Max Homa's net worth: A breakdown of his career earnings

Max Homa fell in love with golf when he was six. He now plays on the PGA Tour and is ranked among the top 100 golfers in the world. Max Homa’s net worth, earned through tournament victories and endorsements, is estimated to be between $4 million and $5 million. He once said about his career:

The way I work, I feel like I deserve to be the best player in the world at some point.

Max Homa at the third round of the PGA Championship on May 17, 2025, in North Carolina (L) and at the final round on May 18, 2025, in North Carolina (R). Photo: Kevin C. Cox (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Max turned professional in 2013 and claimed his first win at the 2014 BMW Charity Pro-Am on the Web.com Tour.

and claimed his first win at the 2014 BMW Charity Pro-Am on the Web.com Tour. As of June 2025, his career earnings are estimated at $43,028,560 .

. He is ranked 90th in the Official World Golf Ranking as of 2025.

as of 2025. Homa has won the PGA Tour six times and also made a Presidents Cup appearance.

Profile summary

Full name John Maxwell Homa Gender Male Date of birth 19 November 1990 Age 34 years old (as of June 2025) Place of birth Burbank, California, U.S. Current residence Scottsdale, Arizona, U.S. Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Jewish Sexuality Straight Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Weight 82 kg (180 lbs) Marital status Married Wife Lacey Croom Children 1 School Valencia High School College/University University of California, Berkeley Profession Professional golfer Current tour(s) PGA Tour Highest ranking 5 (2 April 2023 as of 8 June 2025) Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

What is Max Homa's net worth?

According to Golf Monthly, Max Homa's net worth in 2025 is estimated between $4 million and $5 million. In an interview with British GQ Magazine in May 2024, he said:

I was lucky that early on in my career, I made enough money where I wasn't really super stressed about the finance stuff. I never lived above my means and still don’t, so I never felt that I had to make a massive change when I wasn’t playing well.

Facts about Max Homa. Photo: Amy Lemus/NurPhoto on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

A look at Max Homa’s career earnings

As of June 2025, Max Homa’s reported earnings are $43,028,560, with $40.5 million coming from PGA Tour events and nearly $2.5 million from majors, as Spotrac published.

His highest earnings season was in 2023 when he made $19.3 million, including $410,000 from majors and $18.9 million from the PGA Tour.

Some other notable earnings in Homa's career include his wins at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he earned $1,422,000 in 2019 and $1,620,000 in 2022.

The golfer also earned $1,674,000 for his victory at the 2021 Genesis Invitational and $1,566,000 for his win at the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open. Homa earned $1,040,000 for tying for third place at the 2024 Masters Tournament.

In addition to his PGA Tour earnings, Homa reportedly benefited from the Player Impact Program, earning $3 million in 2022 for finishing 14th. As per the PGA Tour website, he has $907,723 as official money and $28,362,060 as a career money leader in 2025.

Max Homa with his wife, Lacey, after winning the Farmers Insurance Open on the South Course of Torrey Pines Golf Course on January 28, 2023, in La Jolla, California. Photo: Orlando Ramirez

Source: Getty Images

Max Homa has deals with multi-million-dollar companies

He has partnered with leading brands, which have significantly boosted his net worth. In February 2025, he signed deals with Lululemon and Cobra Puma Golf. In a joint Instagram post on 1 January 2025, Lululemon stated:

6-time Tour winner, 2-time Presidents Cup winner, Ryder Cup point machine. ABC pant lover. Say hello to our newest brand Ambassador. Max Homa.

The talented golfer has also collaborated with Five9, Elijah Craig, Titleist, and FootJoy. Homa uses Titleist clubs and golf balls, including Vokey wedges and a Scotty Cameron putter. Burns & Wilcox, Fortinet, Wells Fargo, ADP, Mastercard, and X-Golf also sponsor him.

He got into golf because of his father

Max’s journey into golf began with his dad, who would practice at Griffith Park Golf Range after work. Homa would often join him and started developing a passion for the game by age six.

Growing up, he played at his first home club at Vista Valencia Golf Club, a public course that likely contributed to his love for golf.

Max Homa during the First Round of the RBC Canadian Open at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 05, 2025, in Caledon, Ontario, Canada. Photo: Julian Avram/Icon Sportswire

Source: Getty Images

Max Homa's winnings in golf have been remarkable

During his high school years at Valencia High School, he earned a four-time first-team All-Foothill League selection and was the 2009 Foothill League MVP. His impressive performance in high school laid the foundation for his future success in the sport.

After high school, Homa played college golf at the University of California, Berkeley, on a scholarship. As an amateur, he won the individual Pac-12 Men's Golf Championship and NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship in 2013. Max also won the Ventura County Junior Golf Association in 2009 and the Silicon Valley Amateur in 2011.

He reached the quarterfinals of the U.S. Amateur in 2010. Homa's rankings during his amateur career were impressive, with him ranked as high as 4th in California, 33rd in the U.S., and 78th in the world.

After turning professional in 2013, Homa achieved significant success on the PGA Tour, winning nine times. Six of those wins are on the PGA Tour, across over 160 events.

Homa currently ranks 90th in the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR), with a highest career ranking of 5th in April 2023. His best major performance came at the 2024 Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for third.

Max Homa during the third round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 17, 2025, in North Carolina. Photo: Warren Little

Source: Getty Images

Where does Max Homa reside?

Max Homa's house is in Scottsdale, Arizona. He resides with his wife, Lacey Croom, a real estate analyst and realtor. The Realtor published that their $3.4 million mansion features five bedrooms, a huge yard, and a separate golf area.

They have a child, Cam Andrew Homa, born on 30 October 2022, and are expecting a second child.

What kind of car does Max Homa drive?

His car collection includes a BMW i7, BMW XM, and BMW 7 Series. He has also been spotted in a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica, a Genesis GV80, and an Audi R8.

Frequently asked questions

Did Max Homa qualify for the 2025 U.S. Open? He did not qualify.

He did not qualify. Why was Max Homa carrying his own bag? He did not have a caddie for the U.S. Open because he and his former caddie, Bill Harke, had parted ways.

He did not have a caddie for the U.S. Open because he and his former caddie, Bill Harke, had parted ways. How many golf tournaments has Max Homa won? The golfer has won six PGA Tour events.

Max Homa’s net worth has continued to rise despite his decline in world ranking. He continually earns and inspires younger golfers.

