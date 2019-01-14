15 best Sinach songs to check (latest and best gospel tracks)

Gospel music has revolutionised to capture people's devotion to worship and praise, as seen in Sinach's songs. This Nigerian female gospel artist has made immense contributions to the global gospel industry. Her songs have been played and appreciated in Nigeria and different African countries, not to mention that they are also played on other continents. Sinach worships and praises God in a manner that is contagious and moving. You will get into a worship or praise mood whenever she takes the stage to sing.

Gospel singer Sinach. Photo: @Sinach (modified by author)

Singing to the sovereign maker requires total brokenness and surrender. It means forgetting everything, including your identity, and focusing on the Lord as the only one who deserves your attention, adoration, and worship. This may be challenging, but that does not mean it is possible.

15 best Sinach songs to check

Artists such as Sinach have done a great job in ensuring that the Lord takes preeminence in their singing, which explains the massive impact her tunes have on people. This can be seen in the depth of Sinach's songs' lyrics of both her worship and praise numbers.

Everything seems to be perfectly done for the glory of God. If you listen to her hits, you will realise that it is not about her but God. The following songs will give you an idea of what it means to serve God in worship and praise songs.

1. A Million Tongues

A Million Tongues is one of the available tunes for download if you are looking for Sinach's songs mp3 download in 2022. The song was released in March and has been listened to by over three million people.

It speaks of God, who is magnificent and cannot be praised enough, and whose greatness knows no bounds. A million tongues, the singer emphasizes, would never be enough to tell God everything he has done. This is a good praise and worship song you can listen to whenever you want.

2. Done It Again

Done It Again is a worship and thanksgiving song that praises God for his goodness in life. Listening to this song will make you want to worship God and break down in awe of his goodness. The melody is set in a church pulpit, thus bringing you closer to the Lord's presence. You can be sure that just by calling the name of Jesus, everything will be fine.

3. Omemma

Omemma is a joyful and lively African melody written in both English and Igbo about God's goodness, faithfulness, and extraordinary love. It was captured in real-time at Sinach Live in Concert in Lagos, Nigeria. This powerful hit will have you thanking God for his goodness and greatness all day.

4. Winning

Winning is one of Sinach's latest songs, released in October. This worship song celebrates Jesus as our ultimate victory in life. You believe that everything will go well and that you will win all your battles and achieve the glory you seek because of him.

This song will give you hope for the coming year, 2023, which will be a prosperous year for you and your family. GOD is elevating you to a higher level. It is the beginning of your breakthrough, and your best days are yet to come.

5. Final Word

Final Word is a peaceful worship song with gentle lyrics and powerful words that will bring peace. As the song's title implies, Jesus is our last word, final destination, and hope. Whatever the situation, he has the final say. Don't let your heart waver in doubt as you hold fast to His word. This is one of the mp3 downloads of Sinach's songs that is currently available.

6. Sinach's Way Maker

This song may have been released in 2015, but its powerful impact continues to make it famous four years later. This powerful worship tune made Sinach famous beyond her Nigerian borders.

She sings about the traits of God that are incomparable to anyone or anything else. She refers to the father as the way maker, miracle worker, promise keeper, and a light in the darkness. For this and many more, God deserves to be worshipped.

She further acknowledges the presence of God, healing hearts, changing situations, and mending the broken. She recognises Jesus as the answer to it, who heals broken hearts and wipes tears away.

Listening and singing along to this track will uplift your spirit no matter how low you feel. You will realise that Jesus is in charge, and that is all that matters. Whether in church, in your house, or driving in your car, you can be sure that this melody will help you connect spiritually with the Lord you serve.

7. Sinach's I Know Who I Am

Many people sing along to this praise number because of its powerful message. It is one of the best Sinach's worship songs you will encounter. This number expresses confidence in who you are in the Lord.

It does not matter what people think because everything you are is in the Lord. Sinach does not mince her words when she reminds us that we should all know who we are. It does not matter what people see now as long as God's glory is seen through it all.

This would be a great uplifting number for the mornings when you wake up feeling dejected and almost fed up with life. The wake-up call will keep you in line. The track may have been from 2015, but its impact continues to reach many even.

