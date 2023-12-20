South African influencer Anele Khanyile (@miss.anele) received a jaw-dropping early Christmas present – a R90,000 Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet

Her TikTok video showcasing the luxurious jewellery left many in awe but also sparked debate about the extravagance

Comments flooded in, expressing a preference for the R90,000 in cash instead of the extravagant accessory

One woman's man is already among those leading the pack regarding the flashy Christmas gifts Olympics.

Anele Khanyile (@miss.anele) took to social media to flex her early Christmas present, and it is no teddy bear or box of chocolates, okay?!

Woman receives blinged-out Christmas gift

Anele's TikTok video showcases a man opening a box of the dainty and clover leaf patterned R90K Cleef & Arpels bracelet.

According to My Gemma, each piece of the bracelet is crafted with meticulous skill, each stone in this bracelet glimmers with exceptional value, setting the stage for a decadent surprise that both captivates and entices.

According to Van Cleef & Arpels, the choice of materials and the aesthetic quality of pieces both contribute to a dazzling appearance.

Watch the video below to see the Anele's gift:

Mzansi reacts to the video

Many netizens were stunned by how pricey Anele's new jewellery piece was and reacted with shock. Others shared how they would preferred just to have been given the R90K in cash.

noxolosiiba said:

"I’d go crazy just give me that 90k I’ll get a dupe."

Tenasia commented:

"Rather give me that 90k abeg."

Junior Mdakane wrote:

"Ngaze ngawdinga u R2 ..ngikufonele ngikucele imali."

slug replied:

"90k yoooo eyy khona abantu esiba phelezele klomhalaba yooo congratulations ❤️yaze yayinhle ."

Lwazi Chilly Bite Lu responded:

"Bu trenda kuphi angibonanga mina ."

igugu. replied:

"Sicela ilife plug?.❤️."

Kamavundla said:

"Into besizoyixabana ngifuna 90k cash ."

