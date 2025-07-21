Cooper Flagg's net worth explained: From Duke deals to NBA rookie pay

At age 18, Cooper Flagg has an NIL valuation of $4.8 million. He is one of the highest-paid players in college sports. He was selected first overall by the Dallas Mavericks in the 2025 NBA Draft. Basketball star LeBron James commended him, saying:

I personally think he wants to be great. He can play with or without the ball. Super athletic. Quick second jump. And he also has the benefit, unlike myself, of joining a team that's established with Hall of Fame guys.

Profile summary

Cooper Flagg's net worth is mainly from his NIL deals

As of July 2025, Cooper Flagg's net worth remains unclear, but he has an NIL valuation of $4.8 million, as On3 reported. Flagg's five known NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) deals are among the highest-paid NIL deals in college sports, second only to Arch Manning of Texas.

His net worth may be higher, as it is unclear whether he earns additional income from these deals. With his level of financial stability at a young age, the Duke star is careful in managing his finances. In an interview with Fox Sports in June 2025, he said:

I have a team that helps me out with everything as far as finances. My mom is the main person it all goes through.

How does Cooper Flagg make his money?

Flagg, the Duke star, earns millions from his basketball career, contracts, endorsements, and deals. Below is an insight into his career history, breakthroughs, and sources of income:

Flagg comes from a basketball family

Cooper Flagg's parents, Kelly and Ralph Flagg, are former college basketball players. His mom played at Maine, while his dad played NJCAA basketball at Eastern Maine Community College.

His elder brother, Hunter, and Cooper's twin brother, Ace, also play basketball, with Ace expected to join the University of Maine in 2025.

Cooper's basketball career and highlights

As a freshman at Nokomis Regional High School, he became the first freshman to be named Maine's Gatorade Player of the Year. He averaged 20.5 points, 10 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game. But this came at a price.

Sharing how he started and the level of commitment put into the game, Cooper's mother told SLAM Magazine in October 2023:

We would get down there for practice at 4:30. We practiced until 6 or 6:30, and then we would head back home. There were a lot of [long] nights for 10-year-olds [where] we were getting home at 9 at night on a school night. It was a big commitment, and we did that twice a week, but it was all worth it.

Commitment to Duke University

Flagg led Nokomis to a Class A state championship, scoring 22 points and grabbing 16 rebounds in the final. He later transferred to Montverde Academy and excelled, earning MVP honours at the 2023 Hoophall Classic.

The star player's impressive performance earned him a verbal commitment to Duke University on 30 October 2023, as published by Forbes. He later signed a National Letter of Intent on 8 November 2023. As a college freshman at Duke, Flagg made his debut on 4 November 2024, scoring 18 points with seven rebounds and five assists.

Flagg earned ACC Rookie of the Week honours on 18 November 2024. His outstanding play continued, and he was named the Gatorade National Player of the Year on 27 March 2024.

He also received the Mr. Basketball USA and Naismith Prep Player of the Year awards in 2024. Flagg was selected first overall by the Dallas Mavericks in the 2025 NBA draft and signed with them on 2 July 2025.

A look at Cooper Flagg's brand deals

Flagg has secured significant brand deals in NIL before playing in the NBA. According to ESPN, Cooper Flagg signed a shoe deal with New Balance in August 2024. He chose New Balance due to its ties to his home state of Maine.

A post by Duke Chronicle noted that he also partnered with Gatorade in October 2024. The deal made him the first men's college basketball player to be sponsored by Gatorade. He also has exclusive deals with Fanatics, Cort Furniture, AT&T, The NIL Store, and CAA.

How much did Duke pay Cooper Flagg?

During his freshman year at Duke, Cooper Flagg's NIL earnings were estimated at $28 million, exceeding On3’s initial $4.8 million valuation. Reporter Howard Bryant revealed this amount to Bob Costas on The 92nd Street Y. In his words:

He had a $13 million deal with New Balance and then $15 million deal with Fanatics.

How much will Cooper Flagg make in the NBA?

Cooper Flagg's rookie contract with the Dallas Mavericks is valued at $62.7 million over four years, with $28.3 million guaranteed. Spotrac published that his salary will start at $13.8 million in the 2025-26 season.

If he meets expectations, he could sign a supermax extension worth $359 million over five years, starting in the 2029-30 season.

