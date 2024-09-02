Who is Jackie Jacobs? All about Frankie Valli's wife

Frankie Valli is widely regarded as one of the greatest singers, particularly known for his falsetto voice. He ruled the airwaves in the 1960s and the 1970s as the lead singer of The Four Seasons with hits like Sherry, Walk Like a Man, and Big Girls Don't Cry. Recently, he made headlines when he married his fourth wife, Jackie Jacobs, at 89 years old.

Frankie Valli and Jackie Jacobs during the Pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons at The Beverly Hilton on February 04, 2023. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Jackie Jacobs has built a successful career as a media executive, although she has no social media footprint. Since she started dating and later married Frankie, she has been one of his biggest support systems. She was by his side in May 2023 when a street in his hometown, Newark, New Jersey, was named after him and when he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in May 2024.

Jackie Jacobs' profile summary

Full name Jackie Jacobs Date of birth Around 1963 Age 61 years old in 2024 Place of birth Maryland, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Height 5 feet 2 inches (1.57 m/157 cm) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Husband Singer Frankie Valli (2023 to date) Children None Education University of Maryland College Park (Radio, Television, and Film) Profession Senior marketing executive Social media LinkedIn Known for Being Frankie Valli's wife

How old is Frankie Valli's new wife, Jackie Jacobs?

Jackie Jacobs' age is 61 years old as of 2024. She was born around 1963, but her exact date of birth is unknown. She is 29 years younger than Frankie Valli, who was born on May 3, 1934 (90 years old in 2024). Jackie grew up in the Maryland suburbs and currently resides in Los Angeles, California.

Top 5 facts about Frankie Valli's wife, Jackie Jacobs. Photo: Kevin Mazur on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

How did Frankie Valli meet his new wife?

Frankie Valli and Jackie first met in 2007 at a restaurant in Los Angeles and were introduced through friends. Although they kept in touch by phone, they did not start dating until late 2015 when the singer asked her out.

Jackie Jacobs became the fourth of Frankie Valli's wives when she said 'I do' on June 26, 2023. When talking to People about his decision to marry again at the age of 89, the singer said,

It's terrific to have found love once again at this stage of my life.

The couple's wedding featured a private ceremony held at the Westgate Hotel in Las Vegas, where the singer has a residency for 2024. Frankie even sang his iconic 1967 hit, Can't Take My Eyes Off of You, to Jackie. The bride wore a white bridal gown, while the groom rocked a navy suit.

Was Jackie Jacobs married before?

There is no public information indicating that Jackie was married or had any children before meeting The Four Seasons frontman. She mainly stays out of the limelight, and little is known about her personal life prior to marrying Frankie Valli.

Jackie Jacobs and Frankie Valli during the Los Angeles opening night for 'Pretty Woman the Musical' at the Dolby Theatre on June 17, 2022, in Hollywood. Photo: David Livingston

Source: Getty Images

Jackie Jacobs' education and career

Jacobs is an alumnus of the University of Maryland College Park, according to her LinkedIn profile. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Radio, Television, and Film. Jackie has been working at CBS Corporation since April 1998, climbing the ranks to become a senior director in marketing.

Jackie Jacobs' net worth

Her exact net worth is not known, but various sources, including Glamour Path and Gossip Next Door, estimate it to be between $1 million and $3 million. She has built her fortune from her career as a senior marketing executive in the media industry.

Jacobs' husband, Frankie Valli, is estimated to be worth $80 million today, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The Four Seasons frontman has been in the music industry since the early 1950s, achieving massive success as part of the band and as a solo singer.

Frankie Valli and Jackie Jacobs during the world premiere of 'Avengers: Endgame' at Los Angeles Convention Center on April 22, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

Who was Frankie Valli's first wife?

The singer's first wife was Mary Mandel. They tied the knot in 1957 and were married for 13 years before divorcing in 1971. Frankie's demanding career in show business was part of the reason the marriage fell apart.

The Four Seasons frontman went on to marry his second wife, MaryAnn Hannigan, in 1974. They first met in 1970 when Frankie was still married to Mandel. They were together for about eight years before divorcing in 1982.

Frankie married his third wife, Randy Clohessy, in 1984 at St. Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan. The singer was in his 50s while Randy was in his 20s when they first met. The couple stayed together for 20 years before divorcing in 2004.

American singer Frankie Valli with his second wife, MaryAnn Hannigan, in London in April 1976. Photo: Michael Putland

Source: Getty Images

How many biological children did Frankie Valli have?

The Four Seasons frontman has five biological children and one stepchild from two marriages. During his first marriage to Mary Mandel, he welcomed two daughters, Antonia 'Toni' Valli and Francine Valli (born in 1960).

He also raised Mary Mandel's daughter Celia Sabin (born in 1954) from a previous relationship as his own. Celia unfortunately passed away in 1980 from a fatal accident. Frankie's daughter Francine also died in 1980 from drug intoxication at 20 years old.

Frankie Valli had three sons from his third marriage to Randy Clohessy. The couple welcomed Francesco Valli Jr. in 1988 and twins Brando and Emilio in 1995.

Frankie Valli's children have remained close to their famous father, although his relationship with his son Francesco has been strained in recent years. In April 2024, Emilio and Frankie were granted a three-year restraining order against Francesco after his repeated threats and attempted break-ins at Frankie's property.

The singer chose to cut off Francesco financially until he checks into a residential drug treatment program. The eldest Valli son has reportedly been struggling with opiate addiction.

Frankie Valli with his twin sons Brando (L) and Emilio (R) during the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star ceremony for Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons in Hollywood on May 3, 2024. Photo: Robyn Beck

Source: Getty Images

Jackie Jacobs maintains a low profile but continues to be supportive of Frankie Valli, both professionally and personally. Despite his advanced age, Frankie continues to sing and perform live with The Four Seasons.

READ ALSO: What disease does Robert Redford have? The tragic facts

Briefly.co.za shared intriguing details about Robert Redford's health. The legendary actor and filmmaker retired in 2018 after working in the entertainment industry since the late 1950s.

Robert Redford's life has been marked by several tragedies over the years, including the death of his two sons. Check the article for more details.

Source: Briefly News