Ariana Madix's net worth and earnings: How rich is she today?

Ariana Madix has made a name in the world of reality TV as a regular on Bravo TV's Vanderpump Rules. She has built a substantial fortune through a diverse career that also features Broadway, acting, Love Island USA, and DWTS. Ariana Madix's net worth today makes her a self-made multi-millionaire.

Ariana Madix at the 76th Creative Arts Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on September 7, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: JC Olivera/Amy Sussman (modified by author)

Ariana Madix's net worth has doubled since March 2023, when she was in a difficult financial place following her breakup with Tom Sandoval. In a March 2024 episode of Vanderpump Rules, she revealed that she was down to her last $2,000 when the relationship ended. She had shared financial responsibility with Tom.

Ariana Madix's profile summary

Full name Ariana Madix Date of birth June 24, 1985 Age 39 years old in 2024 Birth sign Cancer Place of birth Melbourne, Florida Nationality American Height 5 feet 5 inches Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Dating Partner Daniel Wai (2023 to date), Tom Sandoval (2014-2023) Children None (as of 2024) Parents Tanya and James Siblings Jeremy Madix Education Flagler College Profession Reality TV star, actress, entrepreneur Social media Instagram TikTok

Ariana Madix's net worth in 2024

Madix is estimated to be worth $2 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She has multiple income streams, including her reality TV appearance, numerous endorsement deals, and business ventures.

Ariana Madix's salary

The reality TV star earns a combined annual revenue of over $1.6 million. Her Vanderpump Rules salary is estimated to be $25,000 per episode (around $600,000 per season), according to The Hollywood Reporter.

For her role in the Lifetime film Buying Back My Daughter, she received a salary of $65,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She made around $360,000 for her appearance on Dancing with the Stars.

Top 5 facts about Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix. Photo: Bruce Glikas

What does Ariana Madix do for a living?

Ariana Madix has a diverse career as that spans TV, acting, and business. Below is a detailed look at how she makes her money;

Ariana Madix's TV career

Ariana has had a notable career in reality TV, primarily known for her role on the Bravo series Vanderpump Rules. She joined the show in 2013, which follows the lives of the staff at Lisa Vanderpump's restaurants, SUR and Villa Blanca.

In 2024, she was made the permanent host of Love Island USA. She also competed in season 32 of Dancing with the Stars, finishing in third place.

Ariana Madix's acting

Madix stars in the Lifetime movie Buying Back My Daughter (2023) as Officer Karen alongside actress Meagan Good. She has also appeared in Anger Management (2012) as Melanie and Waking Up with Strangers (2018) as Chloe Shrager, according to her IMDB profile.

Madix made her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in the musical Chicago in January 2024. Her performance contributed to a record-breaking week for the show, achieving its highest-grossing non-holiday performance week of over $939,000, according to Broadway World.

Ariana Madix during her Broadway debut as Roxy Hart in the hit musical Chicago at The Ambassador Theatre on January 29, 2024, in New York City. Photo: Bruce Glikas

Ariana Madix's endorsements

Ariana's growing influence has allowed her to promote big brands. She has worked with BIC Razors on their BIC EasyRinse razor line since May 2023. Other brands she has worked with include SoFi, Uber One, Lay's Chips, Duracell, Red Robin, Joyburst, Nutrafol, and Bloomingdales.

The TV personality secured most of the endorsement deals after Vanderpump Rules aired the cheating scandal involving her partner of nine years, Tom Sandoval, and one of her closest friends, Raquel Leviss. The scandal increased her visibility.

In a June 2023 interview with Glamour, Madix said she was taking as many brand deals as possible to achieve financial independence.

We have no generational wealth in our family. I want to make enough money to be able to take care of my mom and, my brother and any other family members who may or may not need it. I never want to worry about it ever, ever, ever. So I will work as much as possible to not have to.

Ariana Madix on episode 622 of Love Island USA. Photo: Ben Symons

Ariana Madix business

Ariana has ventured into the restaurant business. In May 2024, she co-launched a sandwich shop called Something About Her in Los Angeles with her Vanderpump castmate Katie Maloney. While talking about the reason for branching into business, the duo told Forbes that they were aware Vanderpump Rules would not last forever.

The majority of our life experience has been in restaurants with bartending, so kind of leaning into that more and not trying to run away from that—and not having it feel like this is for the show, or this is for story. No, this is something I'm going to be doing long after the show.

Ariana Madix's house

Madix owns a $1.6 million home in Hollywood Hills, LA, which she purchased in March 2024. The mid-century modern house features three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Ariana Madix on episode 21047 of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Photo: Charles Sykes

FAQs

As Ariana's popularity surges, so does the increased interest in her life and professional achievements. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about the reality TV star;

What is Ariana Madix's age?

The Vanderpump Rules star is 39 years old as of 2024. She was born on June 24, 1985.

How wealthy is Ariana Madix?

She is estimated to be worth $2 million as of 2024. Her wealth comes from multiple income streams.

Does Ariana Madix have a business?

Madix has ventured into several business endeavours. She co-owns a sandwich shop called Something About Her with Katie Maloney.

How much does Ariana Madix make in Chicago?

The exact amount she makes from the Chicago musical has not been publicly disclosed. Her debut performance contributed to a record-breaking week for the production, which earned over $939,000.

How much does Ariana Madix make per episode?

She makes around $25,000 per episode for her role on Vanderpump Rules. The amount comes to around $600,000 per season.

Ariana Madix during Sparkle's Drag Spectacular benefiting the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society at The Comedy Chateau on April 27, 2024, in North Hollywood, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Ariana Madix's net worth continues to grow as she takes on more projects. Her journey to financial independence has not been easy, but her determination is getting her there!

