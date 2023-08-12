David Hornsby is an American on-screen star, screenwriter and producer. He is best known for portraying Rickety Cricket on the comedy series, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, for which he also writes and co-produces. David has also starred in Good Girls, Bones, Hello Ladies and The Goldbergs. But behind the screens, he is a family guy. So, who is David Hornsby's wife?

Hornsby is also a celebrity spouse widely recognized as Emily Deschanel's husband. A renowned actress, Emily gained notoriety for her appearance in the crime series Bones. Here is a glimpse into their family.

David Hornsby's profile summary and bio

How old is David Hornsby?

David Hornsby (aged 48 as of 2023) was born on 1 December 1975 in Newport News, Virginia, USA. He is a cousin of renowned musician Bruce Hornsby. David grew up in Houston, Texas, and majored in acting at Carnegie Mellon University.

David Hornsby's height

The screenwriter stands 5 feet 10 inches (179 centimetres) tall. As per reports, he weighs 174 pounds (79 kilograms). Hornsby features dark brown hair and a pair of blue eyes.

Is David Hornsby married?

David Hornsby and Emily Deschanel tied the knot on 25 September 2010 in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles. The couple welcomed their first son, Henry Lamar, on 21 September 2011. On 8 June 2015, they welcomed their second son Calvin.

What is Emily Deschanel famous for?

Deschanel debuted in 1994. Some of her acting credits include:

The Heart Department (2001)

(2001) Providence (2002)

(2002) Cold Mountain (2003)

(2003) Easy (2003)

Mute (2005)

(2005) Glory Road (2006)

(2006) Unity (2015)

(2015) The Simpsons (2018)

(2018) The Rookie (2021)

(2021) Big Boys (2023)

Professional career

With a career spanning over two decades, David has starred in numerous films and TV shows. Here are some of David Hornsby's TV shows and movies.

Film Year ER 1999 Pearl Harbor 2001 Minority Reports 2002 Six Feet Under 2003 The West Wing 2006 Pretty Bird 2008 Unsupervised 2012 Ben and Kate 2013 Mission Control 2014 New Girl 2016 Idiotsitter 2017 We Bare Bears 2018 Mythic Quest 2020-present DC Super Hero Girls 2021

How much is David Hornsby's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Virginia native has an estimated net worth of $10 million in 2023. Conversely, his wife's net worth is allegedly $30 million.

The duo has amassed this wealth from their successful careers in the entertainment industry.

David Hornsby's profiles

Hornsby is active on social media. He has 126k followers on Instagram and 25.7k Twitter followers as of 3 August 2023.

David Hornsby is a talented actor and screenwriter. He is married to Hollywood star Emily Deschanel. The couple has two children.

