi B's pregnancies and divorce

Cardi B has experienced four pregnancies, resulting in four children. She shares three children with her ex-husband, rapper Offset. The couple separated in 2024, with Cardi B being the one that filed for divorce.

Cardi B has cited irreconcilable differences and feeling as though she and Offset simply grew apart as the main reasons for her divorce filings.

She recently welcomed her fourth child, a baby boy, with her current boyfriend, Diggs.

Cardi B and Offset's three children are Kulture Kiari Cephus, who was born on July 10, 2018. Cardi B announced this first pregnancy publicly during a performance on Saturday Night Live in April 2018. The second child, Wave Set Cephus, was born on September 6, 2021. Cardi B announced this second pregnancy with an on-stage reveal at the BET Awards in June 2021.The third child, Blossom Belle Cephus, was born on September 7, 2024. This pregnancy was announced in August 2024, around the time she filed for divorce from Offset.

The fourth child's name is not yet publicly revealed. He was born on November 4, 2025. Cardi B publicly announced this pregnancy in an interview on CBS Mornings in September 2025, explaining she had kept it private to manage career deals and ensure the baby's health before making a public statement. She mentioned feeling "strong" and "powerful" working while creating a baby.

Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset. Image: Catherine Powell

Source: Getty Images

Cardi B is a dedicated mother, open about her motherhood

Amid the global fame and her busy schedule that keeps her topping the music charts, Cardi B is also a dedicated mother and shows it publicly. In a previous report, Briefly News published that the mother of four penned a sweet message to her first born Kulture Kiari.

Source: Briefly News