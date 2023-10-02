Who is Danny DeVito's son? Jake DeVito is an American actor famous for his roles in Toms River, The Better Angeles, and Curmudgeons. He is also renowned as Danny DeVito's son. Danny is a well-known American actor, comedian, producer, and director.

Jake grew up in a family of celebrities, with his sisters Lucy and Grace also pursuing careers in acting. Photo: @DeVito (modified by author)

Jake DeVito is a celebrated actor. However, he only rose to the limelight as Danny DeVito's son. He belongs to an elite family with dominance in the entertainment industry, inspiring him to start acting. He also worked with Boston Meridian Partners.

Jake DeVito's profile and bio

Full name Jake Devito Gender Male Date of birth October 10, 1987 Age 36 years old (As of 2023) Birthplace New York, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Italian Zodiac sign Libra Height 5 feet 5 inches Weight 65Kg Eye colour Brown Hair colour Dark Brown Parents Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman Siblings Lucy DeVito and Gracie DeVito Marital status Unmarried Profession Actor, Director, & Producer Net worth $1 Million (Approx)

How old is Danny DeVito's son?

Jake, whose real name is Jacob Daniel DeVito, was born on October 10, 1987, in New York City, the United States of America. Jake Devito's age is 36 years as of 2023, and he belongs to the American nationality. He is of Italian descent and follows the Christian religion.

Danny, Rhea Perlman and son Jake DeVito pose at the play "Let's Call Her Patty" opening night at Lincoln Center Claire Tow Theater on July 31, 2023, in New York City. Photo by Bruce Glikas

What is Jake DeVito's height?

He stands 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 65 kg. Jake has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Who are Jake DeVito's parents?

His parents are Danny DeVito and actress Rhea Perlman. They married in 1982, and they have three children.

Jake DeVito's career

Jake followed in his parent's footsteps and ventured into acting. He has made his mark both as an actor and movie producer. Below are Jake DeVito's movies and TV shows:

As an actor

2014: The Better Angeles

2015: Amboy

2016: Curmudgeons

As a producer

2022: Little Demon

2020: Wererock

2016: Curmudgeons

2014: Fair Chase

2014: Quicksand

2014: The Better Angeles

Jake DeVito's father

Danny DeVito is an American actor, comedian, director, and producer. He was born on November 17, 1944, in Neptune Township, New Jersey, USA. DeVito is known for his distinctive appearance, standing at just 4 feet 10 inches (147 cm) tall, and his versatile acting career.

DeVito at the 9th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 15, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Kevin Winter

Danny DeVito's career

DeVito is known for his versatile acting career, which spanned several decades. He has portrayed many characters in film and television, from comedic and dramatic roles to villainous and quirky characters. His talent and ability to bring unique and memorable characters to life have earned him a dedicated fan base.

Here is an overview of his career in acting, directing, and producing:

Early career

DeVito began acting in the late 1960s and early 1970s, appearing in off-Broadway plays and minor film roles. Here is a selection of some of his notable films:

1977: The Van

1978: Goin' South

1979: Wise Blood

1981: Going Ape!

1981: Ragtime

1984: The Ratings Game

1984: Romancing the Stone

1985: The Jewel of the Nile

1985: Head Office

1986: Ruthless People

1987: Tin Men

1987: Throw Momma from the Train

Directing and producing

Besides his acting career, Danny has made a mark as a director and producer. He co-founded Jersey Films, producing several successful movies, including Pulp Fiction and Erin Brockovich.

Actor Danny DeVito at the 2017 Drama Desk Nominees reception at Marriott Marquis Times Square on May 10, 2017, in New York City. Photo by Slaven Vlasic

Why is Danny DeVito so famous?

Danny's fame can be attributed to his exceptional acting talent, memorable roles, distinctive appearance, and enduring presence in the entertainment world.

Did Danny DeVito ever marry?

Yes, Danny is married to actress Rhea Perlman. The couple got married on January 28, 1982. They have a long-lasting marriage and have been together for several decades, during which they had three children together: Lucy, Grace Fan, and Jacob Daniel DeVito.

Besides acting, Jake also worked as a banker at Boston Meridian Partners. Photo: @DeVito (modified by author)

What do Danny DeVito's children do?

Danny DeVito has three children. Here is some information about each of them:

Lucy DeVito

Lucy is an actress and producer born on March 11, 1983. Lucy has appeared in several movies and TV shows, including:

2011: Leaving Meme

2014-2016: Deadbeat

2017-2019: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Grace Fan DeVito

Grace was born on March 25, 1985. She is also involved in the entertainment industry and has worked as a producer and actress.

Her credits include roles in:

2015: Amboy

2017: Bloom

2018: Noble Savages

Jacob Daniel DeVito

Jacob, commonly known as Jake DeVito, was born in October 1987. He followed his parents' footsteps in the entertainment world. He has occasionally appeared in minor roles in films and television.

What is Jake DeVito's net worth?

Jake has an estimated net worth of $1 million. He derived his worth from his successful career in films and TV series. He also earns through brand promotions and advertisements.

Above is all you need to know about Danny DeVito's son, Jake DeVito. He is an American actor, director, and producer known for his work in the entertainment industry.

