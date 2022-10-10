Germany intends to fund South Africa with €355 million (about R6.2 billion) to fight against climate change

The money is meant to be used for building an inclusive society, climate and energy, and economic development

South Africa is the 13th biggest source of greenhouse gas, and the funds will transition SA to clean energy sources

JOHANNESBURG - Germany plans to fund South Africa with €355 million (about R6.2 billion) toward the fight against climate change.

The money will be paid out over two years through grants and subsidised loans. It will focus on building an inclusive society, climate and energy, economic development, training, employment, and health.

The donation follows the funding that Germany previously committed to SA’s Just Economic Transition Partnership (JetP). According to Fin24, the JetP is aimed at international partners raising $8.5 billion towards the country’s transition to cleaner energy sources.

A spokesperson for the German embassy in Pretoria Christopher Schmidt said Germany’s JetP contribution would be in the form of sovereign loans that are being delivered.

According to Business Tech, South Africa is the 13th biggest source of greenhouse gas and will need to spend over $250 billion between now and 2050 to fund the closing of coal-fired plants. The pledged funds will also protect the livelihoods and the economic base of the coal basic in the policy discussions.

The country’s embassy to SA said it plans to strengthen the existing bilateral TVET and Skills Development cooperation along with additional initiatives focusing on pathways from learning to earning.

Here’s what citizens have to say:

@Coenraad210377 said:

“Can Germany all please send their accountants to SA so that they only pay out money for actual work done and after progress audits have been done? No tenders or BEE schemes should be allowed.”

@DanielJ88981055 commeted:

“Why this money will not be used for anything it’s meant for, just into the ANC cadres’ pockets.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa discusses loadshedding and US trip in weekly newsletter

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported President Cyril Ramaphosa discussed several key factors that have made an impact on the country in his latest weekly letter. Topics such as his trip to the United States of America and loadshedding were penned by the president.

Ramaphosa said he met with US President Joe Biden to discuss peace and security, climate change and food security in both countries. He said the meeting was to discuss ways to increase trade and investment between the two countries.

The president said an agreement with Biden was made to ensure that more is done to increase business between the two countries, News24 reported.

Source: Briefly News