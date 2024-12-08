Who is Clare Fleetwood? Meet Tommy Fleetwood's wife

Clare Fleetwood is one of England's best sports managers, which is evident in Tommy Fleetwood's impressive performances at the highest level of golf. Besides their thriving professional relationship, they have built a stable family life since they tied the knot over six years ago.

Long before meeting Tommy, Clare had built her way up the ladder of sports management and had worked with top talent on both the European and PGA Tours. Today, she has her hands full with her husband's career. Her sons have also shown potential and may be on their way to becoming the family's future golfing legends.

Clare Fleetwood's profile summary

Who is Tommy Fleetwood's wife, Clare Fleetwood?

Clare Fleetwood is a top sports manager from England. After graduating from college, she joined Hambric Sports Management, where she represented professional golfers. She moved up the ranks to become the company's vice president for the European region. In 2015, Tommy wrote the following on his blog:

My brother, Joe, working at Hambric is obviously a big plus point, but I get on well with Clare Craig, too, who is vice-president of Europe.

Clare Fleetwood's age

Tommy Fleetwood's wife, Clare (age 56 years as of 2024) was born on September 8, 1968, in Manchester, England.

What is the age difference between Tommy Fleetwood and his wife?

Clare and Tommy have an age gap of over 22 years. The English pro golfer was born on January 19, 1991, making him 33 years old in 2024. The Times states that when asked about the couple's 22-year age gap, Tommy described him and his wife as "pioneers."

How does Fleetwood manage an age gap with his wife?

Tommy usually handles the age gap issue with humour. In his January 2023 interview with The Times UK, the pro golfer shared that he always gets comments about the age difference, but he is not bothered by it. He said:

We definitely get comments. But it's never been a thing to us. Clare looks very young for her age. I look old, it's probably all that sun. She's incredibly cool, and I'm not cool at all, though I am mature for my age.

Clare Fleetwood and Tommy Fleetwood's relationship timeline

Clare and Tommy first crossed paths in 2015 through Tommy's brother, Joe, who worked with Clare at Hambric Sports Management. Clare was already familiar with Tommy from previous encounters on the tour.

Clare became Tommy's manager towards the end of 2015, marking the beginning of their professional relationship. Their relationship later turned romantic despite Clare initially turning down Tommy due to their huge age gap.

The couple announced their engagement in June 2017. Clare Fleetwood and Tommy Fleetwood's wedding was held several months later, on December 5, 2017.

The couple exchanged vows on the beach in the Bahamas in front of around 30 guests. Tommy's longtime caddie and best friend, Ian Finnis, was his best man.

Who is Clare Craig's first husband?

Clare Fleetwood's ex-husband is Andy Craig, but not much is known about him. The ex-couple had already divorced when Clare met Tommy Fleetwood.

Clare and Tommy Fleetwood's kids

Tommy and Clare have one child together. Their son Franklin 'Frankie' Fleetwood was born on September 28, 2017. The seven-year-old regularly accompanies his dad to golf matches and practices.

Who is Tommy Fleetwood's stepson?

Tommy is a stepdad to Clare's two sons from her marriage to Andy, including Mo Craig and Oscar Craig. Both sons have shown great promise in golf as amateurs, with Fleetwood as their mentor.

In February 2024, Oscar won the Ras Al Khaimah Men's Open and qualified for the UAE Challenge on the European Challenge Tour. He also won the First Point USA Event in Abu Dhabi in September 2023, showcasing his talent with rounds of 68 and 69.

Mo Craig got his first win in November 2024. He won the individual title at the British Schools of the Middle East (BSME) Golf Open, representing GEMS FirstPoint School, Dubai. A proud Tommy shared the news on Instagram, writing,

Nobody works harder than this boy! So happy for you. First win out here!

Clare Fleetwood still manages Tommy Fleetwood's career

Tommy and Clare considered finding someone else to manage his golf career when they first started dating. While appearing on the Performance People podcast in May 2023, the couple shared that they decided to retain Clare after finding a way to keep a balance between their professional and personal lives.

It was never a plan at the beginning...We thought it would kill the relationship. I was looking for other jobs, and then we just said, let's give it six months because we were so upset with different management companies. As we sat there listening to different proposals, I was like, 'I can do this' – We gave it six months, and it worked. So, we carried on.

Since 2022, Tommy Fleetwood's family has been living in Dubai, UAE, where he set up the Tommy Fleetwood Academy at Jumeirah Golf Estates. As a golfing resident, Fleetwood told Golf News in October 2023 that it was cool to see everyone in the family excited about the sport, which is developed in the region.

For myself and Clare, our one thing for the kids is you just want them to be passionate about something to set their minds to. The fact that it's golf is great, and I could definitely do that! Watching them have results to smile about as well and enjoy the game and progress every day it's been great. Between my job, Clare's job and now the kids playing, it's obviously a very golf-based life.

Clare Fleetwood continues to be the triple-threat in the Fleetwood household as a manager, wife, and mother. She remains a pivotal figure in Tommy's life both on and off the golf course.