8. Sinach's The Name of Jesus

Sinach reminds you that the name of Jesus is higher and more potent than anything you may be battling, and it is higher than any form of cancer, any terrible heartbreak, or any disease you feel is taking you down.

This tune will help you reflect on the goodness of the name of Jesus. You will think about how good this name is. It is a sweet fragrance that will give you the victory you need.

There is no other confidence for Christians but in the name of Jesus. The track is also from the production of 2015, which appears to be the year that Sinach was fired up for Jesus. With a powerful message, this tune will continue to touch hearts even in future years.

9. He Did It Again

He Did It Again is a praise number that will get you dancing for the Lord as you count your blessings for the great things the Lord continues doing for you.

Sinach reminds us to continuously give thanks for everything that God does again and again. This may be a different genre from what we may have been accustomed to.

When you know and hear the reaffirmation in this melody that Jesus will always do good to you, you can rest easy knowing that he will never fail. Add this to your playlist and praise the Lord all the time.

10. Sinach's Great are You Lord

Singing about God's holiness is something that all Christians should often do. Knowing that the Lord is sovereign and holy will make you worship him in truth and spirit as you realise it is a privilege to be before Yahweh.

It will not be about you, as your focus will shift to God as it should. If you are looking for a tune that will take you before the Lord in awesome worship, this is your choice.

Acknowledging the holiness and sovereignty of the almighty, all your reservations will be broken, and all you will focus on will be the Lord. The appropriate instrumental music provides the best accompaniment for this excellent worship track that brings you before the face of the Lord.

11. Rejoice

This live recording of Sinach praising the almighty was recorded in Texas in 2015 and is still as relevant today as it was then. This great praise song will get you dancing as it is a fast tempo.

The song recognises the joy that can only be found in the Lord. It does not matter what situation you find yourself in, and finding joy in the Lord brings immense peace even in the midst of a storm. This praise tune will make you sweat for the Lord as you reflect on his goodness.

12. I Stand Amazed

This is a tune that affirms the might of God. Sinach sings about how amazed she is standing in the presence of Jesus. She continues to sing that Jesus is one of a kind, and he does mighty things, glorious things, and is a faithful God worthy of being called awesome.

This song will uplift you as you trust God for joy, peace, and hope for your situation. The fact that you sing and believe that there is nothing Jesus cannot do for you is already freeing. As you sing and reflect on the goodness of God, you will appreciate that Sinach has a way of capturing the truth that matters in all her songs.

This is probably why these songs will continue to be relevant several decades after they were released. If you take the song's message to heart, you will break down in tears, and this is a good thing as you realise that God's love and faithfulness will always stand the test of time.

13. Nothing is Impossible

Are you looking for motivation when nothing seems to make sense? This song will bring you out of the pits of depression and despair. All you need to do is believe with all your heart that God can do the impossible.

She sings the words of the Bible as an affirmation of what the Lord says. God is not a man to lie, which means you can trust his word. This melody will give you your long-awaited breakthrough when sung in truth and spirit. You will testify that our heavenly king is able.

14. I Celebrate

This praise song starts with a reminder of God's word for us not to be anxious about anything. Sinach reminds us to celebrate, for our Lord is great. He has everything covered because he knows everything about us. He knew our beginning from its end.

He loves us enough, and we should celebrate and believe in his love that endures forever. If he clothes the grass that withers away in days, we should rest in the assurance of his supply and provision for us.

Sinach collaborated with Assent Tweed on this great song. This is one of her recent songs affirming how amazing your heavenly father is. Everything about the tune comes together for good, from the vocals to the instrumentals.

15. Wonderful Father

Wonderful Father is an excellent song by Sinach, released in 2018. It makes part of Sinach 2018 hit releases that blessed the masses. It is a proclamation of how good God has been in her life. If you take a moment to reflect on the goodness of the Lord, you will realise that he has been a wonderful father to you as well.

This melody will draw you closer to your maker in an experience of worship like never before. The powerful track makes your relationship with God more in*imate so that God attends to your issues personally. If you want to experience this, consider singing along to this worship song before you get into prayer.

Sinach's songs will take you to a level of worship that you may not have been able to achieve before. Surrendering yourself to worshipping the king of kings as guided by the tunes will give you an experience that will make you feel the almighty's presence much closer. Get yourself a few downloads and enjoy the experience of being before your Lord.

