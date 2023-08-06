Lisa Vanderpump's son, Max Vanderpump's age, bio, girlfriend, net worth

Fate and luck are often inseparable elixirs in the stories of successful people, and such is the case of Max Vanderpump. He found himself in a setting that almost anyone would not wish for if they had the power to choose what would happen to them. It was just his luck that a family adopted him when he was about six weeks old. His current status cannot be entirely dissociated from his adoptive parents.

Who is Max Vanderpump? He is the adoptive son of Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd. He is involved in the family's lounge and restaurant businesses across America. He learned the trade from his adoptive parents, who, although wealthy, made sure their children did not take money for granted by instilling in them the importance of working hard to become self-made.

Max's profile summary and bio

How old is Max Vanderpump?

Max Vanderpump's age as of July 2023 is 32 years. He will celebrate his 33rd birthday in December. Max was in a foster home for six weeks until a family adopted him. Nothing is known about his biological family except that he was born in London.

Max's biological parents are relatively unknown, at least until recently when he found out the identity of his biological mother.

What does Max Vanderpump do?

Max is a reality TV star and has appeared, alongside his family, in some episodes of Real Housewives of Hollywood and Vanderpump Rules. He has also starred in some movies with a seeming interest in horror fiction. Part of his movie features are 2 Die For and Nightman.

He also manages TomTom Restaurant & Bar, according to an episode in the tenth season of Vanderpump Rules. His mother, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz jointly own the restaurant. Lisa supports what he is doing with the business and reminds him that he is entirely in charge.

Did Lisa Vanderpump adopt Max?

Yes, she did. Ken Todd and Lisa Vanderpump took him out of a foster home. Now recognised as Lisa Vanderpump's son, Max grew up alongside his adoptive parents and their biological daughter, Pandora, who is five years older. He also has a stepbrother, Warren Todd, the offspring of Ken Todd's first marriage.

But Maxfield made trouble in his teens. He skipped school a couple of times to go and hang out with other mischievous kids in the Beverly Hills neighbourhood. He started smoking pot, making his parents concerned about his future.

Lisa and Ken sent him to a boarding school in Idaho in the United States of America to curb his excesses. There, he learned to be more diligent with schoolwork and made friends with the right company. He became interested in music and enrolled at the Musicians Institute, a private for-profit music school in Los Angeles, California.

What happened to Lisa's son Max?

Lisa has always wanted to be on the same page with Maxfield about his adoptive status and informed him about it early in his life. At the same time, she feared losing him if he decided to go looking for his biological parents. In her words, Lisa said:

As an adoptive mother in his younger years, I felt threatened at the prospect of him searching for his biological family, wondering if a bloodline might usurp his feelings of the familial bond that we had created.

Her fears were confirmed when Max eventually decided to seek out the identity of his biological parents as he grew older. Lisa did not stop him from going ahead with his search and even gave full support alongside her husband, Ken.

After some years of private investigation, Max found his biological mother, but this has not taken anything away from his love for Lisa, who he still calls the best mother.

What happened to Max Vanderpump?

There was a time when Max Vanderpump's teeth suffered. Most of his front teeth were knocked out due to a nasty fall. He revealed it during one of his appearances on Vanderpump Rules, a reality show based on his mother's personal and professional life.

At another time, his mother gifted him a pad sometime in 2017. This was after she was caught saying she did not care if his electricity was cut off or if he had to take several shifts at work to survive.

Max Vanderpump Todd's personal life

There has yet to be any information about Max Vanderpump's wife. The celebrity actor prefers to keep a low profile, and details of his love life hardly come out.

But there have been mentions of a possible Max Vanderpump girlfriend. This came after he was linked to a model, Trista Mikail. The latter has worked with famous brands, including 138 Water and appeared in CWEN Magazine. The lovebirds have attended events together in the past.

Lisa Vanderpump's son Max has also had a fling with a work colleague, Billie Lee. But the duo came out and unanimously voiced that it was in a drunken moment, and they both remain casual friends.

How much is Max Vanderpump worth?

Max Vanderpump's net worth is unspecified, but his adoptive parents are wealthy. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd's net worth combined is $90 million.

Max Vanderpump may not be as wealthy as his parents, but he is on his way to becoming a man of himself. He loves boxing and spending time with his dogs outside of work when he is not travelling.

