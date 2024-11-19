Karine Jean-Pierre's net worth: how much does she really make?

Karine Jean-Pierre is a famous American political advisor who serves as the White House press secretary and senior advisor to President Joe Biden. She is also the first Black and openly LGBTQ+ woman to hold that position since 1991. Due to her popularity, netizens have been curious about Karine Jean-Pierre's net worth and career earnings.

Karine Jean-Pierre is the first Black and openly LGBTQ person to serve as White House Press Secretary. Photo: @Mandel Ngan (modified by author)

Karine Jean-Pierre has built a successful career as a political advisor and member of the Democratic party. She has also been very vocal about the black and LGBTQ+ communities.

Karine Jean-Pierre's profile summary

Full name Karine Jean-Pierre Gender Female Date of birth August 13, 1974 Age 50 years old (as of 2024) Birth sign Leo Place of birth Fort-de-France, Martinique, France Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Black Weight 59 kg (approx) Height 5 feet 4 inches Sexual orientation Lesbian Religion Christianity Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Ex-girlfriend Suzanne Malveaux Children Soleil Education Kellenberg Memorial High School, New York Institute of Technology and Columbia University Profession Political advisor and author Social media Instagram, X (Twitter), Facebook

What is Karine Jean-Pierre's net worth?

According to GoBankingRates and All Future Trend, Karine Jean-Pierre's net worth ranges from $1 million to $2 million. Her wealth is primarily attributed to her extensive career in politics and real estate investments.

In an interview with Judy Woodruff during PBS Newshour, Jean-Pierre explained what it took to reach where she is today. She said;

That immigrant upbringing, growing up in New York, it shaped everything and anything that I'm about, right, who — the person that I sit here — that sits before you, my hard work, my perseverance, the way I meet, see people and talk to people.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre at the 10th Annual Truth Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo by Michael Tran

How much does Karine Jean-Pierre make?

As the White House press secretary, Karine earns an annual salary of $180,000. She is among the highest-paid senior officials in the Biden administration, among the Chief of Staff and various advisors.

Karine Jean-Pierre's career

Jean-Pierre debuted her political career in 2008 as the Southeast Regional Political Director for John Edwards' presidential campaign. She has since been part of several electoral campaigns in the United States. Some of her campaign projects include;

Former president Barack Obama's presidential campaign during the 2008 and 2012 elections.

Democrat Martin O'Malley's 2016 bid campaigns.

Biden's 2020 presidential campaign.

FAQs

Karine Jean-Pierre is best known for her longstanding affiliation with the Democratic party. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about the political advisor;

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre during the daily briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC. Photo by Jim Watson

What is Karine Jean-Pierre's nationality?

Karine Jean-Pierre (age 50 as of 2024) was born on August 13, 1974, in Fort-de-France, Martinique, France. She is of American nationality, and her parents are Haitian immigrants.

When she was 5, her family moved to Queens Village, New York City, USA. Her mom worked as a home health aide, and her father, despite having an engineering degree, was a taxi driver. Growing up, Karine took care of her two younger siblings.

What college did Karine Jean-Pierre go to?

According to her LinkedIn profile, Karine earned a master's in public affairs from the School of International and Public Affairs at Columbia University in 2003. While there, she developed an interest in politics.

Is Karine Jean-Pierre married?

Jean-Pierre is single. She is also a lesbian and was in a decade-long romantic relationship with Suzanne Malveaux, former CNN correspondent. The pair called off their relationship in September 2023.

She is also the mother of a 10-year-old daughter, Soleil, whom she adopted alongside her former partner, Suzanne Malveaux, in 2014. Her daughter's whereabouts are not public.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, DC. Photo by Drew Angerer

What political party is Karine Jean-Pierre in?

Karine is affiliated with the Democratic Party. As the current White House press secretary, she is a prominent figure in the Democratic administration. She also has a long history of involvement with the Democratic Party, having worked on former president Barack Obama's presidential campaigns and in his administration.

How long has Karine Jean-Pierre been White House press secretary?

Jean-Pierre has been the White House press secretary for approximately two years and six months. She took over from her predecessor, Jen Psaki, on May 13, 2022.

Jean-Pierre is the 35th person to hold this position and the first Black and openly LGBTQ person to serve as White House press secretary. In a 2022 press statement, while announcing her new role, President Biden described Karine as a strong voice for his administration, saying,

Jill and I have known and respected Karine a long time and she will be a strong voice speaking for me and this Administration.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre during the daily news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, DC. Photo by Chip Somodevilla

Lesser known facts about Karine Jean-Pierre

Jean-Pierre is the first Black woman and openly LGBTQ person to serve as press secretary since the position was created 93 years ago.

Karine's memoir, Moving Forward: A Story of Hope, Hard Work, and the Promise of America , was published in 2019.

, was published in 2019. Her longtime partner, Suzanne Malveaux, is a CNN correspondent.

Karine grew up in a "traditional, conservative, and repressive household."

She was a lecturer of international and public affairs at Columbia University in 2014.

Karine previously served as a political analyst for NBC News and MSNBC.

She is multilingual and fluent in English, French, and Haitian Creole.

Karine Jean-Pierre's net worth is a testament to her hard work, discipline, and dedication to her longstanding career as a political advisor. She currently serves as White House press secretary and advisor to the president.

