Every citizen in South Africa is under the law, including everyone that runs government offices. As such, there is a code of conduct to be adhered to by government officials. Find out how the power rested upon Kholeka Gcaleka ensures that justice prevails in government offices.

Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka.

Kholeka Gcaleka is not a new name in South Africa's legal matters. As an advocate of the high court of South Africa, she has appeared in a couple of high-profile cases. Just recently, she was appointed the new deputy public protector. Kholeka Gcaleka's biography gives more insights into the advocate's life.

Profile summary

Birth name: Kholeka Gcaleka

Kholeka Gcaleka Date of birth : 1982

: 1982 Age : 39 years old

: 39 years old Birthplace : KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa

: KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa Grew up: Johannesburg, South Africa

Johannesburg, South Africa Nationality : South African

: South African Ethnicity : Black

: Black Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Gender : Female

: Female Languages spoken: English, isiZulu, Setswana, Sesotho, Afrikaans, and Setswana

English, isiZulu, Setswana, Sesotho, Afrikaans, and Setswana Alma mater: Ixopo's Little Flower High School, KwaZulu-Natal University, University of Johannesburg

Ixopo's Little Flower High School, KwaZulu-Natal University, University of Johannesburg Degrees : Bachelors of Laws ( LlB, 2003) and Masters of Laws (all.M, in view)

: Bachelors of Laws ( LlB, 2003) and Masters of Laws (all.M, in view) Occupation : Advocate

: Advocate Salary: R1.8 million per annum

Kholeka Gcaleka bio - Who is Kholeka Gcaleka?

Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka currently serves as the Deputy Public Protector in South Africa. The highly qualified advocate was born in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. Although Adv Kholeka Gcaleka does not reveal much about her biological family, she was raised between the city of gold and Umzimkhulu, a rural KwaZulu-Natal, by a white family.

Speaking about her childhood during an interview, she said:

I was raised in a white family where my mother was a domestic worker. Therefore, for me, my identity is of pivotal importance. Each time I went home with my parents, I always had a problem of not being able to speak my own language.

How old is Kholeka Gcaleka?

The advocate was born in 1982. Kholeka Gcaleka's age is 39 years in 2021. However, her day and month of birth are unknown, but she was born in 1982.

Advocate Gcaleka in one of her outings.

Kholeka Gcaleka's education

Adv Kholeka Gcaleka attended Ixopo's Little Flower High School. After her high school education, she joined KwaZulu-Natal University to pursue a bachelor's degree in law.

In 2003, she earned her LLB degree. The advocate is currently studying for her Master's degree at the University of Johannesburg. In addition, she is studying commercial law.

Career

Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka was officially admitted as an advocate of the high court in 2006. Since then, she has been practising law. She is reputed for her experience in legal matters. Based on Kholeka Gcaleka's CV, she has served in various capacities, such as:

Previous special advisor

Former senior state advocate

Admitted Advocate of the High Court of South Africa

Former chairperson of the Society of State Advocates of South Africa

A member of the Black Lawyers Association Former senior Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions in the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)

Director at Khon consulting

Former advisor at National Treasury

Former advisor at the Ministry of Home Affairs

Appointment as deputy public prosecutor and interview

Before the appointment of Kholeka as the deputy public prosecutor, she received a nomination for the seat by advocate Adele Barnard. Adele said she nominated her because of her contributions to upholding justice, prison education programs, and awareness against substance abuse. In her words:

Gcaleka’s contribution in upholding justice and social justice at a community level is illustrated by her participation in many projects. Her contribution to the substance abuse awareness programme in Soweto, and the educational campaigns she took to multiple prisons across the country, are also notable.

As a requirement, she attended an interview alongside seven other candidates conducted before the National Assembly's portfolio committee on justice. So, how did Kholeka Gcaleka's interview go? There are mixed feelings about her eligibility for the position. After the interview, some committee members expressed their contentment with Kholeka, while others expressed their dissatisfaction.

Those who countered her candidacy did that based on her association with the former minister of finance, Malusi Gigaba. In addition, they argued that she went against law ethics when she continued working for the minister after he lied under oath.

However, among those who perceived her as the right candidate was ANC MP Hishaam Mohamed. His main argument was that Nompilo was the only candidate who could answer most of the questions, unlike other candidates.

Kholeka assumed office on the 1st of February, 2020.

On the 24th of January, 2020, President Ramaphosa confirmed her appointment as South Africa's new Deputy Public Prosecutor. This appointment was made under Section 2 A (1) of the Public Protector Act 23 of 1994. The advocate, who replaced Advocate Kevin Malunga, took her office from the 1st of February, 2020, and expected to run the office for seven years.

However, following her appointment, Kholeka Gcaleka's salary was increased by R300,000, qualifying her to receive the same annual package of R1.8 million as her predecessor, Kevin Malunga.

Duties of a Deputy Public Protector

The office of the public protector in South Africa is a body formed under the constitution. It supports and strengthens the democracy of South Africa. The role of the entity is to investigate and report any misconduct within the government. Any misconduct within government officials is investigated and resolved by this office.

The issues could range from corruption and maladministration. Consequently, the office of the public protector is accessible to anyone to make any complaints.

The public protector establishes the role of Kholeka Gcaleka as a public protector. However, in most cases, the deputy also steps into the shoes of the Public protector should the public protector be unable to perform their functions.

Kholeka Gcaleka contacts

The Deputy Public Protector can be contacted through her Kholeka Gcaleka LinkedIn profile. In addition, Kholeka Gcaleka's pictures are available on search engines, but unfortunately, Kholeka Gcaleka's Instagram presence is unknown.

Kholeka Gcaleka's commitment to South Africa's legal matters has made her rise to Deputy Public Protector. She portrays the traits of a strong woman and is a role model to several young girls in South Africa.

