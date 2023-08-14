The personal life and facts of David Rysdhal, Zazie Beetz's boyfriend

David Rysdahl is an American actor who has won the hearts of many with his ability to bring characters to life in movies like No Exit, Oppenheimer and Black Swell. Before pursuing a career in the entertainment industry, he worked in Guatemala's public health sector.

He is in a relationship with Zazie Beetz, an actress he met on set. They have been in a relationship for eight years but are yet to get married. Find out more about David's life facts.

David's profile summary and bio

Full name David Rysdhal Gender Male Date of birth 2 April 1987 Age 36 years old as of 2023 Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth New Ulm, Minnesota, USA Curent residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Heterosexual Height in feet 5 feet 10 inches Weight in kilograms 70 kg Eye colour Blue Hair colour Brown Marital status Unmarried Education St. Olaf College, Minnesota Occupation Actor, writer, producer Net worth Approximately $1.3 million Social media Instagram

How old is David Rysdahl?

David (aged 36 years old as of 2023) was born on 2 April 1987. David Rysdahl is from New Ulm, Minnesota, where he attended Cathedral High School.

David Rysdahl's movies

Since the beginning of his acting career, David has starred in various movies whose roles have showcased his versatility as an actor.

2023: Oppenheimer as Donald Horning

2022: No Exit as Lars

as Lars 2020: Repo as Michael

as Michael 2020: Nine Days as Michael

as Michael 2019: The Ghost of Hank Williams as Night Manager

as Night Manager 2019: Safe Space as Sandy

as Sandy 2018: Guap as Eric

as Eric 2018: Dead Pigs as Sean Landry

as Sean Landry 2017: An Obstinate Man as Andrew

as Andrew 2017: The Revival as Eli

as Eli 2016: Black Swell as Jordan Nesbitt

as Jordan Nesbitt 2011: Missed Connection as Thomas Reilly

David Rysdahl's net worth

According to Net Worth Post, the famous actor has a net worth of approximately $1.3 million from his acting career. His other sources of income include writing for movies and producing them.

David Rysdahl and Zazie Beetz

David and Zazie have been together since 2015 and seem to be getting more assertive in their relationship even after eight years of dating. They are one of the couples who can balance dating and working with each other, although this was initially uncomfortable for them. David and Zazie have worked together in the movies, Shelter and Nine Days.

Is Zazie Beetz in a relationship?

Zazie Olivia Beetz is a German-American actress famous for her movie roles in Atlanta, Deadpool, Joker, and Nine Days. She started honing her acting skills when she was young, performing in community theatres and local stages. The actress is in a relationship with David Rysdahl.

How many languages does Zazie Beetz speak?

She fluently speaks three languages: German, English and French, and knows a little Spanish. She went to Skidmore College, where she graduated with a degree in French and Literature.

What age is Zazie Beetz?

Zazie is 32 years old as of 2023. She was born on 25 May 1991 in Germany, after which she was raised in New York City when her parents emigrated to the United States of America.

David Rysdahl has cemented his name in Hollywood's film industry. Fans worldwide continue to sing his praises because of his acting prowess and impeccable writing skills.

