The personal life and facts of David Rysdhal, Zazie Beetz's boyfriend
David Rysdahl is an American actor who has won the hearts of many with his ability to bring characters to life in movies like No Exit, Oppenheimer and Black Swell. Before pursuing a career in the entertainment industry, he worked in Guatemala's public health sector.
He is in a relationship with Zazie Beetz, an actress he met on set. They have been in a relationship for eight years but are yet to get married. Find out more about David's life facts.
David's profile summary and bio
|Full name
|David Rysdhal
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|2 April 1987
|Age
|36 years old as of 2023
|Zodiac sign
|Aries
|Place of birth
|New Ulm, Minnesota, USA
|Curent residence
|Los Angeles, California, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Sexuality
|Heterosexual
|Height in feet
|5 feet 10 inches
|Weight in kilograms
|70 kg
|Eye colour
|Blue
|Hair colour
|Brown
|Marital status
|Unmarried
|Education
|St. Olaf College, Minnesota
|Occupation
|Actor, writer, producer
|Net worth
|Approximately $1.3 million
|Social media
How old is David Rysdahl?
David (aged 36 years old as of 2023) was born on 2 April 1987. David Rysdahl is from New Ulm, Minnesota, where he attended Cathedral High School.
David Rysdahl's movies
Since the beginning of his acting career, David has starred in various movies whose roles have showcased his versatility as an actor.
- 2023: Oppenheimer as Donald Horning
- 2022: No Exit as Lars
- 2020: Repo as Michael
- 2020: Nine Days as Michael
- 2019: The Ghost of Hank Williams as Night Manager
- 2019: Safe Space as Sandy
- 2018: Guap as Eric
- 2018: Dead Pigs as Sean Landry
- 2017: An Obstinate Man as Andrew
- 2017: The Revival as Eli
- 2016: Black Swell as Jordan Nesbitt
- 2011: Missed Connection as Thomas Reilly
David Rysdahl's net worth
According to Net Worth Post, the famous actor has a net worth of approximately $1.3 million from his acting career. His other sources of income include writing for movies and producing them.
David Rysdahl and Zazie Beetz
David and Zazie have been together since 2015 and seem to be getting more assertive in their relationship even after eight years of dating. They are one of the couples who can balance dating and working with each other, although this was initially uncomfortable for them. David and Zazie have worked together in the movies, Shelter and Nine Days.
Is Zazie Beetz in a relationship?
Zazie Olivia Beetz is a German-American actress famous for her movie roles in Atlanta, Deadpool, Joker, and Nine Days. She started honing her acting skills when she was young, performing in community theatres and local stages. The actress is in a relationship with David Rysdahl.
How many languages does Zazie Beetz speak?
She fluently speaks three languages: German, English and French, and knows a little Spanish. She went to Skidmore College, where she graduated with a degree in French and Literature.
What age is Zazie Beetz?
Zazie is 32 years old as of 2023. She was born on 25 May 1991 in Germany, after which she was raised in New York City when her parents emigrated to the United States of America.
David Rysdahl has cemented his name in Hollywood's film industry. Fans worldwide continue to sing his praises because of his acting prowess and impeccable writing skills.
