Taryn Dakha Romany Malco's ex-wife is a former professional ice skater
Taryn Dakha is a former Canadian ice skater, model and on-screen star best known as Romany Malco's ex-wife. Romany, a renowned actor, rapper and music producer, has received an NAACP Image Award, MTV Movie Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for his natural talent. The duo were married for eight years before calling it quits in 2016.
As an actress, Taryn has only played roles as Jessica Alba’s body double. She performs stunts for the Hollywood star due to the two women's uncanny resemblance. Dakha’s most popular movies include Fantastic Four (2005), Good Luck Chuck (2007) and The Eye (2008).
Taryn Dakha’s profile summary and bio
|Full name
|Taryn Dakha
|Nickname
|Taryn
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|17 July 1980
|Age
|43 years old (2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Cancer
|Birthplace
|Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
|Nationality
|Canadian
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Height in feet
|5’6’’
|Height in centimetres
|167
|Weight in kilograms
|55
|Weight in pounds
|121
|Hair colour
|Dark brown
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Marital status
|Divorced
|Ex-spouse
|Romany Malco
|Children
|1
|Famous for
|Being an ex-celebrity spouse
|Profession
|Former ice skater, model and actress
|Net worth
|$200,000
How old is Taryn Dakha?
Taryn Dakha (aged 43 as of 2023) was born on 17 July 1980 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.
Taryn Dakha’s height
The actress stands 5 feet 6 inches (167 centimetres) tall. As per reports, she weighs 121 pounds (55 kilograms). Taryn features dark brown hair and eyes.
Professional career
Before joining Hollywood as a stuntwoman, Taryn was a professional skater. She began showing interest in the sport as a child, and with her family’s support, she was able to build a career out of her passion. In addition, Dakha is also a model who has taken part in various beauty pageants.
How much is Taryn Dakha’s net worth?
Various sources pen Dakha’s net worth at $200,000 in 2023. She has amassed this wealth from her successful ice skating, modelling and acting careers.
Taryn Dakha’s profiles
The Vancouver native is not active on social media. She does not have Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.
Who is Romany Malco?
With a career spanning over three decades, Romany has starred in various films and TV shows. Below are some of his acting credits:
- Touched by an Angel (1998)
- For Your Love (1998)
- Urban Menace (1999)
- Ticker (2001)
- Miss Match (2003)
- The Ex (2006)
- Baby Mama (2008)
- The Good Wife (2011)
- Prison Logic (2011)
- Think Like a Man (2012)
- Unsupervised (2012)
- Last Vegas (2013)
- Key & Peele (2014)
- Almost Christmas (2016)
- Holiday Rush (2019)
Malco also served in the United States Marine Corps from 1987 to 1991.
Romany Malco’s age
Malco (aged 55 as of 2023) was born on 18 November 1968 in Brooklyn, New York, USA. His zodiac sign is Scorpio. As a young boy, he moved to Baytown, Texas and attended Ross S. Sterling High School.
Is Romany Malco married?
Romany Malco and Taryn Dakha met in 2007 in the 2008 film The Love Guru. After dating for a year, they tied the knot in a private ceremony on 3 September 2008. The pair divorced in 2016, allegedly due to extra-marital affairs linked to Dakha.
Malco welcomed his first child, Brave, on 22 January 2021. However, he prefers keeping details about the mother of his child under wraps.
What is Romany Malco’s net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Romany has an estimated net worth of $4 million as of 2023. His primary source of income is his 35-year-old career in the entertainment industry.
Taryn Dakha gained notoriety due to her previous marriage to actor Romany Malco. The former ice skater works as a stuntwoman and body double for actress Jessica Alba.
