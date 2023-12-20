A Mzansi woman, Lindiwe Sibozi, went viral for her heartwarming Home Affairs wedding video, proving love shines brightest in every setting

In a touching TikTok video, Lindiwe and her partner exchange vows and sign their marriage certificates

Lindiwe and her husband receive an outpouring of congratulations and compliments from South Africans touched by their genuine love

A couple got married at Home Affairs. Image: @lindiwesibozi

Source: TikTok

Rocking a stylish white dress and matching hat, Lindiwe Sibozi (@lindiwesibozi) made a stunning bride.

Young couple get hitched

Lindiwe went viral on Tiktok after sharing a video of her simple yet heartwarming low-budget wedding at Home Affairs.

The footage shows the couple looking beautiful in their outfits as they sign their marriage certificates and pose for photos at the Home Affairs offices, making their union official.

"This was our perfect home affairs wedding. I finally took my best friend’s last name. ❤️ I am excited to see what forever has for us.," an overjoyed Lindiwe wrote.

Sure, there was no huge church setup, elaborately decorated reception party venue or bridesmaids and groomsmen. Still, the couple's day was nothing short of amazing and opened the door to their new life together as husband and wife.

Watch the sweet moment below:

SA shows newlyweds love

Many people were left in awe of the couple's special day and showered them with love and compliments in the comments section.

Toffee wrote:

"Wamuhle lomakoti ."

Thobeh said:

"Anisebahle oe, ugqoke kamnandi kanjani."

Manqoba Phumelele commented:

"Siyanibongela."

siduduze replied:

"Congratulations okuhle kodwa emshadweni wenu ."

2040ub commented:

" Ngaze ngabathanda abantu baka Jehova ngingabazi okuhle kodwa bantase ."

Andile_Phakade said:

"Kunini ngicofa ❤️ngoba ngathi ngalokhe ngicofile nje ngyayithanda lena, nibahle."

