Denzel Washington's net worth explained: Movies, businesses & more
by  Alice Wabwile 5 min read

Denzel Washington has consistently been one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood. His career spans over four decades, with two Oscars and a Tony. He has also diversified into filmmaking as a director and producer. Denzel Washington's net worth today places him among the richest actors.

Denzel Washington's net worth
Denzel attends the Sony Pictures Entertainment presentation during CinemaCon at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on April 24, 2023, in Las Vegas.
TABLE OF CONTENTS

Denzel Washington's net worth has been accumulated from his successful career in entertainment, but he originally wanted to be a doctor. He enrolled to study biology before he changed his mind. He then had his career start on the stage before his career took off with his role as Dr. Philip Chandler in the St. Elsewhere series.

Denzel Washington's profile summary

Full name Denzel Hayes Washington Jr.
Date of birthDecember 28, 1954
Age69 years old in 2024
Birth signCapricorn
Place of birthMount Vernon, New York
Current residenceLos Angeles
NationalityAmerican
ReligionChristian
Height6 feet 0.5 inches (1.84 m/184 cm)
GenderMale
Marital statusMarried
WifePauletta Pearson (1983 to date)
ChildrenOlivia, John David, Katia, and Malcolm
ParentsLennis and Denzel Washington Sr.
SiblingsTwo
EducationFordham University, American Conservatory Theater
ProfessionActor, producer, director
Years active1975 to date

Denzel Washington's net worth

The two-time Oscar winner is estimated to be worth $300 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. His wealth is attributed to his successful career in Hollywood as an actor, producer, and director. The John Q star has been in the industry since the mid-1970s.

Denzel Washington facts
Top 5 facts about actor and filmmaker Denzel Washington.
How much is Denzel Washington paid per movie?

Denzel Washington's salary per movie is around $20 million. The actor's earnings per year are estimated to be between $60-$80 million.

In March 2024, he appeared on Forbes' highest-paid actors list for 2023 with earnings of $24 million for his 2023 roles, including his performance in The Equalizer 3. Below is a list of some of his salaries from notable movies;

FilmYearRoleSalary
The Little Things2021Joe 'Deke' Deacon $60 million
American Gangster2007Frank Lucas$40 million
Man on Fire2004John W. Creasy$20 million
Out of Time2003Matt Lee Whitlock$20 million
The Equalizer2014Robert McCall$20 million
The Equalizer 2 2018Robert McCall$20 million
The Equalizer 32023Robert McCall$20 million
Training Day2001Alonzo Harris$12 million
The Siege1998Anthony Hubbard$12 million
Fallen1998John Hobbes$12 million
The Hurricane1999Rubin Carter$10 million
Courage Under Fire 1996Nathaniel Serling$10 million
Virtuosity1995Parker Barnes $7.5 million

Over the years, Denzel Washington's movies have grossed over $4.2 billion at the box office, according to The Numbers. Here is a table of some of his highest-grossing films;

FilmYearRoleBox office
American Gangster 2007Frank Lucas$267 million
Safe House2012Tobin Frost$208 million
Philadelphia1993Joe Miller$207 million
The Pelican Brief1993Gray Grantham$195 million
The Equalizer2014Robert McCall$192 million
The Equalizer 32023Robert McCall$191 million
The Equalizer 22018Robert McCall$190 million
Inside Man2006Keith Frazier$184 million
Deja Vu2006Doug Carlin$181 million
Unstoppable2010Franck Barnes$168 million
Flight2012William 'Whip' Whitaker Sr.$162 million
Crimson Tide1995Ron Hunter$157 million
The Book of Eli 2010Eli$157 million
The Bone Collector1999Lincoln Rhyme $152 million

Denzel Washington's businesses and philanthropy

The Training Day actor has been committed to charitable causes throughout his career. He is the current spokesperson for the Boys & Girls Clubs of America after joining the club when he was just six years old.

The actor and his family support the Pauletta and Denzel Washington Gifted Scholars Program in Neurosciences. He has also worked with NPOs like Save Africa's Children, Nelson Mandela Children's Fund, and The Smithsonian Museum of African-American History. In his October 2018 interview with Forbes, he shared why giving back to young people is important to him.

That's what it's all about; I mean, you can't take it with you. To share my experiences with young people and to watch them listen and be curious it's the way to go. It doesn't happen in a vacuum. To see the potential in these young people and to see their leadership it's inspiring to me.
Denzel Washington at the Oscars
Denzel Washington attends the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on March 27, 2022.
Denzel Washington's house

Denzel and his wife Pauletta own several luxurious properties. His primary residence is a 30,000-square-foot mega-mansion in Beverly Park, Beverly Hills, which he got in the late 1990s. This palatial estate features 8 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, and a 5,000-square-foot guest house.

The actor also owns an 8,000-square-foot condo in Century City, Los Angeles, which he purchased for $10.9 million in 2022. Princess Reena bint Bandar Al Saud was the previous owner of the 6-bedroom condo.

What car does Denzel Washington drive?

Denzel Washington's cars over the years have reflected his taste for performance and luxury. Some vehicles in his collection include a Ford Mustang GT, a Rolls-Royce Phantom, a Tesla Model S, and a Range Rover Sport.

In 2023, the actor sold his 1997 Porsche 911 Turbo (993) for $405,993. He purchased the German car when it was new.

Denzel Washington in Italy
Denzel Washington attends 'The Equalizer 3' photocall on October 19, 2022, in Atrani, Amalfi, Italy.
FAQs

Denzel remains a beloved figure in the entertainment industry. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about his earnings; 

Is Denzel Washington a billionaire?

The Equalizer star is not a billionaire yet. His net worth is estimated to be $300 million in 2024. 

How much did Denzel Washington get paid for Training Day?

The actor was paid $12 million for his role as Detective Alonzo Harris in the 2001 film Training Day. The movie, which also stars Ethan Hawke and Scott Glenn, grossed $105 million at the worldwide box office.

What was Denzel Washington's salary for Equalizer 2?

Denzel was paid $20 million for playing Robert McCall in Equalizer 2 (2018). He received a similar amount for Equalizer 1 and Equalizer 3.

Denzel Washington at the Salute to Freedom Gala
Denzel Washington attends the 2022 Salute to Freedom Gala at Intrepid Sea-Air-Space Museum on May 26, 2022, in New York City.
Denzel Washington's net worth continues to reflect his success in the industry. As a Hollywood legend, his legacy extends far beyond the silver screen as he gives back to society through philanthropy and inspiring future generations of actors.

