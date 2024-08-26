What disease does Robert Redford have? The tragic facts

Robert Redford is a legendary actor and filmmaker, having worked in over 60 films from the late 1950s. However, his personal life has not been as illustrious as his Hollywood career. This article sheds light on the tragedies and the diseases that Robert Redford has suffered from over the years.

Robert Redford during the 2021 Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation award ceremony at Grimaldi Forum on October 29, 2021, in Monaco. Photo: Arnold Jerocki (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Robert Redford's health challenges have not been as profound as the tragedies he has experienced since his childhood. He lost his mother when he was just 18 years old; his uncle David, who was like his second father, died in action during World War II, and he had to bury two of his sons. During his youth, he turned to alcohol to cope which led to his expulsion from the University of Colorado.

Robert Redford's profile summary

Full name Charles Robert Redford Jr Date of birth August 18, 1936 Age 88 years old in 2024 Birth sign Leo Place of birth Santa Monica, California, United States Current residence Utah, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed English, Irish, Cornish, and Scottish Religion Agnostic Height 5 feet 10.5 inches (1.79 m/179 cm) Eye colour Blue Hair colour Strawberry blonde Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Wife Lola Van Wagenen (1958-1985), Bylle Szaggars-Redford (2009 to date) Children Four, including sons Scott Anthony (late) and James Redford (late) and daughters Shauna and Amy Parents Martha Hart and Charles Robert Redford Siblings William Redford (paternal half-brother) Education American Academy of Dramatic Arts, Pratt Institute (Painting) Profession Actor, filmmaker Years active 1958 to 2018

What disease does Robert Redford have?

The Three Days of the Condor actor does not have a major disease now but suffered from a mild case of polio as a child. He made the revelation in Michael Feeney Callan's 2011 book, Robert Redford: The Biography.

The actor contracted the ailment in the ocean and was bedridden for two weeks, but he was not immobilized and eventually recovered. Redford, who grew up in the 1940s, said in an NPR interview that he was terrified because the polio vaccine had not yet been discovered until the 1950s.

It was a case of mild polio, but it was severe enough to put me in bed for two weeks. And because in those days, polio, before the Salk vaccine was discovered, what hung over your childhood was always the fear of polio because all you saw were people in iron lungs. So yeah, when I got it, it was because of extreme exertion in the ocean - in this bright sunlight in the ocean. And it was alarming, but it wasn't serious enough to go much further.

Top 5 facts about Hollywood icon Robert Redford. Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Is Robert Redford still alive?

The legendary Hollywood star is still alive and is currently 88 years old (born on August 18, 1936). He announced his retirement from acting in 2018.

Robert decided to step away from acting after nearly 60 years in the industry, with his final film being The Old Man & The Gun. He mentioned that he felt it was time to retire, having started his career at the age of 21. He expressed a desire to leave on a high note and focus on other aspects of his life.

The truth is that I really do feel that it's time for me to move into retirement. I've been doing this since I was 21. I've put my soul and heart into it over the years. I thought, 'That's enough. Why don't you quit while you're a little bit ahead? Don't wait for the bell to toll. Just get out.' So I felt my time had come, and I couldn't think of a better project to go out on than this film.

Did Robert Redford have a leg amputated?

Robert Redford's leg amputation rumours are not true, although he has suffered several leg injuries over the years. One significant incident occurred in 1969 during the filming of Downhill Racer, where he injured his knee in a snowmobile accident. The Robert Redford leg injury was particularly challenging at the time because the film involved a lot of skiing scenes.

Robert Redford during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival on December 06, 2019, in Marrakech, Morocco. Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

Source: Getty Images

What are the red spots on Robert Redford's face?

The spots on the actor's face are primarily protuberant flesh-coloured nodules and moles that have grown inward. These are likely due to sun exposure over the years, which has also contributed to furrows, wrinkles, and discolouration on his skin, according to dermatologist Vail Reese.

How many kids has Redford lost?

The Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid star has tragically lost two of his children. His first son, Scott, died from sudden infant death syndrome at just 2 months old in 1959. His second son, James, passed away in October 2020 at 58 after battling bile duct cancer.

James was diagnosed with primary sclerosing cholangitis, a rare autoimmune disease that affects the liver. He received two liver transplants in the 1990s. Unfortunately, his liver disease returned, and he was awaiting a third transplant when he was diagnosed with bile duct cancer.

Redford's surviving children are daughters Shauna and Amy. Shauna Redford is a painter and is currently married to Eric Schlosser, with whom she shares two kids. Amy has followed in her father's footsteps as an actress and filmmaker.

Robert Redford with his daughter Amy and son James during the AFI Film Festival screening of James Redford's directorial debut 'Spin' on November 8, 2003. Photo: Michael Caulfield

Source: Getty Images

Where is Robert Redford now?

The Hollywood icon primarily resides in Utah after retiring. He spends most of his time at his Sundance Mountain Resort in Provo Canyon. This location is also home to the Sundance Institute, which he founded.

He continues to be deeply involved in environmental activism and oversees the Redford Center, an organization he co-founded with his late son, James Redford. The Redford Center focuses on using storytelling to promote environmentalism and expand the concept of what it means to be an environmentalist.

Robert Redford during Sundance Institute's 'An Artist at the Table' presented by IMDbPro at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival on January 23, 2020, in Park City, Utah. Photo: Rich Polk

Source: Getty Images

Robert Redford's health challenges and tragedies did not deter him from becoming a legendary figure in Hollywood. He has built a multifaceted legacy in cinema and environmental activism and continues to be dedicated to family.

READ ALSO: Who is Johnny Joey Jones? His bio, Fox News, salary, wife, children, and more

Briefly.co.za published lesser-known facts about Johnny Joey Jones' biography. The former Marine Corps bomb technician currently works with Fox News as a contributor.

Johnny lost both his legs when he stepped on an IED while clearing a bazaar during an operation in Afghanistan. Check the article for more about his life following the traumatic injury.

Source: Briefly News