What is known about Jonathan Taylor Thomas' wife and Nathalie Wright?

Jonathan Taylor Thomas, the former teen heartthrob known for his role as Randy Taylor in Home Improvement and as the voice of young Simba in The Lion King, has always kept his personal life under wraps. He rose to fame as a child actor in the early 1990s but decided to step away from acting in the late 1990s. This article sheds light on Jonathan Taylor Thomas' wife and relationship history.

Jonathan Taylor Thomas' wife is not known by many because he has largely stayed out of the spotlight since the early 2000s. He made a brief return to acting with guest appearances on the TV show Last Man Standing in 2013 and 2015. Since then, he has focused more on directing and other behind-the-scenes roles.

Jonathan Taylor Thomas' profile summary

Full name Jonathan Taylor Weiss Other names JTT, Jon Date of birth September 8, 1981 Age 43 years old in 2024 Birth sign Virgo Place of birth Bethlehem, Pennsylvania Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Pennsylvania Dutch, Irish, French, and Portuguese Height 5 feet 6 inches (1.68 m/168 cm) Hair colour Blond Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Not known Parents Claudine Gonsalves, Stephen Weiss Siblings Joel Thomas Weiss Education Havard University St. Andrews University in Scotland Columbia University Profession Actor, director

Who is Jonathan Taylor Thomas' wife?

It is unclear if the Home Improvement star is currently married. Little is known about his private life since he retrieved from the limelight in the early 2000s.

Is Jonathan Taylor Thomas' wife Natalie Wright?

American author and model Natalie Wright is not Jonathan Taylor Thomas' spouse. The two were in a relationship between 2007 and 2008.

JTT and Natalie met during the production of the film The Extras, where Thomas was the director, and Wright wrote the plot. The couple engaged in 2007 leading to anticipation of a wedding. However, the engagement did not lead to marriage, as they separated in 2008.

JTT and Danielle Fishel did date. They had a relationship in the early to mid-1990s when they were both child stars on popular TV shows. They met while working on their respective shows, Home Improvement and Boy Meets World, which were filmed close to each other.

Danielle mentioned in her podcast, Pod Meets World, that Jonathan was her first boyfriend when she was around 12 years old. Later in her interview with Elle, when she was asked who her first celebrity crush was, she replied,

I would have said Jonathan Taylor Thomas because he was a celebrity (then) but he was my first real-life Danielle crush. I worked (near) him on Home Improvement. But I knew him, so that's a little different. My first celebrity crush that I did not know was Leonardo DiCaprio in Titanic.

The former child stars have maintained a close friendship over the years. Jonathan even attended Danielle Fishel's wedding to her first husband, Tim Belusko, in 2013, according to People.

Jonathan Taylor Thomas' dating history

Most of Jonathan Taylor Thomas' relationships never made tabloid headlines, but he has been linked to several women in the past. According to WhosDatedWho, the former child star has been linked to the following;

Model Natalie Wright: They were engaged from 2007 to 2008

They were engaged from 2007 to 2008 Scarlett Pomers: They reportedly dated from 2009 to 2014

They reportedly dated from 2009 to 2014 Jessica Bowman: They were linked in the late 1990s

They were linked in the late 1990s Nikki Hale: They dated for about two years, from 1997 to 1998 when they were both teenagers

They dated for about two years, from 1997 to 1998 when they were both teenagers Danielle Fishel: They dated from the early 1990s to the mid-1990s.

Is Jonathan Taylor Thomas gay?

The former child star was rumoured to be gay in the 1990s. He set the record straight during an interview with Jay Leno, saying he was not gay but was not bothered by the rumours.

Pretty much in Hollywood, you're not anyone until it's rumoured that you're gay, so I wasn't that upset about it...Not that there's anything wrong with it, but they're rumours, and you should always be kind of careful with that internet stuff.

Jonathan has portrayed queer characters in films. In the 2000 Showtime film Common Ground, he played Toby Anderson, a gay high school teen, while his character Steve in the 1999 film, Speedway Junky, was a bi-sexual hustler. When talking about why he was taking up gay roles, the actor told EW Online that he was not going to let homophobia keep him from good roles.

I wasn't going to pass up an opportunity to play these great roles merely because of rumours.

Does Jonathan Taylor Thomas have kids?

The Lion King voice actor does not have any publicly known children. Details about his family are scarce, but he has an older brother called Joel Thomas Weiss, who used to work as an assistant coach for a college in Louisiana.

Why did Jonathan Taylor Thomas stop acting?

Thomas decided to step away from acting to focus on his education and personal life. After working non-stop from a young age, he felt the need to take a break and experience life outside of the entertainment industry. He mentioned in a previous interview with People that he was not interested in fame and wanted to enjoy a more private and balanced life.

I never took the fame too seriously. It was a great period in my life, but it doesn't define me. When I think back on the time, I look at it with a wink. I focus on the good moments I had, not that I was on a lot of magazine covers.

Thomas graduated with honours from Chaminade College Preparatory School in West Hills, California, in 2000. After high school, he attended Harvard University, where he studied philosophy and history.

During his third year at Harvard, he spent time abroad at the University of St Andrews in Scotland. He later completed his degree at Columbia University School of General Studies in 2010.

Details of Jonathan Taylor Thomas' wife remain scarce due to his almost non-existent life in the limelight. He continues to focus on his career and personal interests.

