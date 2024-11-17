Who is Mikhaila Peterson's husband? All about her love life

Mikhaila Peterson is best recognized as the daughter of renowned clinical psychologist and professor Jordan B. Peterson, but she has also built an independent brand. She has a large following on social media and is most recognized for her all-meat diet. Mikhaila Peterson's husband has also been part of her journey since they married in 2022.

The Canadian-born podcaster has been married twice. Mikhaila Peterson's first husband was a Russian entrepreneur, but the marriage had a lot of downs. After their divorce, she was a single mother for a while before finding love again in her current husband.

Mikhaila Peterson's profile summary

Birth name Mikhaila Aleksis Peterson Date of birth January 4, 1992 Age 32 years old in 2024 Birth sign Capricorn Place of birth Toronto, Ontario, Canada Current residence Paradise Valley, Arizona Nationality Canadian-American Religion Christian Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Hazel Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Husband Jordan Fuller (2022 to date), Andrew Korikov (2017-2020) Children Elizabeth Scarlett, George Waddell Parents Dr. Jordan B. Peterson, Tammy Peterson Siblings Julian Peterson Education Concordia University, Montreal (Psychology and Classics) Ryerson University (Biological and Biomedical Sciences) Profession Podcast host, entrepreneur, health researcher Social media Instagram YouTube X (Twitter) Facebook TikTok Website mikhailapeterson.com

Who is Mikhaila Peterson's husband?

Mikhaila Peterson's new husband's name is Jordan Fuller. The couple met around 2021 and announced their relationship on social media in early 2022. Jordan proposed in March 2022. Mikhaila shared the news on Instagram with a series of photos and the caption,

I got engaged to the love of my life. I can't explain how happy I am. I didn't know I could feel this calm, comfortable, in love and loved. Thank God for bringing you into my life, @jordan.m.fuller – life with you is like a holiday every day.

Mikhaila Peterson and Jordan Fuller's wedding

Jordan and Mikhaila tied the knot twice. Their first ceremony was just the two of them at the Graceland Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, Nevada. It took place on December 22, 2021, and was officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator.

They said 'I do' for the second time in a large and picturesque ceremony held on May 28, 2022. The beachfront wedding was held at Ritz Carlton Half Moon Bay, a luxury resort on the Northern California Coast.

The bride wore a Galia Lahav gown, while Fuller wore a classic black tux. Mikhaila's father, Dr. Jordan B Peterson, officiated the wedding.

What does Jordan Fuller do for a living?

Jordan Fuller is the current chief operating officer (COO) at Peterson Academy, according to his Instagram profile. His wife Mikhaila co-founded the academy with her father, Jordan B Peterson. The institution was established in early 2024 to offer a wide range of expert-taught courses in various subjects, including humanities, finance, health, fitness, and sciences.

Who is Mikhaila Peterson's ex-husband?

Mikhaila Peterson’s ex-husband was Andrey Korikov, a Russian-born businessman. He is the co-founder of Veritas Creative Media, a global digital marketing firm.

The ex-couple met at Ryerson University in Ontario, where Mikhaila was pursuing a bachelor's degree in Biological and Biomedical Sciences. They tied the knot in July 2017 but divorced in 2020.

Why did Mikhaila Peterson divorce Andrey Korikov?

Mikhaila was unhappy in the marriage, and they once separated before they decided to quit for good. In a previous Instagram post, which has since been deleted, she shared that he scared her when they first met.

Andrey's family was initially against their marriage. They had to marry because she was already pregnant with their daughter. While appearing on Sky News Australia, her dad, Dr Peterson, told host Piers Morgan that he is against divorce but supported Mikhaila's decision to leave the poor relationship.

I'm able to let my children handle the complexity of their own private lives – I had faith that she would sort things out...I was willing to give her space – I believe she is oriented to find her way... I'm willing to stand back and watch her and to provide whatever help I can along the way.

There were rumours that Mikhaila and Andrew Tate dated after pictures of them together surfaced online. They have both come out to refute the claims.

Mikhaila said on her podcast in 2023 that they connected in 2018 while in Germany, and she flew to see him in Romania for a business opportunity. Tate also mentioned in 2021 that nothing happened, calling her a 'nice lady.'

Mikhaila Peterson is a mother of two

Mikhaila Peterson's daughter, Elizabeth Scarlett, was born in August 2017 during her marriage to Andrey Korikov. The podcaster and her husband, Jordan Fuller, welcomed their son, George Waddell, in December 2023.

What happened to Jordan Peterson's daughter?

Several things have happened to Jordan Peterson's daughter, Mikhaila, but the most prominent one has been her health challenges. She was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis at age 7, and by age 14, she had suffered from depression, anxiety, chronic fatigue, and itching. She also had her hip and ankle replaced.

At 21, Mikhaila was diagnosed with Idiopathic Hypersomnia, which caused excessive sleepiness and fatigue. She tried various treatments, including immune suppressants and SSRIs, but found significant improvement only after adopting a strict carnivorous diet, which she calls the Lion Diet.

Mikhaila's current diet consists of meat, salt, and water. She is a prominent advocate for the Lion Diet and shares her experiences through her podcast, The Mikhaila Peterson Podcast, and her social media platforms.

Mikhaila Peterson's husband, Jordan Fuller, continues to be her support system through her personal development journey. The family of four currently reside in Paradise Valley, Arizona.

