Ray J's net worth today: How did the singer become rich?
Public scrutiny of one’s personal life is the price to pay for celebrity status. It is no wonder Ray J’s net worth is one of the most frequently asked questions about the renowned musician. From success as a rapper to fame through a scandalous tape, here is a look into his professional journey, entailing his financial portfolio and investment projects.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Ray J’s profile summary
- What is Ray J's net worth in 2024?
- FAQs
William Ray Norwood Jr., known professionally as Ray J, is an American R&B singer-songwriter, actor, reality TV star, and entrepreneur widely recognised for the hit songs Let It Go, Wait a Minute, and One Wish. He is also the younger brother of singer and actress Brandy. With such popularity, it is only natural for fans to be interested in Ray J’s career earnings.
Ray J’s profile summary
|Full name
|William Ray Norwood Jr.
|Famous as
|Ray J
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|17 January 1981
|Age
|43 years old (2024)
|Zodiac sign
|Capricorn
|Birthplace
|McComb, Mississippi, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|African-American
|Religion
|Christianity
|Height
|5’9’’ (175 cm)
|Weight
|74 kg (163 lbs)
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Marital status
|Married
|Partner
|Princess Love
|Children
|2
|Parents
|Willie Norwood and Sonja Bates-Norwood
|Siblings
|Brandy Norwood
|Profession
|Singer-songwriter, rapper, actor, businessman
|Years active
|1989-present
|Net worth
|$14 million
|Social media
|InstagramFacebook
What is Ray J's net worth in 2024?
According to Capitalism and Market Realist, Ray is worth $14 million. He has accumulated this wealth thanks to his successful endeavours in the entertainment industry.
Additionally, William is a savvy businessman who firmly believes in the power of investing. During a September 2023 interview with BREALTV, he narrated how he prefers putting his money to work instead of having it in his bank account, saying:
After putting money aside for my wife and kids, I ensure whatever is left in my bank account is out there working for me. You can do many things with money besides having it lie around in the bank.
How does Ray J make his money?
Over the years, the Mississippi native has amassed significant wealth through various sources of income, making him a prominent figure in the entertainment industry. Below is a breakdown of Ray J’s income sources, a testament to his natural talent and business acumen.
Acting career
Ray made his career debut in 1989, appearing in various television commercials. From 1993 to 1994, he starred in The Sinbad Show.
In addition, William appeared in Brandy Norwood’s show Moesha for two years. In 2005, he bagged a role in UPN’s One-on-One. After a brief hiatus, the celebrity sibling made his television comeback with For the Love of Ray J in 2009.
The show's spin-off, Brandy and Ray J: A Family Business, aired in April 2010. In January 2017, he competed in the reality TV series Celebrity Big Brother. More recently, Ray appeared in 2020’s The App That Stole Christmas.
Music career
In 1995, William signed with Elektra Records and began working on his debut album, Everything You Want. Released two years later, the album’s lead single, Let It Go, peaked at number 25 in the US. In 1997, he was dropped from the label.
The star collaborated with his sister on the track Another Day in Paradise. The song became a Top Ten success in Sweden and the Netherlands, among other countries. Here are some of Ray J’s most popular songs and their YouTube views as of 8 October 2024:
- One Wish (2005) 136 million views
- Last Wish (2010) 3.5 million views
- I Hit It First (2013) 18 million views
- Brown Sugar (2015) 6.3 million views
- Curtain Closed (2015) 2.7 million views
What businesses does Ray J own?
As the founder of Raytroniks, William introduced a line of electronics, including smartphone fans, smartwatches and e-bikes, to the US market. In November 2017, he co-founded Raycon Inc., a brand that sells wireless audio gadgets like headphones. Today, Jay oversees brand and strategy.
Ray J’s adult film royalties
In February 2007, an adult film Ray had made with Kim Kardashian in 2003 was made public. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the film Superstar has grossed over $100 million since its release.
The singer reportedly earns $30,000 per month in royalties for the video. That equates to $360,000 annually, which is impressive considering the tape is nearly two decades old.
Ray J’s cars
The reality television star is a lover of luxurious rides. Take a look at some of the cars in his fleet per Auto Revolution:
|Car
|Estimated price
|Ford Mustang
|Between $33,515 and $69,870
|Lincoln Navigator
|$98,000
|Mercedes-Maybach S-Class
|Between $200,000 and $340,150
|Rolls-Royce Ghost
|Between $354,750 and $416,250
FAQs
With a career spanning over three decades, Ray has raised his career ranks to become a household name in the entertainment industry and financial world. Below are some commonly asked questions about him:
How old is Ray J?
The singer (43 as of 2024) was born on 17 January 1981 in McComb, Mississippi, USA. His parents are Sonja Bates-Norwood and Willie Norwood, a gospel singer. William’s older sister, Brandy, is a multi-platinum recording artist.
Does Ray J have a wife?
Ray J and fashion designer Princess Love exchanged nuptials in August 2016 at Los Angeles’ Cathedral of Saint Vibiana. In May 2020, Love filed for divorce. However, the singer later revealed that they had sought out their differences.
How old is Ray’s wife?
Afro-Asian businesswoman and model Princess Love was born on 14 August 1984 in Oakland, California. She is 40 years old as of 2024.
How many kids does Ray J have?
The Melody hitmaker is the proud father of two children. He and his wife welcomed their first child, Melody Love, on 22 May 2018. Their son Epik Ray was born on 7 January 2020.
What is Ray J’s height?
William is 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) tall and weighs 74 kg (163 lbs). He has black hair and dark brown eyes.
Ray J’s net worth reflects his enduring impact on the entertainment industry. He has amassed a massive fortune thanks to his chart-topping hits and albums. The rapper’s business ventures have also significantly contributed to his financial portfolio.
