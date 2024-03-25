Blac Chyna's net worth: How rich is the model today?

Angela Renée White, popular as Blac Chyna, is an American Actress, model, TV personality, businessperson, rapper and socialite. She first gained public recognition after appearing as a stunt double of Nicki Minaj in Kanye West’s 2010 song, Monster. Following her popularity, most fans have been curious about the reality star's fortunes and personal life. So, what is Blac Chyna's net worth?

Blac Chyna was born in Washington, D.C., United States of America. Her multiple talents and involvement in various aspects of the entertainment industry contribute to his diverse sources of income. She was name-dropped in a jam, Miss Me, by Drake, making her more famous.

Blac Chyna's profile summary

Full name Angela Renée White Famous as Blac Chyna Gender Female Date of birth 11 May 1988 Age 35 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Washington, D.C., United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5’2’’ (157 cm) Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Father Eric Holland Mother Shalana Hunter Half-siblings Three (Camille, Britney, and Eric Holland Jr.) Relationship status Dating Partner Derrick Milano Children 2 School Sacramento Theological Seminary and Bible College University Johnson & Wales University Profession Businesswoman, singer, rapper, actress, model, television personality Net worth $1.5 million Social media Instagram Facebook

How old is Blac Chyna?

The reality television personality is 35 years old as of 2024. She was born on 11 May 1988 in Washington, D.C., United States, and her zodiac sign is Taurus. Her parents are Eric Holland and Shalana Hunter.

What is Blac Chyna’s net worth in 2024?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Market Realist, the American actress has an estimated net worth of $1.5 million. What does Blac Chyna do for money? She has amassed this wealth through her work as an actress, rapper, model and entrepreneur. She has been in the entertainment industry since 2008.

In 2022, she claimed she made $2 million annually in 2018, 2019 and 2020. What is Blac Chyna's monthly income? During Rob Kardashian and Blac’s custody battle, it was revealed that she made $60,000 monthly through endorsements and personal appearances. She also received $20,000 per month in spousal support payments.

How does Blac Chyna make her money?

The television personality generates her income from various endeavours. Here is a glimpse of some of her revenue-generating channels.

Blac Chyna’s OnlyFans earnings

Does Blac Chyna make $20 million a month on OnlyFans? During her lawsuit against the Kardashians, Blac Chyna confirmed she made around $1 million per year from OnlyFans. Blac deleted her OnlyFans account in 2023 after she was baptised and had her tattoo of Baphomet removed following her conversion to Christianity.

Stripping and modelling career

Blac Chyna started as a lap dancer in Miami after joining college to raise money for her tuition fee. Unfortunately, she could not balance school and work and decided to drop out. She later moved into modelling, appearing on magazine covers and in music videos such as:

Straight Stuntin' Magazine

Black Men's Magazine

Dimepiece Magazine

Her magazine appearance caught the eyes of several artists who worked with her in their music videos. For instance, Kanye West offered her a role as a stunt double for Nicki Minaj in the Monster music video.

Television career

Blac Chyna has been cast as herself in numerous reality TV shows. Some of the shows she has appeared in include:

Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Tokyo Toni's Finding Love ASAP!

The Wendy Williams Show

Good Morning America

RuPaul's Drag Race

Rob & Chyna

Rupaul

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood

The Real

Chyna has also appeared in a reality TV show centred entirely around her life, The Real Blac Chyna.

Business ventures

What businesses does Blac Chyna own? Blac Chyna has ventured into clothing and cosmetic companies. In 2013, she joined JLS Professional Make-up Artist School. After training, she opened a beauty salon in Encino, Los Angeles, California. She also runs beauty classes and courses through this establishment.

The model has also launched a line of make-up products called Lashed by Blac Chyna. In 2013, she launched an online store called 88fin and later renamed it Blac Chyna Closet. Chyna's clothing line mainly sells clothing items such as Jackets, dresses, and shoes.

Properties

In October 2018, the model purchased a 7,054-square-foot mansion in the upscale neighbourhood of Woodland Hills in Los Angeles for $3.1 million. In 2023, it was revealed that the influencer took out a $2.6 million mortgage on the home, claiming she was bankrupt.

How many cars does Blac Chyna own?

The American model has an expensive car collection. Below are some of Blac Chyna’s cars she drives:

2020 Rolls Royce Wraith

488 Spider GT

2016 BMW 6 Series 640i Gran Coupe

2018 Bentley Bentayaga

Mercedes Benz G-class G-63 AMG SUV

2021 Rolls Royce Cullinan

2017 Ferrari

Where is Blac Chyna selling her stuff?

Chyna sells her items, including clothes, purses and shoes, via the online consignment platform The Real Real and to friends and family members.

Does Blac Chyna have children?

The American television personality is the mother of two children: a son named King Cairo Stevenson, whom she shares with ex Tyga, and a daughter named Dream Renée Kardashian, whom she shares with ex-partner Rob Kardashian.

Who is Blac Chyna dating?

The actress is currently dating Derrick, an American singer, songwriter and rapper. Derrick and Chyna made their relationship red carpet official in October 2023 when they attended the 4th Annual Future Stars Basketball Camp Charity Dinner Gala in Los Angeles Wednesday night.

Blac Chyna's net worth in 2024 is $1.5 million. She has amassed this wealth through her work as an actress, reality TV personality, rapper, model and entrepreneur. She has been in the entertainment industry since 2008.

