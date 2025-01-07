Who is Xander Schauffele's wife? Meet the lovely Maya Lowe

Xander Schauffele's wife, Maya Lowe, has been by his side since he started playing professional golf in 2015. She is a common fixture at his games and was there to celebrate with him when he won gold at the 2020 Olympics, became the 2024 PGA Champion, and when he won the 2024 Open Championship.

Xander Schauffele and his wife Maya during the 2024 Presidents Cup at The Royal Montreal Golf Club on September 24, 2024, in Montreal, Quebec (R). Photo: Chris Condon (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Xander Schauffele and Maya Lowe both come from dynamic families with Asian roots. Maya is often seen hanging out with his in-laws, who are also invested in seeing Xander succeed at the highest level of golf.

Maya Lowe's profile summary

Full name Maya Lowe-Schauffele Date of birth January, 1994 Age 30 years old as of January 2025 Place of birth United States Current residence Las Vegas, Nevada Nationality American Ethnicity Japanese Language Japanese, English Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Husband Xander Schauffele (2021 to date) Children None (as of 2024) Education University of California, San Diego (science and public health) University of Maryland University College (MS in Healthcare Administration & Management) Profession Healthcare administrator, philanthropist Social media Instagram

Who is Xander Schauffele's wife?

Schauffele's wife, Maya Lowe (age 30 years as of January 2025) was born in January 1994. Xander celebrated her 30th birthday in January 2024 with the caption:

Happy birthday my love.

Maya has a medical background. She graduated from the University of California, San Diego, in 2015 with a degree in science and public health. She later enrolled for a master's degree in healthcare administration and management at the University of Maryland University College (UMUC), graduating in 2019.

Facts about Xander Schauffele's wife, Maya Lowe. Photo: @xanderschauffele on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

What does Maya Lowe do?

Xander Schauffele's wife has held various positions, mostly at Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest. She joined the company in 2015 as the patient flow coordinator after earning her undergraduate degree. She was promoted to Center Manager Flex position in December 2017.

Maya also has a passion for volunteering, which she has been doing since her college days. While attending the University of California, San Diego, she was a campus ambassador for Peace Corps. She also volunteered at San Diego-based NPO Project Concern International.

She currently works at her husband's non-profit organization, Xander Schauffele Family Foundation. The NPO is dedicated to supporting youth golf programs and environmental protection initiatives.

Maya Lowe is of Japanese descent

Xander Schauffele's wife has Japanese roots from her mother's side of the family. She also speaks fluent Japanese.

The pro golfer is also part Asian with links in Japan. His mother, Chen Ping-Yi, was born in Chinese Taipei (Taiwan) but was raised in Japan. His father, Stefan Schauffele, is German-French from Stuttgart, Germany.

Maya and Xander regularly visit Tokyo, Japan, where some of their family still reside. In his October 2023 blog for The Straits Times, Schauffele shared that Japan remains a special place for him.

I love Japan, and I love being here. I've been coming over here a lot over the years, and my grandparents live in Tokyo, and I have uncles, aunts and cousins from my mum's side of the family here. I've always enjoyed the culture, the people and the food. It's a very special place which I hold very dear to myself and my whole family.

Xander Schauffele and Maya Lowe during the Presidents Cup at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club on December 10, 2019, in Melbourne, Australia. Photo: Con Chronis (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Xander Schauffele and Maya Lowe met in college

Xander met Maya in early 2014 when they were both attending college in San Diego. Schauffele was going to San Diego State University while Maya was a student at the nearby University of California, San Diego.

The two had been dating for over a year when Xander made his professional golfing debut in 2016. The pro golfer proposed on New Year's Eve 2020 at Torrey Pines Beach in San Diego.

Maya Lowe and Xander Schauffele's wedding

Xander and Maya Lowe tied the knot on July 5, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The small, low-key wedding ceremony was only attended by eight family members and their officiant. The golfer shared the news on X (Twitter) with the caption, 'My best friend, my wife.'

Maya Lowe and Xander Schauffele's children

Xander and Maya have yet to welcome any children. The couple has two pet dogs, Momo and French bulldog Chewie.

The family currently resides in Las Vegas, Nevada, where they relocated in 2021. Schauffele told the Las Vegas Review-Journal in November 2021 that he left San Diego to be near Maya's parents.

The move was easy. A lot of it had to do with the in-laws. Wherever her parents were — they were in Austin, Texas, a little bit, and we used to go there for Thanksgiving and Christmas — so wherever they were going to end up, we were going to follow. So that's basically what we did.

Xander Schauffele and Maya Lowe with their pet dogs. Photo: @xanderschauffele (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Maya Lowe has caddied for Xander Schauffele

Maya has acted as Xander's caddie on several occasions. In April 2018, she was his caddie during the Masters Tournament Par 3 Contest at Augusta National Golf Club. She was also the caddie at the 2024 Masters Tournament Par 3 Contest and is often seen supporting Schauffele at his games.

FAQs

Maya Lowe has been a supportive wife to Xander Schauffele, helping him excel both on and off the golf course. Here are some of the frequently asked questions about the golf power couple;

Is Schauffele married?

Xander Schauffele is married. He tied the knot with his wife, Maya Lowe, in 2021.

What is Xander's wife's nationality?

Xander's wife, Maya Lowe, is an American citizen. She was born in the United States to a Japanese mother.

What ethnicity is Xander Schauffele?

Pro golfer Xander has mixed ethnic roots. He has Taiwanese heritage from his mother's side and French-German ethnicity from his father's side.

Does Schauffele have children?

The pro golfer does not have any children as of 2024. He has not shared his parenthood plans.

Maya Lowe takes photos during the final round of The Players Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 17, 2024, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Photo: Ben Jared

Source: Getty Images

Xander Schauffele's wife, Maya Lowe, continues to be by his side through losses and wins. She often avoids the limelight and only surfaces when she is supporting her husband.

READ ALSO: Who is Clare Fleetwood? Meet Tommy Fleetwood's wife

Briefly.co.za shared lesser-known facts about Tommy Fleetwood's wife, Clare Fleetwood. The English pro golfer married Clare in 2017, and they have one son.

Clare is over two decades older than Tommy and has been managing his career since 2015. Check the article for more on her background.

Source: Briefly News