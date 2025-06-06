Who is Lacey Croom? Meet Max Homa’s wife and biggest supporter

Lacey Croom is not only Max Homa's wife, but also a significant pillar in his life, providing unwavering support throughout his golfing career. While Max garners attention on the PGA Tour, Lacey maintains a successful career in real estate, balancing her professional life with her role as a mother and supportive spouse.

My wife is a freaking super hero. I’ve truly never been more proud and impressed.

Lacey Croom (L), and with her husband Max, son Cam and their dog during Thanksgiving in 2023 (R). Photo: @maxhoma on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Lacey Croom is a licensed real estate appraiser and realtor in California and Arizona.

in California and Arizona. She met Max Homa online in 2013; they married in November 2019 .

. The couple has a son, Cam Andrew Homa , born in October 2022.

, born in October 2022. Lacey is known for her supportive presence at Max's tournaments.

Lacey Croom's profile summary

Full name Lacey Marie Croom Date of birth 16 April 1991 Age 34 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Murrieta, California, USA Current residence Scottsdale, Arizona, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height (approx.) 5’6" (167 cm) Weight (approx.) 123 lbs (56 kg) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Siblings 2 Marital status Married Husband Max Homa Children Cam Andrew Homa Education California State University Profession Real estate appraiser and realtor Social media TikTok

Lacey Croom: The pillar behind Max Homa

Lacey Croom's journey with Max Homa began in 2013 when they connected online. They met during their college years in California, though exact details remain private. Their relationship blossomed over the years, culminating in their marriage in November 2019.

Lacey's support has been a constant in Max's life, especially during the early stages of his career when he faced challenges on the Korn Ferry Tour. She has become indispensable to Max, whose success on the PGA Tour is often attributed to her encouragement.

On Mother's Day in 2023, Max expressed his admiration for her strength in an Instagram post, writing:

She’s the strongest, most loving person I know.

Top-5 facts about Lacey Croom. Photo: @maxhoma on Instagram (modified by author)

Max Homa's wedding: an unforgettable celebration

The wedding of Max Homa and Lacey Croom remains one of the couple's most talked-about events. Their wedding was celebrated in a romantic setting, symbolising the deep connection they share.

Max chose to commemorate his marriage with heartfelt posts on Instagram, inviting public admiration. In his first Instagram post, Max Homa stated,

First IG post is of my beautiful new wife because 1) I love her, and she always comes first, and 2) I have enjoyed being married and do not want to sleep on the couch tonight.

Max Homa’s wife keeps a low profile, making her wedding photos hard to find online.

A glimpse into Max Homa’s family life

The couple have nurtured a loving family since their union in 2019. They welcomed their first child, Camryn, in October 2022, and they are expecting their second soon.

The PGA Tour’s official Facebook page celebrated their growing family, highlighting their joy as parents.

The Homa family keeps on growing! Max Homa and his wife Lacey announce they are expecting their second child.

Max Homa with his wife, Lacey Croom, and son, Cam, during the Par Three Contest at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. Photo: Jamie Squire

Max Homa often celebrates family moments on social media, sharing images of cherished outings and milestones. In another Instagram post from 2021, the golfer said,

To the woman who has made my mouth hurt from smiling for 2 years, thank you @lacehoma. There is nothing better than sharing this life with you.

Lacey's professional endeavours

Beyond her role as Max Homa's spouse, Lacey is a licensed real estate agent, holding licenses in both California and Arizona. She owns Croom Appraisal Services, showcasing her entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to her profession.

FAQs

Did Max Homa have a baby?

Max Homa already has one child and announced on 9 April 2025 that he and his wife are expecting their second, although they have not yet revealed the due date.

Max Homa outside his house with his pregnant wife Lacey and their son Cam (R), and the family in matching Jurassic Park outfits (L). Photo: @maxhoma on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Lacey Croom stands as a testament to the strength and support behind Max Homa's successful golfing career. Her dedication to her family and profession exemplifies the balance she maintains in her life. As Max continues to achieve milestones on the PGA Tour, Lacey's unwavering support remains a cornerstone of their shared journey.

