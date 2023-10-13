Ethan Hawke's spouse, Ryan Hawke: biography and facts

Ryan Hawke is an actress and producer from the United States. She also worked as a nanny for Ethan and his ex-wife, Uma Thurman. Ryan eventually became the wife of renowned actor and writer Ethan Hawke, and they started a family. Who is Ethan's spouse, Ryan Hawke?

Ryan Hawke and Ethan have been together since 2008. The American actor was previously married to Uma Thurman, an actress and former model. He has received multiple accolades, such as Tony, Golden Globe and BAFTA Awards. With all his professional accomplishments, it is worth knowing about his wife, Ryan Shawhughes, who has been by his side for many years.

Profile and bio summary

Full name Ryan Shawhughes Hawke Gender Female Date of birth 30 July 1982 Age 41 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth United States of America Current residence Boerum Hill, New YorkCity, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6'' Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 128 Weight in kilograms 58 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Marital status Married Partner Ethan Hawke Children 2 College Columbia University Profession Actress, producer Net worth $1.2 million

How old is Ryan Shawhughes?

Ryan Shawhughes (age 41 years as of 2023) was born on 30 July 1982 in the United States of America. She is American, and her ethnicity is white. Ryan attended Columbia University, earning a bachelor's degree in English Literature.

Ryan Shawhughes’ career and movies

She is a producer and actress. She is known for a small role in Hawke's novel, The Hottest State, where she portrayed a Williamsburg girl. Her IMDb profile shows she is credited as a producer in 10 movies. Below are some of the films she has produced.

Seymour: An Introduction (2014)

(2014) First Reformed (2017)

(2017) Blaze (2018)

(2018) Adopt a Highway (2019)

(2019) I Am a Town (2020)

(2020) The Good Lord Bird (2020)

(2020) The Last Movie Stars (2022)

(2022) Wildcat (2023)

Ryan Shawhughes’ net worth

Her net worth is alleged to be $1.2 million. She earns her wealth from her career as an actress and producer.

Ryan Shawhughes’ profiles

The American producer is not active on social media. She does not have X (Twitter), Instagram and Facebook accounts.

What is Ethan Hawke known for?

He is an American actor, screenwriter, director, and novelist known for his role as Dad in the 2014 film Boyhood. Below are some of his acting credits:

The Truth (2019)

(2019) Strange Way of Life (2023)

(2023) Raymond & Ray (2022)

(2022) Moon Knight (2022)

(2022) The Black Phone (2021)

How old is Ethan Hawke in Dead Poets Society?

The actor was born on 6 November 1970 in Austin, Texas, United of America. Dead Poets Society premiered on 2 June 1989. Therefore, he was 18 years old when the movie premiered.

Are Ethan and Uma still married?

The two ended their marriage in 2005 after seven years. Uma Thurman is an American actress and former model. She was married to Ethan Hawke on 1 May 1998. They had two children, Maya and Levon. Their firstborn, Maya, an actress, was born on 8 July 1998. Their secondborn, Levon, was born on 15 January 2002.

How did Ethan Hawke meet his wife, Ryan?

They first met when she was working as a nanny to his children. The actor met her through his literary agent. They did not start their relationship immediately because he was married to Uma Thurman.

Their relationship began when his marriage to Uma Thurman ended. After his split up with his ex-wife, there were rumours that Ethan had cheated on his wife, but he said in an interview that his divorce from Uma Thurman was not connected to Ryan. He married Ryan Shawhughes in 2008 in New York City.

Do Ethan Hawke and Ryan Shawhughes have children?

Ryan and Hawke have two children, Clementine, Jane and Indiana. Clementine, their firstborn daughter, was born on 18 July 2008, and in July 2011, they welcomed their second child, Indiana.

How much is Ethan Hawke worth?

According to Celebrity Networth, his net worth is estimated to be $55 million. He makes his wealth from his career as an actor. He has played outstanding roles in memorable films and has won several awards. He also earns from being a film director, writer and screenwriter.

Ethan Hawke's spouse, Ryan, is an American actress and producer. She is credited as a producer for ten successful movies. She married the renowned actor in 2008, and they have two daughters, Clementine and Indiana.

