Taryn Dakha Romany Malco's ex-wife is a former professional ice skater

Taryn Dakha is a former Canadian ice skater, model and on-screen star best known as Romany Malco's ex-wife. Romany, a renowned actor, rapper and music producer, has received an NAACP Image Award, MTV Movie Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for his natural talent. The duo were married for eight years before calling it quits in 2016.

Actor Romany Malco and Taryn Takha at the Baby Mama premiere at the Ziegfeld Theatre in New York City. Photo: Bryan Bedder

As an actress, Taryn has only played roles as Jessica Alba’s body double. She performs stunts for the Hollywood star due to the two women's uncanny resemblance. Dakha’s most popular movies include Fantastic Four (2005), Good Luck Chuck (2007) and The Eye (2008).

Taryn Dakha’s profile summary and bio

Full name Taryn Dakha Nickname Taryn Gender Female Date of birth 17 July 1980 Age 43 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Birthplace Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada Nationality Canadian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height in feet 5’6’’ Height in centimetres 167 Weight in kilograms 55 Weight in pounds 121 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-spouse Romany Malco Children 1 Famous for Being an ex-celebrity spouse Profession Former ice skater, model and actress Net worth $200,000

How old is Taryn Dakha?

Taryn Dakha and Romany Malco married in 2008. Photo: Frazer Harrison, Valerie Macon, Jeff Vespa via Getty Images (modified by author)

Taryn Dakha (aged 43 as of 2023) was born on 17 July 1980 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Taryn Dakha’s height

The actress stands 5 feet 6 inches (167 centimetres) tall. As per reports, she weighs 121 pounds (55 kilograms). Taryn features dark brown hair and eyes.

Professional career

Before joining Hollywood as a stuntwoman, Taryn was a professional skater. She began showing interest in the sport as a child, and with her family’s support, she was able to build a career out of her passion. In addition, Dakha is also a model who has taken part in various beauty pageants.

How much is Taryn Dakha’s net worth?

Various sources pen Dakha’s net worth at $200,000 in 2023. She has amassed this wealth from her successful ice skating, modelling and acting careers.

Taryn Dakha’s profiles

The Vancouver native is not active on social media. She does not have Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Romany Malco's zodiac sign is Scorpio. Photo: Tibrina Hobson, Noam Galai via Getty Images (modified by author)

Who is Romany Malco?

With a career spanning over three decades, Romany has starred in various films and TV shows. Below are some of his acting credits:

Touched by an Angel (1998)

(1998) For Your Love (1998)

(1998) Urban Menace (1999)

(1999) Ticker (2001)

(2001) Miss Match (2003)

(2003) The Ex (2006)

(2006) Baby Mama (2008)

(2008) The Good Wife (2011)

(2011) Prison Logic (2011)

(2011) Think Like a Man (2012)

(2012) Unsupervised (2012)

(2012) Last Vegas (2013)

(2013) Key & Peele (2014)

(2014) Almost Christmas (2016)

(2016) Holiday Rush (2019)

Malco also served in the United States Marine Corps from 1987 to 1991.

Romany Malco’s age

Romany Malco has an estimated net worth of $4 million in 2023. Photo: Matthias Clamer, Jack Rowand via Getty Images (modified by author)

Malco (aged 55 as of 2023) was born on 18 November 1968 in Brooklyn, New York, USA. His zodiac sign is Scorpio. As a young boy, he moved to Baytown, Texas and attended Ross S. Sterling High School.

Is Romany Malco married?

Romany Malco and Taryn Dakha met in 2007 in the 2008 film The Love Guru. After dating for a year, they tied the knot in a private ceremony on 3 September 2008. The pair divorced in 2016, allegedly due to extra-marital affairs linked to Dakha.

Malco welcomed his first child, Brave, on 22 January 2021. However, he prefers keeping details about the mother of his child under wraps.

What is Romany Malco’s net worth?

Romany Malco at the AOL Build speaker series at AOL Studios in New York City, USA. Photo: Bryan Bedder

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Romany has an estimated net worth of $4 million as of 2023. His primary source of income is his 35-year-old career in the entertainment industry.

Taryn Dakha gained notoriety due to her previous marriage to actor Romany Malco. The former ice skater works as a stuntwoman and body double for actress Jessica Alba.

