Paula Hurd's net worth explored: How rich is Bill Gates' girlfriend?

Paula Hurd is a community volunteer and philanthropist from the United States of America. She is best recognised as Bill Gates' girlfriend. Paula is also the widow of Mark Hurd, the former CEO of Oracle and Hewlett-Packard, who passed away in 2019. Discover Paula Hurd's net worth and lesser-known facts about her.

Bill Gates and Paula Hurd in Los Angeles, California (L). Bill Gates at New York Hilton Midtown in New York City (R). Photo: John Nacion, Axelle (modified by author)

Bill Gates' girlfriend, Paula Hurd, gained widespread recognition in early 2023 due to her romantic relationship with the American businessman. She is known for her philanthropic work and has made significant donations to Baylor University. Paula also has a background in event planning and management.

Paula Hurd's profile summary

Full name Paula R. Hurd Gender Female Date of birth 27 April 1962 Age 62 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Silicon Valley, Northern California, United States Current residence Medina Washington, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexual orientation Straight Religion Christianity Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Bill Gates Education University of Texas Profession Community volunteer, philanthropist Net worth $35 million

What is Paula Hurd's net worth?

According to The Richest and India Times, Bill Gates' girlfriend has an estimated net worth of $35 million. Paula has built her wealth through a successful career in event planning and management and philanthropic activities.

Paula also inherited a substantial portion of her late husband, Mark Hurd's estate. Hurd was the CEO of Oracle and Hewlett-Packard and had a net worth of approximately $500 million at the time of his death in 2019​.

Fast five facts about Paula Hurd. Photo: @dollarworld.inc on Instagram (modified by author)

Paula Hurd’s age and education

As of 2024, the American philanthropist was 62 years old. She was born on 27 April 1962 in Silicon Valley, Northern California, United States. Paula attended the University of Texas at Austin, where she graduated with a bachelor's degree in business administration in 1984.

What does Paula Hurd do?

Paula Hurd is a community volunteer and philanthropist. According to her LinkedIn profile, she began her career at NCR Corporation, where she spent 17 years in Sales and Alliance Management. The corporation is a top enterprise provider of software, hardware and services for banks and retailers.

Her role at NCR allowed her to develop expertise in managing strategic partnerships and leading sales initiatives. After leaving NCR, Paula shifted her focus to managing the family's investment portfolio under MPH Portfolio Management.

Paula Hurd and her boyfriend, Bill Gates, at Mukesh Ambani's son's extravagant pre-wedding Indian party. Photo: @dollarworld.inc on Instagram (modified by author)

She is also a Baylor University Board of Regents member and has been instrumental in guiding educational and philanthropic initiatives. Additionally, Paula serves as the Chairwoman of the Universal Tennis Foundation, which supports college players as they transition to professional tennis.

As a philanthropist, Paula Hurd actively participates in various charitable initiatives aimed at improving the lives of others. One of her most notable contributions was to Baylor University. In 2021, alongside her late husband, Mark, she helped the Give Light Campaign reach its $1 billion goal by donating $7 million.

This campaign supports various projects at the university, and in 2023, a welcome centre was opened in their honour. In a Baylor University press release, Paula said:

Our family is absolutely thrilled with the Hurd Welcome Center. When we made this gift, Mark had a vision for how a welcome experience could transform this corner of campus, and the outcome has by far exceeded our expectations and dreams. I know he would be proud of what has been built and how others in the Baylor Family rallied around the Give Light Campaign to generate more than $1.39 billion in gifts to support the University he loved.

Bill Gates and Paula Hurd at the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Team Final during day four of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Paris Arena on 30 July 2024 in Paris, France. Photo: Jean Catuffe

How long have Paula Hurd and Bill Gates been together?

Bill Gates and Paula Hurd have been dating since at least February 2023. Rumours of a relationship between the two began in 2022 after they were seen together at multiple sporting events, including the BNP Paribas Open in October 2021, the Laver Cup in September 2022 and the Australian Open in January 2023.

According to People, in February 2023, a source confirmed that the two were dating and their relationship was "widely known." The Microsoft co-founder and Paula eventually made their red carpet debut in April 2024 at the 10th annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony in Los Angeles.

Before they began dating, the American businessman was married to Melinda French from 1 January 1994 to 2 August 2021. The two had three children together:

Jennifer Katherine Gates Nassar, born on 26 April 1996

Rory John Gates, born on 23 May 1999

Phoebe Adele Gates, born on 14 September 2002

Who was Paula Hurd's husband?

Paula Hurd's late husband, Mark Hurd, during an interview in New York, U.S. on 23 April 2015. Photo: Michael Nagle

The American philanthropist was married to Mark Hurd, the CEO of software company Oracle and the onetime boss of Hewlett-Packard, for nearly 30 years until his death in October 2019. They had two daughters, Kathryn and Kelly.

Frequently asked questions about Paula Hurd

Who is Paula Hurd? She is a community volunteer and philanthropist best known as Bill Gates' girlfriend.

She is a community volunteer and philanthropist best known as Bill Gates' girlfriend. Where is Paula Hurd from? She was born in Texas, United States of America.

She was born in Texas, United States of America. How old is Paula Hurd? The celebrity partner is 62 years old as of 2024. She was born on 27 April 1962.

The celebrity partner is 62 years old as of 2024. She was born on 27 April 1962. What was Paula Hurd's husband's net worth? At the time of his death in 2019, her late husband, Mark Hurd, had an estimated net worth of $500 million.

At the time of his death in 2019, her late husband, Mark Hurd, had an estimated net worth of $500 million. What is Paula Hurd’s job? She is the chairperson for Universal Tennis Foundation and philanthropist and community worker at MPH Investments.

She is the chairperson for Universal Tennis Foundation and philanthropist and community worker at MPH Investments. Does Paula Hurd have children? Hurd is the mother of two daughters, Kathryn and Kelly.

Paula Hurd's net worth reflects her successful career in event planning and management and philanthropic activities. While she may not be as rich as her boyfriend, Bill Gates, her achievements and connections make her a wealthy and influential person.

