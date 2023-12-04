Randy Clohessy, Frankie Valli's ex-wife: Facts about the singer's third wife

Randy Clohessy is an example of ex-wives who gained celebrity status because of their marriage to prominent figures but later faded away post-divorce. She is the third wife of the iconic Italian-American singer and frontman of Four Seasons music band Frankie Valli. The former couple divorced after 20 years of marriage, but she remains a topic of discussion among fans of the Can't Take My Eyes Off You singer.

The former husband of Randy Clohessy has been married four times in his lifetime. Although he divorced two of his wives without court issues, that of his third wife was a contentious divorce that made headlines. After her divorce, she has not been publicly seen or heard of for years as she lives a peaceful life away from the spotlight. Here are more of Randy Clohessy's facts you should know about.

Randy Clohessy's profile summary

Full name Randy Clohessy Gender Female Date of birth 1960 Age 63 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Frankie Valli Children 3

How old is Randy Clohessy?

Frankie Valli's ex-wife, Randy Clohessy's age is estimated to be 63 as of 2023. Reports state she was 24 years of age when she married her husband, Frankie, aged 50 in 1984.

Randy Clohessy's children

Randy and Valli had three sons for Frankie: Francesco and twins Emilio and Brando Valli. Francesco Valli Jr was born in the 1990s. He is an actor known for appearing in movies like Reach Me and Full House.

Frankie Valli, Randy Clohessy's ex-spouse

Frankie Valli was born on 3 May 1934. He is a prominent singer and actor who started his music career with the Variety Trio in 1953. In 1960, he became the lead falsetto voice and frontman of Four Seasons. Other music band members are Tommy DeVito, Nick Massi, and Bob Gaudio.

Some of Frankie's solo and group hit songs include Walk Like a Man, Big Girls Don't Cry, and Rag Doll. The Broadway musical Jersey Boys, focused on his life, has won four Tony awards out of eight nominations. As an actor, he has appeared in several movies and TV shows like Miami Vice, Hawaii Five-0, and The Sopranos.

Frankie Valli and Randy Clohessy's divorce

After their union produced three sons, the couple had misunderstandings, and their marriage was officially annulled in 2004. Reports state the reason for their separation was that the singer preferred work to family; however, the duo never revealed their reasons for separation.

Frankie was the one who filed for a divorce case. The court granted Randy $5,000 in child and spousal support and $25,000 from Frankie's Broadway hit royalties. The former couple had a court case when Frankie demanded half of a $3.75 million life insurance policy he purchased in 2003. It was bought in Randy's name when Frankie had heart issues, but she refused him a share as a divorce settlement.

The insurance was worth 700,000 in 2004, and the case was taken as an appeal to the California Supreme Court. On 15 May 2014, the court granted Frankie his half-share, stating it was a community property and he was entitled to it.

Does Frankie Valli have any kids?

He had six children but lost two to death. He adopted Celia Sabin Valli when he married his first wife, Mary Mandel. She was born in 1954 to Mary and her ex-husband. Celia later died in 1980 from slipping on a fire escape.

Frankie's first biological daughter with Mary was Antonia, and their second daughter was Francine. Six months after her half-sister died, Francine also lost her life due to drug overuse on 16 August 1980.

Frankie Valli's marriages

The disco singer married his first wife, Mary Mandel, in 1957 but divorced in 1971. He married singer Maryann Hannigan in 1974 but separated in 1982. His third wife was Randy, and they got married in 1984 and separated in 2004.

Who is Frankie Valli married to now?

He is married to Jackie Jacobs. The celebrity couple married on 26 June 2023 in Las Vegas and now reside in Encino, California.

The twins were born in 1995. Emilio is an entrepreneur in Malibu and a real estate agent. He studied New York University's high school film program and the Los Angeles Film School. He dabbled into productions like Ray Donovan before specifying as a realtor.

Brandon took a similar part to his father. He is a singer, DJ, and producer who has released singles like Numb With U. He uses the stage name SNSE and has collaborated with his father on the song Goodbyes.

Frankie Valli and Randy Clohessy's net worths

There is no information on her exact net worth. However, she was said to earn $330,000 monthly from her divorce settlement. On the other hand, her former spouse, Frankie is worth $80 million.

Randy Clohessy is a woman renowned because of her famous ex-partner. Her children are also doing well in their choice of careers, and she is believed to be alive and enjoying herself with her kids.

