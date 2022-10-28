A vibey teacher put smiles on netizens' faces when she danced with her happy students in a fun video peeps keep repeating

Educators doing enjoyable activities with their pupils are quite popular to watch on TikTok, especially if it involves amapiano

Peeps worldwide gathered to praise the children and their groovy head of the class for the joy they brought to them

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A vibey teacher got netizens worldwide into a groovy mood when she danced with her happy students outside class.

A groovy teacher busted some slick moves with happy students, bringing joy to netizens worldwide. Images: misstembie/ TikTok

Source: UGC

The lit teacher goes by misstembie and shared the infectious TikTok with her thousands of followers. The clip she shared went viral and has clocked over 1.8 million views on the popular platform.

The video is quite grand in scale because it involves many students standing around the perimeter of the classrooms in the area. A few of them step into the centre as the woman moves forward and vibes along with them.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

TikToks of students dancing with teachers isn't too uncommon. Its popularity really took off when one teacher danced to an amapiano track and went insanely viral because of it.

Positive energy and vibes could only be seen in the comments section because almost everyone adored the video. See the response below:

Jay Jay said:

"Who else was in a bad mood and just smiled after watching this?"

user2731767518495 mentioned:

"When a teacher is a friend, sister nd mother this happens they bond well with kids ❤️"

itspriscilla04 commented:

"She loves education and her students. We appreciate you mam."

Millionaire posted:

"Am a Kenyan by thats why I love this country, of yours "

Florian shared:

"I wish our teachers behaved this way, I would have passed all exams "

Sima ka Lambikitza said:

"Amazing, you're a blessing to our children "

Con_feti7 commented:

"Cutest video ever... I swear I danced along "

Gmoney mentioned:

"Loving it "

Mzansi people share last encounters with their fathers with heartbreaking & heartwarming comments on Twitter

In another story, Briefly News previously reported that Mzansi people online shared their experiences with their fathers when a woman called Lebohang Bokako asked her followers on Twitter about the last time they talked to their dads.

Those with good relationships with their fathers happily commented with their answers, and some even posted pictures of their loving fathers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News