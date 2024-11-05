Denzel Washington's net worth explained: Movies, businesses & more

Denzel Washington has consistently been one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood. His career spans over four decades, with two Oscars and a Tony. He has also diversified into filmmaking as a director and producer. Denzel Washington's net worth today places him among the richest actors.

Denzel attends the Sony Pictures Entertainment presentation during CinemaCon at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on April 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. Photo: Gabe Ginsberg/Valerie Macon (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Denzel Washington's net worth has been accumulated from his successful career in entertainment, but he originally wanted to be a doctor. He enrolled to study biology before he changed his mind. He then had his career start on the stage before his career took off with his role as Dr. Philip Chandler in the St. Elsewhere series.

Denzel Washington's profile summary

Full name Denzel Hayes Washington Jr. Date of birth December 28, 1954 Age 69 years old in 2024 Birth sign Capricorn Place of birth Mount Vernon, New York Current residence Los Angeles Nationality American Religion Christian Height 6 feet 0.5 inches (1.84 m/184 cm) Gender Male Marital status Married Wife Pauletta Pearson (1983 to date) Children Olivia, John David, Katia, and Malcolm Parents Lennis and Denzel Washington Sr. Siblings Two Education Fordham University, American Conservatory Theater Profession Actor, producer, director Years active 1975 to date

Denzel Washington's net worth

The two-time Oscar winner is estimated to be worth $300 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. His wealth is attributed to his successful career in Hollywood as an actor, producer, and director. The John Q star has been in the industry since the mid-1970s.

Top 5 facts about actor and filmmaker Denzel Washington. Photo: Isaiah Trickey on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

How much is Denzel Washington paid per movie?

Denzel Washington's salary per movie is around $20 million. The actor's earnings per year are estimated to be between $60-$80 million.

In March 2024, he appeared on Forbes' highest-paid actors list for 2023 with earnings of $24 million for his 2023 roles, including his performance in The Equalizer 3. Below is a list of some of his salaries from notable movies;

Film Year Role Salary The Little Things 2021 Joe 'Deke' Deacon $60 million American Gangster 2007 Frank Lucas $40 million Man on Fire 2004 John W. Creasy $20 million Out of Time 2003 Matt Lee Whitlock $20 million The Equalizer 2014 Robert McCall $20 million The Equalizer 2 2018 Robert McCall $20 million The Equalizer 3 2023 Robert McCall $20 million Training Day 2001 Alonzo Harris $12 million The Siege 1998 Anthony Hubbard $12 million Fallen 1998 John Hobbes $12 million The Hurricane 1999 Rubin Carter $10 million Courage Under Fire 1996 Nathaniel Serling $10 million Virtuosity 1995 Parker Barnes $7.5 million

Over the years, Denzel Washington's movies have grossed over $4.2 billion at the box office, according to The Numbers. Here is a table of some of his highest-grossing films;

Film Year Role Box office American Gangster 2007 Frank Lucas $267 million Safe House 2012 Tobin Frost $208 million Philadelphia 1993 Joe Miller $207 million The Pelican Brief 1993 Gray Grantham $195 million The Equalizer 2014 Robert McCall $192 million The Equalizer 3 2023 Robert McCall $191 million The Equalizer 2 2018 Robert McCall $190 million Inside Man 2006 Keith Frazier $184 million Deja Vu 2006 Doug Carlin $181 million Unstoppable 2010 Franck Barnes $168 million Flight 2012 William 'Whip' Whitaker Sr. $162 million Crimson Tide 1995 Ron Hunter $157 million The Book of Eli 2010 Eli $157 million The Bone Collector 1999 Lincoln Rhyme $152 million

Denzel Washington's businesses and philanthropy

The Training Day actor has been committed to charitable causes throughout his career. He is the current spokesperson for the Boys & Girls Clubs of America after joining the club when he was just six years old.

The actor and his family support the Pauletta and Denzel Washington Gifted Scholars Program in Neurosciences. He has also worked with NPOs like Save Africa's Children, Nelson Mandela Children's Fund, and The Smithsonian Museum of African-American History. In his October 2018 interview with Forbes, he shared why giving back to young people is important to him.

That's what it's all about; I mean, you can't take it with you. To share my experiences with young people and to watch them listen and be curious it's the way to go. It doesn't happen in a vacuum. To see the potential in these young people and to see their leadership it's inspiring to me.

Denzel Washington attends the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on March 27, 2022. Photo: Angela Weiss

Source: Getty Images

Denzel Washington's house

Denzel and his wife Pauletta own several luxurious properties. His primary residence is a 30,000-square-foot mega-mansion in Beverly Park, Beverly Hills, which he got in the late 1990s. This palatial estate features 8 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, and a 5,000-square-foot guest house.

The actor also owns an 8,000-square-foot condo in Century City, Los Angeles, which he purchased for $10.9 million in 2022. Princess Reena bint Bandar Al Saud was the previous owner of the 6-bedroom condo.

What car does Denzel Washington drive?

Denzel Washington's cars over the years have reflected his taste for performance and luxury. Some vehicles in his collection include a Ford Mustang GT, a Rolls-Royce Phantom, a Tesla Model S, and a Range Rover Sport.

In 2023, the actor sold his 1997 Porsche 911 Turbo (993) for $405,993. He purchased the German car when it was new.

Denzel Washington attends 'The Equalizer 3' photocall on October 19, 2022, in Atrani, Amalfi, Italy. Photo: Ivan Romano

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

Denzel remains a beloved figure in the entertainment industry. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about his earnings;

Is Denzel Washington a billionaire?

The Equalizer star is not a billionaire yet. His net worth is estimated to be $300 million in 2024.

How much did Denzel Washington get paid for Training Day?

The actor was paid $12 million for his role as Detective Alonzo Harris in the 2001 film Training Day. The movie, which also stars Ethan Hawke and Scott Glenn, grossed $105 million at the worldwide box office.

What was Denzel Washington's salary for Equalizer 2?

Denzel was paid $20 million for playing Robert McCall in Equalizer 2 (2018). He received a similar amount for Equalizer 1 and Equalizer 3.

Denzel Washington attends the 2022 Salute to Freedom Gala at Intrepid Sea-Air-Space Museum on May 26, 2022, in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

Denzel Washington's net worth continues to reflect his success in the industry. As a Hollywood legend, his legacy extends far beyond the silver screen as he gives back to society through philanthropy and inspiring future generations of actors.

