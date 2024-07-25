Sukihana's net worth today: How rich is the Love & Hip Hop star?

Sukihana, real name Destiny Lanette Hender, is an American reality TV star and upcoming rapper from Delaware. She rose to prominence as a main cast member on the VH1 reality series Love & Hip Hop: Miami. This article looks at Sukihana's net worth today.

Sukihana's net worth has increased over the years due to her consistency and bold personality. She started releasing music around 2017 and has since released one mixtape and several singles with notable rap features. She has worked with popular artists like Vybz Kartel, NLE Choppa, Sexyy Red, Juicy J, Fabo, Cuban Doll, and Ray J.

Sukihana's profile summary

Full name Destiny Lanette Henderson Other names Suki with the Good, Suki Baddie Date of birth November 15, 1991 Age 32 years old in 2024 Birth sign Scorpio Place of birth Wilmington, Delaware, United States Place raised Atlanta, Georgia, United States Current residence Miami, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Afro-American Height 5 feet 1 inch (1.55 m/155 cm) Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Single (as of 2024) Children Three, two sons and a daughter Parents Lori Lee and Alex Wright Grandmother Cynthia Profession Rapper, reality television personality Genre Hip-hop Record label 12th and Collins Social media Instagram X (Twitter) YouTube Facebook TikTok Website sukiwiththegood.com

How much is Sukihana's net worth?

How rich is Sukihana? Suki's net worth in 2024 is estimated to be between $500,000 and $1 million, according to various sources, including Celebrity Net Worth and Money Inc. She has made her money from reality TV, rap music, and merchandise sales.

Sukihana's salary

The rapper's exact earnings have not been made public. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Love & Hip Hop cast members earn between $17,000 and $400,000 per season. The regular cast members of Baddies East reality show are reportedly paid between $2,000 and $5,000 per episode, according to Tidings Info.

Sukihana's career

Sukihana was noticed after remixing Kodak Black's music in her video Kodak Snack, which went viral in June 2017. She later gained a large fanbase after being cast on the third season of VH1's reality series Love & Hip-Hop: Miami in 2020. During her time on the show, she starred alongside figures like Trick Daddy, Amara La Negra, and Trina.

She appeared in the third and final season of Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition. In 2023, she joined the cast of Zeus Network's reality series Baddies East for their fourth season, starring alongside Natalie Nunn and Camilla Poindexter.

Suki was a judge on Zeus Network's Baddies West: Auditions to select contestants for the show's 2022 season. She has also had guest appearances on reality shows like Bad vs Wild and Baddies Carribean. In 2020, she made a cameo appearance in Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's hit song WAP.

Since she started releasing rap songs in 2017, she has established herself in the hip-hop industry with her bold and confident style. Some of her popular songs include singles like No One, Hood Rat, and Eating. Suki currently gets over 585,000 monthly listeners on Spotify.

Sukihana's songs

Song Year EP/Album Throwing Stacks with Ray J 2024 Single Pilates with Vybz Kartel and Johnny Blaze 2024 Single Selling with OJ Da Juiceman 2024 Single Freek Gang with Freek Boi and Beatking 2024 Single Like a Wife with Tre Savage and Webbie 2023 Single Do the Dash 2023 Single Hood Rats with Sexyy Red 2023 Single 5' Foot 2023 Single Sukisada with Sada Baby 2023 Single Casamigos (Pour It in My Cup) with Afro B 2023 Single Eating 2023 Single What Time with Tafia 2023 Single Princess Treatment with Khaotic 2023 Single Bad Gyal Team with Dovey Magnum 2022 Single Grinch 2022 Single Throw That Thang 2022 Single Everywhere 2021 Single No One 2020 Single You Forgot to Love Me 2020 Single All in Your Throat 2020 Single Run Dem Bandz 2019 Single Aye, Bae Bae with Fabo 2019 Single Yu' Mad 2018 Single Don't Push Me 2017 Single Dope Money with Ugly Nov 2017 Single

Who is Sukihana signed to?

The upcoming hip-hop artist is currently signed with 12th and Collins Entertainment. She is managed by Vanessa Williams-Nash. She was previously managed by her mother, Lori Lee.

FAQs

Sukihana's journey in the entertainment industry includes appearances in reality TV shows and collaborations with fellow artists. Below are some frequently asked questions;

How much money is Suki Baddie worth?

Sukihana from Love & Hip-Hop: Miami is estimated to be worth between $500,000 and $1 million in 2024. Her main source of income is music and reality television appearances.

What is Sukihana's real name?

Sukihana's real name is Destiny Lanette Henderson. She got her nickname from an Asian restaurant in Willington's Christina Mall, where her friend teased that she tasted like Sukihana.

How many kids does Sukihana have?

The Love & Hip-Hop star has three children, a daughter and two sons, as of 2024. She became a first-time mother at 18.

Sukihana's kids live in Atlanta, Georgia, with her grandmother, Cynthia. The rapper previously said in an Instagram post that has since been deleted that she is proud of her achievements in both her personal life and career, writing,

They said I wouldn't find true love or become a successful rapper because I had children. Now I have all 3. I thank God for my life, My family, and my team. Never give up or let a hater tell you you can't.

Who is Sukihana's boyfriend?

The hip-hop artist was previously engaged to Kill Bill: The Rapper. She announced in September 2021 that their relationship had come to an end due to pressure from her mother, producers, and friends, who believed the relationship was negatively impacting her music career. She is currently single.

Sukihana's net worth today reflects the impact she continues to make in the entertainment industry. Her growth from Atlanta to Miami's reality television has been impressive to witness.

