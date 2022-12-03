Who is Alicia McCarvell? She is an internet personality, model, and influencer from Canada. She is famously known for her body positivity content. Many have come to know her as a self-love advocate. As a result, she has amassed millions of followers on social media, especially on Instagram and TikTok. Even with such a huge following, many people still do not know much about her.

Alicia McCarvell was born in North York, Ontario, Canada. Photo: @aliciamccarvell on Instagram (modified by author)

The internet has given rise to many stars. Many have made names on various social media platforms thanks to their art. One such person is Alicia McCarvell. She has consistently encouraged people to be positive and confident about their bodies. Do you know that Alicia is a former bodybuilder?

Alicia McCarvell’s profile summary and bio

Full name Alicia McCarvell Gender Female Date of birth 8 October 1989 Age 33 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth North York, Ontario, Canada Current residence Halifax, Canada Nationality Canadian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’3” Height in centimetres 153 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Grey Marital status Married Husband Scott McCarvell Children None Profession Social media star, model, influencer Social media presence Facebook, TikTok, Instagram Net worth $500 thousand

Alicia McCarvell’s biography

Alicia McCarvell was born and raised in North York, Ontario, Canada. Unfortunately, she has not offered much information about her background, including the names of her family members. Currently, she is based in Halifax, Canada.

How old is Alicia McCarvell?

Alicia McCarvell's age is 33 years as of 2022. The internet sensation was born on 8 October 1989, so her zodiac sign is Libra.

Alicia McCarvell's career

McCarvell is a social media star, model, and social media influencer. She joined Instagram stared in April 2012. However, she ventured into the content creation industry around seven years later. Initially, she was into competitive bodybuilding.

She uploaded her first TikTok video in 2019. Luckily, the video went viral. She has since posted several videos on TikTok and Instagram.

McCarvell is a social media star, model, and influencer. Photo: @aliciamccarvell on Instagram (modified by author)

The Canadian content creator is also a social media influencer. She has worked with several organizations as a brand ambassador and has partnered with the following brands: Cira Nutrition, Tula, Frank Body, Macy's, Bellesa, Good Natured Wine, and many more.

Alicia McCarvell's net worth

The Canadian internet personality has an alleged net worth of $500 thousand as of 2022. Her primary source of income is her content creation career; she earns through brand endorsements.

Who is Alicia McCarvell's husband?

The TikTok star is a married woman. The name of Alicia McCarvell's husband is Scott McCarvell. Unlike her, Scott is a fitness freak. Often, the couple shares their lovely pictures online. However, people constantly troll Alicia for being incompatible with her husband.

Nonetheless, Alicia McCarvell and Scott McCarvell tied the knot on 1 October 2016. This implies that they have been married for six years as of 2022. The couple recently celebrated their 6th anniversary.

Does Alicia McCarvell have a child?

Despite being together for more than six years, McCarvell and her husband do not have a baby. In September 2020, she made it clear via a lengthy Instagram post that they did not have plans to get children when they met.

Alicia and Scott McCarvell tied the knot in 2016. Photo: @aliciamccarvell on Instagram (modified by author)

When we picture our lives together in the future, it doesn’t include children. I love my life. I love my freedom, and my bed. I love the relationship I have built with my husband, and I love our time spent together. We want to travel; we want to live in a tiny home. Children change those things.

How many followers does Alicia McCarvell have?

She is among the most followed people on TikTok. At the time of this writing, Alicia McCarvell's TikTok boasts 5.8 million followers. Her videos on the platform have garnered over 264 million likes. She also has a considerable following on other social media platforms:

Facebook: 418 thousand followers

418 thousand followers Instagram: 912 thousand followers

912 thousand followers Twitter: 3,405 followers

3,405 followers Twitch: 10.1K followers

What is Alicia McCarvell's height?

The TikToker stands at 5 feet 3 inches or 153 centimetres. At the moment, her height is unknown. In one interview with Lady Studio magazine, she revealed that she tried to lose weight. She finally weighed 58 kilograms (127 pounds) before her weight shot up again.

Alicia McCarvell is a self-love advocate who encourages people to be comfortable with their bodies. She has won the hearts of many people online who have become family. Since October 2016, she has been the wife of Scott, a famous Canadian fitness freak.

