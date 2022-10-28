Tech billionaire Elon Musk officially became the new owner of Twitter and fired some top execs afterwards

The move had been in limbo for months, with the Tesla CEO seemingly backing out of the deal a few months ago

South Africans were mostly happy with the news and what it meant for the platform, but others weren't too sure about it

Space X and Tesla owner Elon Musk officially became the owner of Twitter and fired four of the top execs from the company.

According to Jacaranda FM, the Starlink owner let go of then-CEO Parag Agrawal, and the business's CFO. According to an unnamed Washington Post and CNBC source, the company's head of safety was also thrown out with the others.

The deal went through after Parag went to court to ensure the deal was held. In April, musk initially planned to purchase the company for a whopping $44 billion but decided against it.

The announcement of the deal going through was filled with popular Musk-esque antics, which involved him changing his bio info on the platform and walking in with a sink into the office building (Let that sink in) as a pun.

South Africans were happy with the decision, but some business experts wonder if an already wealthy man should have more influence.

Peeps had a lot to say about the deal under the Business Insider Facebook post, and most of it was positive with mild criticism. See the responses below:

Kevin Scanlon asked:

"What could possibly go wrong? "

Hilary Keay said:

"Got rid of all the top execs. Well done, Elon!! "

Lorie Monique mentioned:

"This is common practice unless specified otherwise in the contract. Nothing surprising. Everyone calm down lol."

Slim Khezri commented:

"Good on him for purging that dump! Sweet!"

Mamá, mamá! La tele me toma por estúpido posted:

"Beautiful! Freedom of speech is back on social media."

Dana Harris shared:

"This is awesome…..hopefully it’s the beginning of being fairer to EVERYONE."

Mongatane Macks said:

"Firing the traitors is the greatest move for the success."

Rizwan Jee mentioned:

"Time to close my Twitter account. I cannot let my data be handled by this male Kardashian."

