Who is Steve Craig? All about Marie Osmond's husband

Steven Craig married Marie Osmond in 1982 and divorced three years later. The lovebirds have been back together since 2011 and have had a smoother second shot at love than their first.

Steve Craig is a retired basketball player in the National Basketball Association whose career was cut short at the rookie level. In his personal life, he found more fulfilling and long-lasting relationships outside of the sport. What makes his story unique?

Profile summary

Full name Steve Craig Gender Male Date of birth 26 August 1957 Age 67 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Pisce Place of birth Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Relationship status Married Partner Marie Osmond Children Stephen James Craig Jr. Education Brigham Young University (BYU) Profession Former basketball player, production designer, motivational speaker

Who is Steve Craig?

Steve is Marie Osmond's husband, and for the second time at that. The duo were initially married between 1982 and 1985 but went their separate ways for almost three decades. They remarried in 2011 and have been together since then.

What does Steve Craig do for a living?

As per Sports Reference, he is a former professional basketball player drafted into the National Basketball Association in 1981 in the 5th round, the 22nd pick and 114th overall. He went on to wear the Philadelphia 76ers shirt and play as a guard.

Steve's basketball career ended at the rookie phase. According to his IMDb page, he is credited for acting in movies like A Family Thing in 1996 and Counting Days in 2000. Steve Craig is less of a public figure than his wife, and despite his involvement in sports, he is more recognised for his connection to Marie.

Steve Craig's marriage

Marie Osmond and Steve Craig met in the 1980s. As published in Good Housekeeping, they tied the knot on 26 June 1982, with about 4000 wedding guests in attendance.

The ceremony was held at the Latter-Day Saints Temple in Salt Lake City, Utah. The location was significant as Marie's parents tied the knot there, as did her brother, Donny, and his wife.

Unfortunately, their marriage was short-lived. The union began to experience difficulties, leading to a mutual agreement to divorce in 1985.

Did Steve Craig ever remarry?

Steve did not marry any other person after his 1985 divorce from Marie. But the duo rekindled their connection following Marie Osmond's divorce from her second husband.

As a result, their renewed relationship resulted in marriage, but with fewer people in attendance. The event occurred at the Las Vegas Mormon Temple on 4 May 2011, and they held a reception at their Nevada residence.

Does Steve Craig have children?

According to Parade, his first marriage with Osmond led to the birth of their first child, Stephen James Craig, on 20 April 1983. After their initial divorce, they did not allow their split to affect their relationship and maintained a friendship.

How many marriages has Marie Osmond had?

The actress married three times, though two of Marie Osmond's marriages were with the same husband. According to Daily Mail, after Osmond divorced Steve in 1985, she married record producer Brian Blosil in 1986.

Marie's union with the record producer resulted in seven children: Rachael, Jessica, Michael, Brandon, Brianna, Matthew, and Abigail. Michael, an adopted child, is now late as he committed suicide at the age of 18. He suffered from depression before the incident.

Unfortunately, Brian Blosil and Marie Osmond's relationship hit rock bottom in 2007, and she experienced her second divorce. After the second divorce, she remarried her first husband, Steve.

Sharing her experience during an interview session, as published on First For Women, she said the following:

I feel like I got a gift, in a very weird way. A lot of my friends are now empty-nesters like me, and they are looking at their spouses and going, ‘Do I like you?’ It’s like, ‘wait a minute…why did we get married in the first place?’ Unfortunately, you go down this life and you cross periodically and then all of a sudden you are in each other’s lives again [after the kids are gone], and it’s like you need to start dating.

Steve Craig's net worth

Steve's current net worth is subject to speculation. However, according to Celebrity Net Worth, his wife's net worth is $10 million.

Frequently asked questions

Following their second shot at love, fans have been fascinated by Marie and Steve's love lives. Some popular inquiries and best results about the love birds include:

How old is Marie Osmond's husband Steve Craig? He is 67 years old in 2024.

He is 67 years old in 2024. How many divorces has Marie Osmond had? The actress has been divorced twice and is currently enjoying her third marriage.

The actress has been divorced twice and is currently enjoying her third marriage. Who is Marie Osmond's husband now? She is married to her first husband, Steve Craig.

She is married to her first husband, Steve Craig. When did Marie Osmond marry Steve Craig for the first time? They first tied the knot on 26 June 1982.

They first tied the knot on 26 June 1982. How old was Marie Osmond when she got married? She was 22 years old at the time.

Steve Craig and his relationship with Marie Osmond is a captivating example of the saying that real love never fades away. Their marriage, divorce, reconciliation, and eventual second marriage is a journey that has seen them become happy grandparents in their old age.

