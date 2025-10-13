Stefon Diggs’ net worth in 2025 after signing a $63.5 million Patriots deal

From his 2015 selection as a fifth-round draft pick by the Vikings to his $63.5 million deal with the Patriots in 2025, Stefon Diggs’ net worth has risen to $60 million. Despite his wealth, the star wide receiver remains motivated to keep performing for his team, saying:

I’m just super excited and want to keep building.

Stefon Diggs at U.S. Bank Stadium on August 16, 2025 (L) and at Gillette Stadium on September 07, 2025 (R). Photo: David Berding, Adam Glanzman (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

On March 28, 2025, Stefon Diggs signed a three-year $63.5 million Patriots contract with $22.6 million guaranteed.

with $22.6 million guaranteed. His 2025 compensation includes a $2.9 million base salary and $12 million signing bonus , contributing to an $8.7 million cap hit .

and , contributing to an . Endorsements with Nike, Verizon, EA Sports, and Activision generate about $2.5 million annually, enhancing his overall earnings.

enhancing his overall earnings. Business ventures like Diggs 14 Hot Sauce and his LIEMhomme fashion brand further contribute to his estimated $60 million net worth.

Stefon Diggs’ net worth reaches $60 million after Patriots deal

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Marca, the NFL star’s net worth has reached $60 million after signing a three-year, $63.5 million contract with the New England Patriots.

Although the deal was finalised on March 28, 2025, Diggs postponed his debut until September while recovering from a 2024 ACL injury. Despite the Patriots’ 20-13 loss to the Raiders in their season opener, the NFL player reflected positively on his return and told Boston.com:

Obviously, falling short is not ideal, but it’s a lot to learn from...I feel like we are a good team... it was my first game back, I was just happy to be back. It [was] a lot of plays out there, we got a lot of players too. So, doing my job is important to me, and I am continuing to do that.

Facts about Stefon Diggs. Photo: Pierre Suu on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Stefon Diggs’ contract averages $21 million per season

In the Patriots’ 2025 roster, Stefon Diggs’ salary averages $21,166,667 per season, according to Spotrac. The wide receiver’s three-year deal includes a $12 million signing bonus and $22.6 million guaranteed.

For 2025, Diggs earns a $2.9 million base salary and a $201,260 workout bonus, with an $8.7 million cap hit and a $16.8 million dead cap value.

He has accumulated $155 million from his NFL career

Wearing No. 8 for the Patriots, Diggs has previously played for the Vikings, Bills, and Texans, earning more than $155 million in his NFL career.

Stefon Diggs’ career earnings are impressive. They mirror his 886 receptions for 10,850 yards and 70 touchdowns across 149 games. His sustained success stems from an unyielding competitive spirit, as he told GQ in 2024, saying:

Push me in the corner, I’m gonna show you my best. I’m a person who enjoys being doubted. I enjoy proving people wrong, but also, I enjoy doing it for myself. Everything I say I am, I am. I’m standing true to it.

Stefon Diggs at the Jacquemus Menswear Fall-Winter 2025/2026 show January 26, 2025. Photo: Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

What endorsements does Stefon Diggs have?

Stefon Diggs’ endorsements have generated approximately $2.5 million, with sponsorships from Activision, EA Sports, Nike, Old Spice, and Verizon, according to Forbes.

In 2024, the NFL player collaborated with ASICS on the GEL-Nimbus 10.1 “From Me To You” hybrid sneaker. He told Hypebeast:

Off the field, I see fashion and style as ways in which I can engage my mind. Through that lens, I found ASICS and was immediately drawn to their portfolio.

Stefon Diggs and rapper Cardi B at Madison Square Garden on May 12, 2025, in New York City. Photo: Elsa

Source: Getty Images

How does Stefon Diggs invest his money?

The Pro Bowler has diversified his portfolio with ventures such as Diggs 14 Hot Sauce, Mad Rabbit Tattoo skincare, Web3 projects with Dapper Labs, and his fashion label, LIEMhomme. Speaking to Entrepreneur about his brand, Diggs explained:

Liem means honest, and homme means man. I wanted to build a product that was honest. Be honest with the consumer about what they are getting.

Inside Stefon Diggs’ house and $1 million car collection

According to Realtor, the athlete owns a renovated Maryland mansion with $30,000 in furniture. ClutchPoints reports that Diggs’ car collection is worth about $1 million. It includes a Mercedes G63 AMG, Rolls-Royce Wraith, and Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG.

Stefon Diggs during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium on September 21, 2025, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo: Michael Owens

Source: Getty Images

Conclusion

The rise in Stefon Diggs’ net worth in 2025 is largely due to his $63.5 million contract with the Patriots. Supported by endorsements and business ventures, his wealth reflects both sporting success and smart financial choices.

