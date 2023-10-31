Robert Redford's wives and girlfriends: Facts about his dating history

Robert Redford is an acclaimed actor and filmmaker with a career spanning over five decades. In 2014, Time named him one of the 100 most influential people in the world. Despite his screen success, fans have been curious to know who Robert Redford's wives and girlfriends are. How many times has Robert Redford been married?

Sibylle Szaggars and her husband at the Cesar Film Awards 2019 at Salle Pleyel on 22 February 2019 in Paris, France. Photo: Stephane Cardinale

Robert Redford, The Sundance Kid and The Butch Cassidy star, has had a successful career. He has also been successful in the love department. Go through these details as they explore Robert Redford's wives and girlfriends. Is Robert Redford married? Redford has been married twice.

Who is Robert Redford's real-life partner?

Robert Redford married his life partner, Sibylle Szaggars, in 2009. They have enjoyed marital bliss in the past 12 years and over two decades of knowing each other. They met in the late 1990s.

How did Robert Redford meet Sibylle Szaggars?

Redford and Sibylle met at Redford's Sundance Mountain Resort, which he founded in 1968 alongside the Sundance Film Festival. They officiated their union during a private wedding ceremony at the luxurious Louis C. Jacob Hotel in Germany.

According to local reports, the couple expressed their creativity in their wedding style choices. Sibylle wore a champagne-hued gown, while Robert wore a white suit.

Sibylle Szaggars Redford and her husband at the Gala for the Global Ocean at Opera of Monte-Carlo on 26 September 2019 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. Photo: Daniele Venturelli

How old is Robert Redford's wife?

Sybylle Szaggars was born on 9 April 1957 in Hamburg, Germany. As of October 2023, she is 66 years old. Robert Redford's age in 2023 is 87 years. He was born on 18 August 1936.

Robert was born in Santa Monica, California, USA. He travelled to Europe during his formative years and piqued his interest in painting, causing him to enrol at the Pratt Institute in Brooklyn.

Sibylle has built a stable career as a visual artist and has been in the industry for slightly over four decades. She channels her passion for the environment through photography, oil paintings and performance arts. Her work has been exhibited worldwide, including Peru, Singapore, Europe, Japan and the USA.

Sibylle Szaggars and her husband at ' The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation's 2021 award ceremony ' at Grimaldi Forum on 29 October 2021 in Monaco, Monaco. Photo: Arnold Jerocki

Sibylle Szaggars' career

Besides her expertise as an artist, Szaggars is passionate about environmental conservation. She developed the interest at a young age since she spent extensive time globetrotting with her family. She piqued an interest in learning about indigenous cultures.

Redford is also passionate about environmentalism. In a 2020 interview, he referenced his trip to Utah, saying,

Since then, I have spent decades joining scientists and activists to do whatever we could to raise the red flags about the catastrophic climate change we are responsible for.

Who is Robert Redford's ex-wife?

Redford met his first wife, Lola Van Wagenen, in the late 1950s, shortly after a trip from France. The couple quickly fell in love and tied the knot in 1958 at Lola's grandmother's home.

Robert Redford's first wife dropped out of college to get married to the actor. She later became an environmental activist and historian.

How many biological children does Robert Redford have?

While juggling establishing a foundation for his acting career, Lola and Redford had four kids. Their eldest, Scott Anthony, was born on 1 September 1959, although he suffered sudden infant death syndrome and died on 17 November 1959, barely two and a half months after his birth.

Shauna Jean Redford, Robert's eldest daughter, was born on 15 November 1960. David James Redford was born on 5 May 1962. Unfortunately, David succumbed to liver cancer in 2020, aged 58. Amy Hart Redford, the youngest in the family, was born on 22 October 1970.

Sibylle Szaggars and Robert Redford at the Red Carpet Arrivals - Cesar Film Awards 2019 at Salle Pleyel on 22 February 2019 in Paris, France. Photo: Rindoff

Who did Robert Redford have children with?

Unfortunately, Robert and Lola divorced. Sources claim the divorce happened in 1985. Robert Redford and Sybille Szaggers do not have any children together. Therefore, the actor only has four biological children.

Robert Redford's relationships

Apart from Robert Redford's spouses, the actor was allegedly romantically involved with Kathy O'Rear between 1990 and 1995. He dated Lena Olin between 1989 and 1990 and Sonia Braga between 1987 and 1988. His romantic relationships have always remained under wraps.

These details about Robert Redford's wives and girlfriends let you into the actor's romantic life. They also provide snippets of who his current wife is.

