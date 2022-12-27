Who is Yellz0? Age, boyfriend, height, podcast, social media, net worth

Recently, Tiktok, like other social media handles, has become an avenue for making money and gaining fame. Yellz0 is one of such people making extraordinary exploits on the video-sharing app. She trends mainly because of her signature lip-syncing and video response comments.

Yellz0 is an American model, fitness and fashion enthusiast, lifestyle blogger, and digital content creator. Her dancing and comedy videos, gorgeous pictures, thrilling performances, and innovative content creations have earned her a large fanbase on social media platforms.

Yellz0's profile summary and bio

Full name Aniela Nickname Yellz0 or Yellz Gender Female Date of birth 5 November 2000 Age 22 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Pennsylvania, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Body measurement in inches 32-28-34 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Marital status In a relationship Boyfriend Dunavan Profession Digital content creator, model, lifestyle blogger Net worth $100,000 - $1 million

Background information

The TikTok star was born in Pennsylvania, USA, on 5 November 2000. Yellz0's age in 2022 is 22 years. Her mother passed on in September 2018.

Information on her educational background is unknown, though she was reportedly a member of her high school softball team. But then, she shared a picture of her graduation from Alvernia University.

Career

The social media personality is a TikToker famous for her ability to lip-sync, mainly musicals. Interestingly, Yellz0's podcast and several other videos she uploads sometimes get millions of likes.

One of her most popular videos on TikTok was a duet with SaucyRavioli. She also made a TikTok video of Sada Baby's song titled Whole Lotta Choppas in September 2020.

As a model, she posts stunning pictures on her Instagram page, which attracts numerous likes. As a lifestyle blogger, she dishes out fitness tips.

Yellz0's boyfriend

The sensational beauty is reportedly in a relationship with Dunavan, though she is yet to confirm if the rumour is true. Dunavan is also a famous Tiktok personality, and she shares their loved-up pictures on her social media pages.

Social media engagements

Yellz0's TikTok account @yellz1 has more than 978,000 followers, and her videos on the platform have been liked over 17.3 million times. But then, her backup account, @thisisyellz, has more than 46,000 followers, and over 100,000 people have liked her posts.

On the Instagram platform, she uses @yellz0 as her username and boasts over 414,000 followers. There is also a Yellz0 Discord server, where her community of fans joins to support her and know more about each other.

Physical appearance

Yellz0's height is about 5 feet 6 inches, and her weight is approximately 60 kilograms. The famous TikToker also has dark brown eyes, dark brown hair, and a slim figure.

Net worth

According to GH Base's website, Yellz0's net worth is allegedly $1 million. Her endorsements, sponsorships, and like videos have earned her this fortune.

Yellz0 is a fast-rising celebrity with huge followers and fans. Her amazing TikTok videos and Instagram posts made her famous among many people. As such, she will be a force to reckon with shortly.

