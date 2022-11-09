Don't have TikTok? Well, it's time to get with the programme as the cool app has taken the social media world by storm, with new content creators popping up every day to show off their talents, humour, and insights for the scores of netizens worldwide.

Whether you're into comedy skits, pranks, fashion and lifestyle content, or dance and music videos, there is something for everyone.

Briefly News has compiled a list of the top South African TikTokers making a name for themselves and raking in followers and views on the video-focused app.

1 Wian van den Berg

Topping the TikTok charts is Wian van den Berg. It is reported that this talented magician learned the tricks of magic at the age of 15 before making a name for himself on the video-focused app.

Wian has over 15.7 million followers. According to Business Insider, the majority of his following is based in the United States and his most viewed post this year had 45.7 million views and 2.8 million likes.

The TikToker managed to score brand deals and sponsorships early into his TikTok career in 2018.

Despite not getting paid by the leading tech company for his videos, he is grateful that he can make a good living from the deals with companies such as Ster Kinekor.

"I would say a lot more than what a regular job would pay lol," says Van den Berg.

Wian aims to post 3-5 videos daily as TikTok content creation has become his career.

"I did study after school, but now this is the only thing I do," he said.

2 Tenn Musara

A force to be reckoned with is Tevin Musara, who has 9.3 million followers on TikTok, 1 million on Instagram and 27 000 subscribers on YouTube.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he is a trained actor with an honours degree from the University of Cape Town.

Musara's most viral video from 2021 and shows him reacting to a video of ordinary people performing heroic acts.

In the video, a man saves another from an oncoming train or an elderly lady putting a child on her back who struggles to cross the pedestrian walk.

3 John-Marc van Wyk

Third on the list is jokester, John-Marc van Wyk. The creator has 8.2 million followers and remakes imitations of TikToks with reasonably good views.

Check out this clip that garnered over 2.5 million views:

4 Karl Kugelmann

Karl Kugelmann has 6 million followers. His top-liked video, which has 1.6 million likes, is of him doing a challenge swinging a girl from side to side to Kane Brown's song 'Like a Rodeo'.

Growing up in Melkbos' surf culture, Karl always leaned toward a healthy lifestyle, The Insider SA reports.

His love of high-adrenaline sports began at an early age. His dad, Roland, introduced him to surfing and many other watersports when he was five years old.

Although he has participated in numerous sports over the years, he is still a water baby at heart and loves a good surf sesh.

5 Liam Stoffberg

In fifth place is Liam Stoffberg does it all from challenges, videos of his girlfriend and comedy. He boasts 3.6 million followers on TikTok.

He graduated from high school in 2018 and began using TikTok the following year, Famous Birthdays states.

His top-liked video is probably relatable to many South African school kids who struggle to do their homework but are distracted by their phones.

Stoffberg is seen at the table trying to do his homework but falls off his chair after watching a video that wakes his mother ( him dressed in a pink gown and scarf as long hair), shouting at him:

"Hey, you better be doing your homework!"

6 Daniel Vermaak

Daniel Vermaak comes in at number six with 3 million followers. Busines Insider reports that some of his videos include pranking his mother and videos similar to famous TikToker @khaby.lame

7 Witney Ramabulana

Witney Ramabulana, with 2.5 million followers, comes in seventh place. She first gained popularity through her @witney8 TikTok handle, known for her lip-sync, dancing, and fashion videos.

Savanna News states that her unique way of doing her Tik Tok videos has made her a house name and has acquired many followers.

She is one of the most trending girls on Tik Tok, and many have always assumed she earns an income from her Tik Tok account. Witney, who entertains TikTok viewers with her unmatched flair, is a financial administrator in real life.

Whitney also has her very own page created by a fan, @witney8fan.page. The star's first TikTok video had 9077 views, with her video views raking over into the hundred thousand to the millions.

Some of her videos show her with friends and family using local favourite music in her videos.

8 Sphokuhle.n

At number eight, we have Sphokuhle.n. The 20-year-old sensation, with 3.7 million followers, can be seen recreating videos to some of 2021's trending audios and songs.

She is best recognised for the dance and lip-sync videos she posts to her @sphokuhle.n account, which she started in October 2019, Famous Birthdays reports.

Business Insider reported that the creator recreates the choreography to 'Caught a Vibe', a song by Willow Smith which seems to have taken the internet by storm. The song has been reused over 2.1 million times.

Her fashion and lifestyle content has earned her over 450,000 followers on her s.crumptious Instagram account.

9 Troy Shepards

Number 9 on the list is TikToker and music artist Troy Shepards. He debuted on TikTok on July 20, 2019, and now has 1.8 million followers.

Troy Shepards gained success for some of his classic impersonations of South African Accents, languages or scenarios. Besides being TikTok famous, he also released a song titled 'Karabo'.

In 2021, IOL reported that he came under fire after posting a video in which he lists what feminists do that annoy him.

In the video, Shepherds is seen listing various phrases feminists use he deems annoying such as men are trash, toxic masculinity, women are superior, hating white men and how any act of kindness is seen as an attack. During each of these sections, he gives examples of why each phrase irritates him.

He'll know better than to mess with Mzansi mbokodos next time.

10 Khanyisa Jaceni

At number ten may be one of South Africa's most Khanyisa Jaceni, who is also an Amapiano music artist, has 1.5 million followers.

Khanyisa is a social media personality who gained recognition through her TikTok content and later began her musical career in late 2021.

Her audio Forehead empowerment shows Jaceni in a full face beat and her hair done, showing self-appreciation for her forehead. The audio has been used over 13 000 times on TikTok and is seen used in Instagram reels.

The multitalented star recently released her sophomore EP, Halfway, News24 reported.

In the six-track soulful amapiano project, Jacen shares her life experiences, including love, heartbreak, and happiness. It features vocal collaborations from Lady DU, Sir Trill and Sino Msolo.

