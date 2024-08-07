Alec Bohm's wife: Is he married? Inside the Phillies star's love life

The Philadelphia Phillies of Major League Baseball boast a passionate fan base that knows how to cheer for their players. Among them is Alec Bohm, the talented third baseman drafted in 2018. However, interest has shifted from his impressive field performance to his personal life, with many wondering who Alec Bohm's wife is.

Alec looked on against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo: Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins, Mitchell Leff (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Like many celebrities, Alec Bohm has kept his personal life private, leaving many to speculate about his marital status. Recently, his name has been linked to celebrity sports analyst Erin Dolan, but neither has commented on the dating rumours. So, is Alec Bohm single? Keep reading to learn more about his love life.

Alec Bohm's profile summary

Full name Alec Daniel Bohm Gender Male Date of birth 3 August 1996 Age 28 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Omaha, Nebraska, United States Current residence Omaha, Nebraska, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 6'5" (196 cm) Weight 99 kg (218 lbs) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Lisa Father Dan Marital status Unmarried School Roncalli Catholic High School University Wichita State University Profession Baseball player Net worth $1.5 million Social media account Instagram

Who is Alec Bohm's wife?

The American baseball player is not married and has never been married before. However, he has been in a romantic relationship with Jacque Darby.

Jacque and Alec reportedly first met at Wichita State University and started dating in 2018. They first went public on 13 September 2018, sharing a memorable picture with the caption, "Pictures aren't our thing." They have also attended baseball matches together and supported each other's careers.

Does Alec Bohm have a girlfriend?

They reportedly stopped posting about each other. Unfortunately, they have deleted their Instagram pictures and are no longer seen together.

Fast facts on Alec Bohm. Photo: Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Who was Alec Bohm's girlfriend?

Jacque Darby, a former college track and field athlete, is Alec Bohm's ex-girlfriend. She was born on June 12, 1997, in Olathe, Kansas. According to a Wichita State post, her parents are David and Kim Darby, and she has three siblings: a brother named Jake and two sisters, Lauren and Katie.

She attended Olathe South High School in Kansas and later graduated from Wichita State University in 2020 with a bachelor's in Kinesiology and Exercise Science.

Is Alec Bohm dating Olivia Dunne?

The baseball player is not dating Olivia Dunne. Olivia Dunne, a collegiate gymnast and TikTok star is dating MLB pitcher Paul Skenes. In October 2023, she shared a video on Instagram of herself holding hands with Skenes while watching LSU's 48-18 win over Auburn.

Who is Alec Bohm?

Alec is a professional baseball player starting third baseman for the Philadelphia Phillies. Born in Omaha, Nebraska, Alec Bohm's parents are Lisa and Dan.

Other members of Alec Bohm's family are his brother Jacob and a sister named Paige. He attended Roncalli Catholic High School and Wichita State University, where he played college baseball.

Alec Bohm during a Gatorade All-Star workout day at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Photo: Daniel Shirey/MLB Photo

Source: Getty Images

According to MLB's report, he was drafted third overall by the Phillies in 2018. He has been a key player since 2022, helping the team win the 2022 National League pennant and reach the 2023 National League Championship Series.

As published on NBC Sports Philadelphia, while reflecting on his journey to becoming an All-Star starter, the Phillies player said the following:

It's all part of it. The good times, the bad times, all of that. You play baseball long enough, it's not always going to be pretty but a lot of those failures and a lot of that stuff are teaching moments, too. Little ways to make yourself better in the long run. I think all of it's kinda happened exactly how it should. It's brought me to where I am today.

What is Alec Bohm's age?

The baseball star is 28 years old as of 2024. He was born on 3 August 1996; his zodiac sign is Leo.

What is Alec Bohm's net worth?

According to Explore Net Worth, the American professional baseball player has an allegedly estimated net worth of $1.5 million. His primary sources of income are his successful baseball career and endorsements.

Alec during the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo: Joe Sargent

Source: Getty Images

Alec Bohm's salary is $4 million, according to Sportskeeda. In 2024, he signed a one-year $4 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies, surpassing his previous contract. In 2023, Bohm's Phillies contract was worth over $748,000.

Frequently asked questions

The baseball player's love life has intrigued his fans, and as his baseball career soars, interest in him grows. Here are some questions people are also asking, along with the best answers:

Who is Alec Bohm dating? The Phillies baseman appears single and has not disclosed being in a relationship.

The Phillies baseman appears single and has not disclosed being in a relationship. Is Alec Bohm married? The American baseball player is still single.

The American baseball player is still single. Are Jacque Darby and Alec Bohm still dating? They reportedly stopped posting about each other.

They reportedly stopped posting about each other. Does Alec Bohm have kids? He does not have any children yet.

He does not have any children yet. How much does Alec Bohm weigh? He weighs approximately 218 pounds or 99 kilograms.

He weighs approximately 218 pounds or 99 kilograms. Where is Alec Bohm from? He was born in Omaha, Nebraska, United States.

He was born in Omaha, Nebraska, United States. What nationality is Alec Bohm? He is an American national.

He is an American national. How old is Alec Bohm? The MLB player is 28 years old as of 2024 and was born on 3 August 1996.

The MLB player is 28 years old as of 2024 and was born on 3 August 1996. What is Alec Bohm's height? The American baseball star is 6 feet 5 inches, or 196 centimetres.

With a career gaining momentum, interest in the Philadelphia Phillies player's personal life has grown, particularly regarding Alec Bohm's wife. Despite public curiosity, Bohm has kept details about his love life private, and there is no indication that he is married.

READ ALSO: Taylor Momsen's husband: A close look at her dating history

As published on Briefly, Taylor Momsen is a multi-skilled artist with experience in the music, fashion, modelling, and acting industries. She has enjoyed resounding success in all of these endeavours, but the permanence of a romantic relationship is under discovery.

Who is Taylor Momsen's husband? No one is currently wearing the title of Taylor's partner, and the musician has not shown interest in settling down yet.

Source: Briefly News