Ray J's net worth today: How did the singer become rich?

Public scrutiny of one’s personal life is the price to pay for celebrity status. It is no wonder Ray J’s net worth is one of the most frequently asked questions about the renowned musician. From success as a rapper to fame through a scandalous tape, here is a look into his professional journey, entailing his financial portfolio and investment projects.

Ray J at Nightingale Plaza in 2017 (L). The singer during the 2019 Urban One Honors (R). Photo: Paul Archuleta, Paras Griffin (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

William Ray Norwood Jr., known professionally as Ray J, is an American R&B singer-songwriter, actor, reality TV star, and entrepreneur widely recognised for the hit songs Let It Go, Wait a Minute, and One Wish. He is also the younger brother of singer and actress Brandy. With such popularity, it is only natural for fans to be interested in Ray J’s career earnings.

Ray J’s profile summary

Full name William Ray Norwood Jr. Famous as Ray J Gender Male Date of birth 17 January 1981 Age 43 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Capricorn Birthplace McComb, Mississippi, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Height 5’9’’ (175 cm) Weight 74 kg (163 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Partner Princess Love Children 2 Parents Willie Norwood and Sonja Bates-Norwood Siblings Brandy Norwood Profession Singer-songwriter, rapper, actor, businessman Years active 1989-present Net worth $14 million Social media Instagram Facebook

What is Ray J's net worth in 2024?

According to Capitalism and Market Realist, Ray is worth $14 million. He has accumulated this wealth thanks to his successful endeavours in the entertainment industry.

Additionally, William is a savvy businessman who firmly believes in the power of investing. During a September 2023 interview with BREALTV, he narrated how he prefers putting his money to work instead of having it in his bank account, saying:

After putting money aside for my wife and kids, I ensure whatever is left in my bank account is out there working for me. You can do many things with money besides having it lie around in the bank.

Actor Ray J during a 2017 meet-and-greet for the Homes 4 Heroes television project in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Gabe Ginsberg

Source: Original

How does Ray J make his money?

Over the years, the Mississippi native has amassed significant wealth through various sources of income, making him a prominent figure in the entertainment industry. Below is a breakdown of Ray J’s income sources, a testament to his natural talent and business acumen.

Acting career

Ray made his career debut in 1989, appearing in various television commercials. From 1993 to 1994, he starred in The Sinbad Show.

In addition, William appeared in Brandy Norwood’s show Moesha for two years. In 2005, he bagged a role in UPN’s One-on-One. After a brief hiatus, the celebrity sibling made his television comeback with For the Love of Ray J in 2009.

The show's spin-off, Brandy and Ray J: A Family Business, aired in April 2010. In January 2017, he competed in the reality TV series Celebrity Big Brother. More recently, Ray appeared in 2020’s The App That Stole Christmas.

Music career

In 1995, William signed with Elektra Records and began working on his debut album, Everything You Want. Released two years later, the album’s lead single, Let It Go, peaked at number 25 in the US. In 1997, he was dropped from the label.

Ray J during the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Christopher Polk

Source: Getty Images

The star collaborated with his sister on the track Another Day in Paradise. The song became a Top Ten success in Sweden and the Netherlands, among other countries. Here are some of Ray J’s most popular songs and their YouTube views as of 8 October 2024:

One Wish (2005) 136 million views

(2005) 136 million views Last Wish (2010) 3.5 million views

(2010) 3.5 million views I Hit It First (2013) 18 million views

(2013) 18 million views Brown Sugar (2015) 6.3 million views

(2015) 6.3 million views Curtain Closed (2015) 2.7 million views

What businesses does Ray J own?

As the founder of Raytroniks, William introduced a line of electronics, including smartphone fans, smartwatches and e-bikes, to the US market. In November 2017, he co-founded Raycon Inc., a brand that sells wireless audio gadgets like headphones. Today, Jay oversees brand and strategy.

Ray J’s adult film royalties

In February 2007, an adult film Ray had made with Kim Kardashian in 2003 was made public. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the film Superstar has grossed over $100 million since its release.

The singer reportedly earns $30,000 per month in royalties for the video. That equates to $360,000 annually, which is impressive considering the tape is nearly two decades old.

Singer Ray J during the 2023 BET Soul Train Awards in Hollywood, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

Ray J’s cars

The reality television star is a lover of luxurious rides. Take a look at some of the cars in his fleet per Auto Revolution:

Car Estimated price Ford Mustang Between $33,515 and $69,870 Lincoln Navigator $98,000 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Between $200,000 and $340,150 Rolls-Royce Ghost Between $354,750 and $416,250

FAQs

With a career spanning over three decades, Ray has raised his career ranks to become a household name in the entertainment industry and financial world. Below are some commonly asked questions about him:

How old is Ray J?

The singer (43 as of 2024) was born on 17 January 1981 in McComb, Mississippi, USA. His parents are Sonja Bates-Norwood and Willie Norwood, a gospel singer. William’s older sister, Brandy, is a multi-platinum recording artist.

Does Ray J have a wife?

Ray J and fashion designer Princess Love exchanged nuptials in August 2016 at Los Angeles’ Cathedral of Saint Vibiana. In May 2020, Love filed for divorce. However, the singer later revealed that they had sought out their differences.

Princess Love and Ray J during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Momodu Mansaray

Source: Getty Images

How old is Ray’s wife?

Afro-Asian businesswoman and model Princess Love was born on 14 August 1984 in Oakland, California. She is 40 years old as of 2024.

How many kids does Ray J have?

The Melody hitmaker is the proud father of two children. He and his wife welcomed their first child, Melody Love, on 22 May 2018. Their son Epik Ray was born on 7 January 2020.

What is Ray J’s height?

William is 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) tall and weighs 74 kg (163 lbs). He has black hair and dark brown eyes.

Ray J’s net worth reflects his enduring impact on the entertainment industry. He has amassed a massive fortune thanks to his chart-topping hits and albums. The rapper’s business ventures have also significantly contributed to his financial portfolio.

READ ALSO: Jennifer Hudson's net worth today: A detailed look at her fortune

Briefly published an article about Jennifer Hudson's net worth. The American singer and actress received numerous accolades for her work in music, film, TV, and theatre.

Hudson became the youngest woman and third African-American recipient of all four major entertainment awards. How has all of this success translated to her bank account?

Source: Briefly News