A Mzansi man was at a loss for words when he came across the menu and prices at the popular club Konka.

Zulu-speaking white guy dressed in a traditional outfit had social media users in stitches. Vibey teacher busts some moves as she looks for motivation to mark.

A man was shocked by how costly food is at Konka, a vibey teacher stole hearts with her dance moves, and a white boy spoke fluent Zulu. Image: UGC

1. Man second-guesses his decision to go to Konka after looking at the menu, video has SA lol: "Wise decision"

A gent second-guessed his decision to go to Konka after the super expensive menu items scared him off.

Popular social media account @AdvoBarryRoux posted the clip on Twitter, showing the man filming himself in front of the establishment with a big smile on his face. He then enters the popular club with enthusiasm.

He enters the place, sits down, and gets handed the menu. He opens it and immediately sees insane prices for the alcohol being served. He closes it and sits there in sheer disbelief, with his hand on his face. He packs up his ego and then leaves the establishment.

2. TikTok video of man dancing with petrol attendant gives Mzansi citizens the feels: “We are united”

Only in Mzansi will you see people grooving at a petrol station and not think much about it. Seeing a young man dancing with a petrol attendant reminded South African citizens of our country's few treasures.

While SA is going through the most, seeing clips like this one reminds people that there are still awesome aspects about living in Mzansi that you would never find anywhere else in the world.

TikTok user @chrismouton shared a clip of a man, who might be him, dancing with a petrol attendant. Both the man and female petrol attendant were having the time of their life, and we were here for it!

3. Vibey teacher dancing with happy pupils in fun video has SA peeps digging the grooviness: "Loving it"

A vibey teacher got netizens worldwide into a groovy mood when she danced with her happy students outside class.

The lit teacher goes by misstembie and shared the infectious TikTok with her thousands of followers. The clip she shared went viral and has clocked over 1.8 million views on the popular platform.

The video is quite grand in scale because it involves many students standing around the perimeter of the classrooms in the area. A few of them step into the centre as the woman moves forward and vibes along with them.

4. Funny video of Zulu-speaking umlungu man dressed in traditional attire wins over many South Africans

To witness a non-Nguni person speaking a Nguni language with accuracy and fluency remains a marvel for many peeps.

This was no different after a video of a white boy speaking IsiZulu with his friend went viral on TikTok.

The footage shows the young man fully dressed in Zulu traditional clothes outside a beautiful home as his friend asks him what is going on.

5. Vibey white teacher busts moves as she finds the strength to mark, asks loyal followers for motivation

Mrs Bullock became an overnight TikTok star when she showed care to her pupils and encouraged inclusivity. Now having a large and loyal following, the high school teacher turned to them for motivation.

Dancing like no one is watching and just owning who she is, is just a few of the things SA loves most about Mrs Bullock, and it is definitely what has built her a strong bond with her students too.

Taking to TikTok, Mrs Bullock danced her way into the weekend, trying to energies herself for the pile of marking that she was about to tackle. The awesome teacher asked peeps to give her motivation in the comments

