The personal life of Jailyne Ojeda, the famous American model
Jailyne Ojeda is a renowned model, entrepreneur and social media personality. She gained notoriety for her curvy figure and stunning looks. Ojeda has been featured in several magazines, including Playboy and Maxim, for her alluring persona. In addition, she was featured in the music videos for the songs Tus Lagrimas and Chemistry.
Being a millennial comes with a lot of advantages, one being tech savvy. Jailyne used that to her advantage as she developed her app, JLean Store. Discover more fascinating details about her.
Jailyne Ojeda's profile summary and bio
|Full name
|Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa
|Nickname
|Jailyne
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|9 January 1998
|Age
|25 years old (2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Capricorn
|Birthplace
|Arizona, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Hispanic
|Religion
|Christianity
|Education
|University of Arizona
|Height in feet
|5'5"
|Height in centimetres
|165
|Weight in kilograms
|60
|Weight in pounds
|132
|Body measurements in inches
|36-25-40
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Marital status
|Single
|Mother
|Dulce
|Siblings
|Johnny and Alexia Merari
|Profession
|Model, entrepreneur and social media personality
|Net worth
|$3 million
|Social media
|InstagramTikTokTwitter
How old is Jailyne Ojeda?
Jailyne Ojeda (aged 25 as of 2023) was born on 9 January 1998 in Arizona, USA. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn.
Ojeda's mother, Dulce, raised the Instagram sensation alongside her two siblings, Johnny and Alexia Merari. However, the identity of their father remains a mystery.
As for her education, Jailyne graduated from the University of Arizona. Additionally, she attended the Barbizon Modelling and Acting School.
Jailyne Ojeda's height
The entrepreneur stands 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall. Additionally, she weighs approximately 132 pounds (60 kilograms). Her body measurements are 36-25-40 inches. The Arizona native has black hair and eyes.
What does Jailyne Ojeda do for a living?
The TikTok star made her career debut in 2015. Since then, she has done various promotional works for Arizona nightclubs. She also owns her website, selling themed accessories like iPhone cases and posters. In 2017, the business lady launched the Hottest Photos Calendar on her online store.
Furthermore, she advertises for Fit Tea. Ojeda has collaborated with several high-end brands, including Bang Energy, Fashion Nova and PrettyLittleThing.
How much is Jailyne Ojeda's net worth?
As of 2023, the social media personality has an estimated net worth of $3 million. Her earnings primarily come from her successful modelling career, social media presence and business ventures.
Did Jailyne Ojeda have cosmetic surgery?
Although some speculate that Jailyne underwent surgery to enhance her look, it has still to be determined whether or not this is true. She revealed that maintaining a healthy diet is the secret behind her good-looking figure.
Jailyne Ojeda's profiles
The American public figure commands a huge online following. She has 14.5 million Instagram followers and 224.3k followers on Twitter. Jailyne Ojeda's Tiktok has 17.9 million followers.
Jailyne Ojeda is a compilation of the most fashionable and popular trends. She has garnered a significant number of online followers in a short period. The model has created a name in the entertainment and fashion industry.
READ ALSO: Who is Yellz0? Age, boyfriend, height, podcast, social media, net worth
Briefly recently published the biography of Yellz0. Tiktok, like other social media handles, has become an avenue for making money and gaining fame. Yellz0 is one of such people making extraordinary exploits on the video-sharing app.
Yellz0 is an American model, fitness and fashion enthusiast, lifestyle blogger, and digital content creator. Her dancing and comedy videos, gorgeous pictures, thrilling performances, and innovative content creations have earned her a large fanbase on social media platforms.
Source: Briefly News