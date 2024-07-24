When fans love a celebrity, excitement always accompanies knowing what their private and romantic life looks like. Lauren Daigle, one of the most popular contemporary Christian music singers, is not exempt. Even though she keeps a private life, fans eagerly long to know who Lauren Daigle's husband is.

Lauren Daigle at a Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire/Billboard, Gilbert Flores/Billboard

Source: Getty Images

Lauren Daigle is a two-time Grammy award-winning singer whose songs and albums have received numerous awards. Outside her career, details about Lauren Daigle's partner remain less explored. So, what is there to know about her dating past, circulating relationship rumours, and possible boyfriend?

Profile summary

Full name Lauren Ashley Daigle Gender Female Date of birth 9 September 1991 Age 32 years old (as of July 2024) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Lafayette, Louisiana, United States Current residence Lake Charles, Louisiana, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'5" (165 cm) Weight 123 lbs (56 kg) Shoe size 7 (US) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Hazel Mother Laura Michelle Daigle Father Mark Kevin Daigle Siblings 2 Relationship status Single University Louisiana State University Profession Singer, songwriter Net worth $6 million Social media Instagram Facebook

Who is Lauren Daigle's husband?

The gospel artist is not married, so information about her possible husband has yet to be made public. As a result, photos of Lauren Daigle's husband are not available.

Is Lauren Daigle engaged?

There is no evidence that Lauren is dating or engaged to anyone. She maintains a tight leash on her private life to the point that she feels she is being publicly criticised.

Fast facts on Lauren Daigle. Photo: Jason Kempin on Getty Images

Source: Original

During an interview in the Guardian, she said she tried to immunise herself from criticism. She said the following:

The microscope of people always looking at your life, feeling people will take your best intentions and turn them on you, and doing that in the public eye – that's a lot. I learned that if I'm going to constantly keep myself contained then I am going to combust.

Since coming into the spotlight, the gospel singer has avoided controversies while striving to bring the best of songs to her fan base. Most of Lauren Daigle's relationships with people of the other gender have been professional, and nothing is romantic about them.

What religious affiliation is Lauren Daigle?

The gospel artist is affiliated with the Christian religion. She was born in Lake Charles and grew up in Lafayette, all in Louisiana. Zydeco, blues, and Cajun music influenced her musical career.

What was Lauren Daigle diagnosed with?

The American contemporary Christian music singer contracted cytomegalovirus at 15 and stayed away from school until she turned 17. This period shaped her life and afforded her the time to take voice lessons.

Daigle formed the idea of studying medicine and going on mission work. However, she fulfilled her dream of carrying out mission work in Brazil. Her experiences brought about the birth of most of the soul-aching Christian songs she has been making and the birth of her philanthropic-minded singer.

Speaking during an interview session on My Faith Radio, she said the following:

The Lord really, really met me in that season, and I don’t take that season for granted at all. I’m actually so thankful that I was able to walk through something like that.

Lauren onstage during Grammys On The Hill in Washington, DC. Photo: Paul Morig

Source: Getty Images

Is Lauren Daigle married to Chris Tomlin?

Daigle and Chris Tomlin are not married to each other. Like Daigle, Chris Tomlin is a famous contemporary Christian music singer and songwriter.

People mistake Chris's wife for Lauren Daigle because of the similarities between the gospel singer's name and that of Chris Tomlin's wife, Lauren Bricken. While Daigle is not married, Lauren Bricken's union with the contemporary Christian music singer is blessed with three children.

Frequently asked questions

Lauren Daigle is an iconic gospel singer who has won many fans with her soul-inspiring songs. Consequently, there have been several queries about life; some of them and the best answers given are the following:

What happened to Lauren Daigle? At 15, Lauren fell ill and was discovered to have contracted cytomegalovirus. The illness forced her to stay away from school for two years.

What is Lauren Daigle's net worth? Celebrity Net Worth says the gospel singer is worth $6 million. This fortune was acquired from her earnings in the music industry since she started singing actively in 2010.

Is Lauren Daigle single? Lauren is allegedly single. She does not discuss her romantic relationships, and it is unclear if she is currently dating anyone.

Laura Daigle has attained fame through hard work and philanthropy. Despite these, she has carefully kept her fans in the dark to guess if she is in any romantic relationship or married. One striking fact is that no man is known to be Lauren Daigle's husband.

READ ALSO: Steven Greener: Facts and biography of Tamron Hall's husband

As published on Briefly, Steven Greener is one of the most influential musical entrepreneurs in the American entertainment industry. He has over thirty years of experience creating a name for himself in that niche and is financially well-off.

Steven Greener and his spouse began romantic dates around 2017 after Tamron exited NBC, but they had been acquainted long before. Discover fascinating facts about Tamron's husband, Steven Greener.

Source: Briefly News