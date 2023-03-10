Meet Luke Walton’s wife: The bio and life story of Bre Ladd

Luke Walton, the head coach of the Sacramento Kings, is a well-known figure in the basketball world. However, not many people are familiar with his wife, Bre Ladd. Take a close look at Bre Ladd's bio, life story, and some interesting facts about her.

Bre Ladd and Walton at the wedding of Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom at the Bel Air estate of music mogul Irving Azoff in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage

Luke Walton’s wife, Bre Ladd, is known for being a private person and keeps a low profile despite her husband's high-profile career. She is often seen supporting her husband at his basketball games and is involved in various charitable activities with him.

Bre Ladd’s profile summary and bio

Full name Brienne Filene Ladd Nickname Bre Gender Female Date of birth 19 April 1984 Age 38 years old (as of March 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Tucson, Arizona, United States Current residence San Diego, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6’1” Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 147 Weight in kilograms 67 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Father Bob Ladd Mother Tammie Ladd Siblings One (Josh Ladd) Marital status Married Husband Luke Walton (2013) Children Two (Lawson, Landen) Profession Former volleyball player Education Canyon Del Oro High School, University of Arizona Net worth $3 million

Who is Luke Walton’s wife?

Bre Ladd is the wife of Luke Walton, a former NBA player and current head coach of the Sacramento Kings. She was raised alongside one sibling, a brother named Josh Ladd.

She is the daughter of Bobbi and Bill Ladd, both successful in the sports industry. Her mother is a former volleyball player, and Bre Ladd's father is a prominent professional basketball coach.

Bre grew up in Tucson, Arizona, and attended Canyon del Oro High School. She was a talented volleyball player and helped her team win two state championships.

After high school, Bre Ladd enrolled at the University of Arizona, where she continued to play volleyball. She was a standout player and helped her team reach the NCAA tournament in all four years of her college career.

How old is Bre Ladd?

Bre Ladd’s age is 38 years as of March 2022. The former volleyball player was born on 19 April 1984, making her an Aries.

Bre Ladd's career

Luke Walton (L) and Bre Ladd attend The Inaugural Phil Oates Celebrity Golf Classic VIP pairings party on August 29, 2021, in Carmichael, California. Photo: Tim Mosenfelder

After graduating from the University of Arizona, Bre took a break from volleyball and pursued a career in marketing. Before returning to the sports industry, she worked for several companies, including Nike. She began working as a volleyball analyst for ESPN, providing commentary and analysis for college volleyball games.

What is Bre Ladd's net worth?

Bre Ladd’s net worth is alleged to be around $3 million. Her marketing career and her volleyball analyst work have contributed to her net worth.

Is Bre Ladd on Instagram?

Bre Ladd is not active on Instagram. She has maintained a low-key life, away from social media, like her husband, since they met.

Bre Ladd's spouse

The former volleyball player is married to Luke Walton, whom she met while attending the University of Arizona in 2002. The two would start dating officially in 2005. Walton is a former NBA player and has held coaching positions with several NBA teams. The couple married in 2013 in a private ceremony in Aspen, Colorado.

Does Luke Walton have children?

Bre Ladd and Luke Walton have two children together. Their first child, a son named Lawson, was born in 2016, and their second child, a daughter named Landen, was born in 2019.

Luke Walton’s family currently resides in Sacramento, California, where he is the head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers of the National Basketball Association. He assumed the role in 2022.

Bre Ladd's height and weight

Bre Ladd and Luke Walton attend the 17th Annual ESPY Awards at Nokia Theatre LA Live on July 15, 2009, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: DAVID CROTTY/Patrick McMullan

Bre Ladd is known for her tall stature, which makes her a formidable presence on and off the court. She stands 6 feet 1 inch (185 centimetres) tall. Additionally, she weighs 147 pounds or 67 kilograms.

Is Luke Walton still married?

As of 2023, Luke Walton is still married to Bre Ladd. The couple has been married for ten years and has two children together.

When Did Luke Walton get married?

Luke Walton and Bre Ladd married in 2013 in a private wedding ceremony in Aspen, Colorado. The couple had been dating for several years before tying the knot.

Bre Ladd may not be a household name like her husband, Luke Walton, but she has had a successful career in her own right. From her standout college volleyball career to her work in marketing and as a volleyball analyst, Bre Ladd has made a name for herself in the sports industry. She is also a devoted wife and mother; her family is her top priority.

