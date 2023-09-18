The Culkin family name is one of the most recognisable for Hollywood families. A new name has recently entered the spotlight because of marriage in the family: Rory Culkin's wife, Sarah Scrivener. But does she also have something to do with the entertainment industry?

Before she became acquainted with her husband, Sarah Scrivener had always been in the entertainment industry. She was relatively unknown until rumours about their romantic life entered the media. Nowadays, she is popular in the video-making section of Hollywood.

Sarah Scrivener's profile summary and bio

Full name Sarah Elizabeth Scrivener Gender Female Date of birth 17 May 1990 Age 33 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Michigan, United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'2" Height in centimetres 157 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Siblings One Marital status Married Husband Rory Hugh Culkin University University of Michigan Profession Cinematographer

Who is Rory Culkin's wife?

Rory Hugh Culkin's wife, Sarah Scrivener (age 33 years as of 2023) was born on 17 May 1990 in Michigan, United States of America. Sarah's height is reportedly five feet and two inches. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Education

The wife of Culkin has a Film Studies and Production degree from the University of Michigan, specialising in 16mm cinematography.

Career

Sarah Scrivener's journey in the entertainment industry began in 2010. Her cinematographer and camera assistant work boasts a roster of notable productions, including The Blacklist and Search Party. She has also ventured into directing and creating music videos for the band The Quinn Murphy Experience.

Who is Rory Culkin?

Rory was born on 21 July 1989 in New York City. His family comprises talented actors. His mother raised him alongside his older siblings after divorcing their father, who was hardly ever home.

His older siblings included renowned actors like Macaulay and Kieran Culkin. He started his career by playing younger versions of his brothers' characters in films like The Good Son and Richie Rich.

The actor's breakthrough came in 2000 when he starred in Kenneth Lonergan's critically acclaimed film You Can Count on Me, although some sections of his fanbase believe that he is more famous for his role in the 2002 thriller Signs.

He has also appeared in various films and television series, including Mean Creek, The Chumscrubber, The Night Listener, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and Sneaky Pete.

Rory Culkin and Sarah Scrivener's wedding

The lovebirds have been married for over five years. Their paths first crossed in the exciting world of filmmaking, specifically during the making of Scream 4 in 2010. In December 2017, the couple announced their engagement and were pronounced husband and wife in an official wedding in April 2018 in New Orleans.

Their wedding was not a typical affair; it was WWE-themed, a testament to their passion for wrestling. In a unique twist, WWE hype man Paul Heyman officiated their nuptials.

Sarah Scrivener's Instagram page glimpses their life together, revealing their love for their cats and WWE. During her wedding vows, Sarah playfully stated how excited she was to be getting married to her long-term partner a day before Wrestlemania.

Who did Sarah Scrivener play in Scream 4?

Sarah worked diligently behind the scenes as a camera production assistant. Rory took on an on-screen role.

Who is the youngest Culkin?

Roy is the youngest of seven children, born to Kit Culkin and Patricia Brentrup. His father was no stranger to showbiz, with a career as a Broadway stage actor.

Is Rory Culkin in Sneaky Pete?

Rory was in the television series that aired between 2015 and 2019. He played Gavin in the series and appeared in two episodes.

Net worth

Details of Sarah Scrivener's net worth are unconfirmed, although she is believed to be worth around $800,000 courtesy of her successful career as a cinematographer. How much is Rory Culkin worth? Her husband is worth $2.5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Although she is now popularly renowned as Rory Culkin's wife, Sarah Scrivener has carved her path, making significant contributions to the industry as a cinematographer and camera assistant. Her love story with Rory Culkin, filled with shared passions and enduring bonds, testify to their strong connection.

