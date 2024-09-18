Meet Cam Arnold: All you should know about Lauren Alaina's husband

Lauren Alaina is a country singer-songwriter and a runner-up on the 10th season of American Idol. She recently made a major change in her personal life when she married Cam Arnold at a grand wedding in Nashville.

Lauren Alaina and Cameron Arnold during the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards at the Grand Ole Opry House on September 28, 2023. Photo: Katherine Bomboy/Allen Clark (modified by author)

Lauren Alaina previously talked about finding someone away from show business to balance her personal and professional life. Cam Arnold seems to be the perfect choice. He has a successful corporate career as a senior sales executive and has kept his personal life private.

Cam Arnold's profile summary

Full name Cameron Scott Arnold Year of birth Around 1988 Age Around 36 years old Place of birth Georgia, United States Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Wife Lauren Alaina (2024 to date) Education Auburn University (Finance) Middle Georgia State University (Business Administration) Profession Sales Executive Employer SouthPoint Risk (2014 to date) Social media LinkedIn Instagram Known for Being Lauren Alaina's husband

What is Lauren Alaina's husband's age?

Cam Arnold, a Georgia native, is around 36 years old as of 2024. His exact date of birth is unknown, but People shared that he was 34 years old in November 2022. He is around six years older than Lauren Alaina, who was born on November 8, 1994.

What does Cam Arnold do for a living?

Lauren Alaian's husband is a sales professional in the insurance industry. He currently serves as the Vice President of Sales at SouthPoint Risk, an independent insurance agency based in Nashville. He has been with the company since 2014, initially joining as a commercial risk advisor.

Arnold previously worked at Georgia-based Atlantic Tape and Packaging as a sales representative. According to his LinkedIn profile, he has two degrees. He attended Middle Georgia States University between 2011 and 2013, graduating with a Bachelor of Business Administration. He also holds a finance degree from Auburn University.

Top 5 facts about Lauren Alaina's husband, Cam Arnold. Photo: Terry Wyatt on Getty Images (modified by author)

How did Lauren Alaina meet her husband?

The Georgia Peaches hitmaker met her husband, Cam Arnold, in 2020. She told Entertainment Tonight that fellow country music star Luke Bryan played a huge role in their first interaction.

Actually, fun fact: we met in Mexico at the [all-inclusive concert vacation] Crash My Playa that Luke Bryan has every year. Luke Bryan brought us together.

Cam is friends with Luke's niece and her spouse. Interestingly, he was not aware of Alaina's celebrity status when they first met.

Lauren Alaina's relationship with Arnold was kept relatively private until November 19, 2022, when Cam popped the big question. The singer introduced her future husband to the public for the first time at the Grand Ole Opry following their engagement. She later shared her excitement on Instagram with pictures from the proposal, captioning the moment,

Bride be dang'd, y'all. My best friend, @arnold.cam, asked me to marry him, and I announced it at my favourite place in the world, @opry. I didn't know happiness and excitement like this existed. I can't wait to be Mrs. Cameron Scott Arnold.

The couple made their red carpet debut in September 2023 during the People's Choice Country Awards. The country music star wrote the song Breaking Up with Single for Cam.

Cam Arnold and Lauren Alaina during their engagement in November 2022. Photo: @laurenalaina (modified by author)

Lauren Alaina and Cam Arnold's wedding

Arnold and Lauren married on February 4, 2024, at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville. The wedding was a grand affair with 450 guests, including several country music stars like Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany, HARDY and his wife Caleigh Ryan, and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay.

The ceremony featured a beautiful floral arch and a wintery emerald green and gold colour palette. Lauren wore an Anne Barge gown with a V-notched strapless bodice and a modified trumpet skirt, accessorized with a pleated detachable overskirt. Cam rocked an emerald green tuxedo. For their honeymoon, the couple went to Maui, Hawaii.

Lauren Alaina and Cam Arnold are not in a hurry to have kids

The country singer and her husband, Arnold, are still enjoying life as a family of two with their pets. In their interview with People, they shared about their marriage life, each saying that they found the one. They also plan to expand their family but will wait a little longer to have children.

We're going to spend a few years being married, then hopefully, down the line, a few years, we'll have our kids. We'll keep growing together.

The couple usually say great things about each other on their respective Instagram accounts. In July 2024, Cam uploaded a picture that Lauren took of him with the caption,

I love my wife. She is the best person I have ever met. I am honoured to be married to her. Every day I spend with her, I get a little Bud-wiser.

Lauren Alaina and Cam Arnold on their wedding day in February 2024. Photo: @laurenalaina (modified by author)

FAQs

Before finding her happily ever after in Cam Arnold, Lauren Alaina had a few notable relationships. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about her love life;

Does Lauren Alaina have a husband?

The Road Less Travelled hitmaker has a husband. She married sales executive Cameron Arnold in February 2024.

Why did Lauren Alaina break off her engagement?

Lauren Alaina and her ex-fiancé, Alex Hopkins, decided to end their engagement in January 2019 after realizing they had grown apart over the six years that they were together. They both acknowledged that they had become different people since they started dating in high school.

Who is Lauren Alaina's ex-boyfriend?

The American Idol alum has two notable ex-boyfriends. She started dating her high school sweetheart, Alex Hopkins, in 2012 when they were both teenagers. They got engaged in July 2018 but broke up in January 2019. Alaina briefly dated Christian comedian John Crist from June to September 2019.

Cam Arnold and Lauren Alaina with their pet dogs on Valentine's Day 2023 (R). Photo: @laurenalaina/@arnold.cam (modified by author)

Lauren Alaina's husband, Cam Arnold, brings a sense of normalcy to her bustling life as a country music star. He has been spotted supporting her at numerous events, and she refers to him as her best friend.

