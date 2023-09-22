Peter Bergman’s wife: Everything about Mariellen Bergman

Mariellen Bergman is an American celebrity spouse best known as Peter Bergman’s wife. Peter is widely recognized for starring in All My Children and The Young and the Restless. He is the recipient of various accolades, including a Soap Opera Digest Award and three Daytime Emmy Awards. The duo has enjoyed marital bliss for over three decades.

Mariellen Bergman is not active on social media. Photo: Gregg DeGuire, Amy Sussman, Vinnie Zuffante via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The celebrity wife gives good meaning to the famous phrase, ‘’Behind every successful man is a woman.’’ Her unwavering support for her husband’s acting career is unmatched.

Mariellen Bergman’s profile summary and bio

Full name Mariellen Bergman Nickname Mariellen Gender Female Birthplace United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height in feet 5’9’’ Height in centimetres 175 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Peter Bergman Children 2 Famous for Being a celebrity wife

How old is Mariellen Bergman?

Peter Bergman at The Young and the Restless Golden Anniversary celebration event. Photo: Sonja Flemming

Source: UGC

Mariellen’s exact date of birth and age remain a mystery. However, based on her pictures, she appears to be in her late 60s. Bergman holds American nationality and is of White ethnic roots.

How much is Mariellen Bergman’s net worth?

Bergman has yet to reveal her professional career to the broader public. Therefore, it is difficult to estimate her net worth.

Mariellen Bergman’s profiles

The celebrity wife is not active on social media. She does not have Instagram, Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Who is Peter Bergman?

Peter Michael Bergman made his career debut in 1979 and has appeared in numerous films and TV shows. Here are some of his acting credits:

Kojak (1976)

Fantasies (1982)

Money, Power, Murder (1989)

Palomino (1991)

Peter Bergman at Eric Braeden's 40th Anniversary CBS' Young And The Restless at CBS TV City in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Ella Hovsepian

Source: UGC

Woman on the Ledge (1993)

The 5 Mrs. Buchanans (1994)

The Nanny (1997)

The Bold and the Beautiful (1998)

M.U.G.E.N (1999)

The King of Queens (2001)

The Return of the Muskrats (2005)

This Show Sucks Truth + Consequences (2022)

Peter Bergman’s age

Bergman (aged 70 as of 2023) was born on 11 June 1953 in Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, Cuba. His zodiac sign is Gemini. Peter’s father, Walter Bergman, is an American Navy officer. He attended the Crossland Senior High School in Camp Springs, Maryland.

Is Peter Bergman currently married?

Peter and Mariellen first met in 1984 on a blind date. They started dating and eventually exchanged nuptials in a private wedding ceremony in October 1985. So, does Peter Bergman have kids? The couple share two kids, a son, Connor, and a daughter, Clare.

However, Peter was previously married to American actress and singer Christine Ebersole. They married in 1976 but later divorced after five years in 1981, citing irreconcilable differences.

Peter Bergman’s net worth

Peter and Mariellen share two kids. Photo: Francis Specker, Leon Bennett via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Peter has an estimated net worth of $10 million in 2023. He has amassed this wealth from his successful acting career.

Despite her husband’s prominence, Mariellen Bergman prefers a private lifestyle away from the internet’s prying eyes. Nonetheless, she has always been by her husband’s side, providing proverbial support to the Hollywood star.

READ ALSO: Bio of Asia Macey, Ed Speleers' wife: Here is her life story

As published on Briefly.co.za, Asia Macey is the wife of Ed Speleers, a renowned British actor and producer famed for his work in movies like Downton Abbey and Outlander.

Beyond the camera flashes and red-carpet events, she has a captivating career that makes her unique. Their marriage piqued the interest of many fans because they did not publicise it when they tied the knot.

Source: Briefly News