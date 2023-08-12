Who is David Hornsby married to? All about the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor
David Hornsby is an American on-screen star, screenwriter and producer. He is best known for portraying Rickety Cricket on the comedy series, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, for which he also writes and co-produces. David has also starred in Good Girls, Bones, Hello Ladies and The Goldbergs. But behind the screens, he is a family guy. So, who is David Hornsby's wife?
Hornsby is also a celebrity spouse widely recognized as Emily Deschanel's husband. A renowned actress, Emily gained notoriety for her appearance in the crime series Bones. Here is a glimpse into their family.
David Hornsby's profile summary and bio
|Full name
|David Hornsby
|Nickname
|David
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|1 December 1975
|Age
|48 years old (2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Sagittarius
|Birthplace
|Newport News, Virginia, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Religion
|Christianity
|Alma mater
|Carnegie Mellon University
|Height in feet
|5'10"
|Height in centimetres
|179
|Weight in kilograms
|79
|Weight in pounds
|174
|Hair colour
|Dark brown
|Eye colour
|Blue
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Marital status
|Married
|Spouse
|Emily Deschanel
|Children
|2
|Profession
|Actor, screenwriter and producer
|Year active
|1999-present
|Net worth
|$10 million
|Social media
|InstagramTwitter
How old is David Hornsby?
David Hornsby (aged 48 as of 2023) was born on 1 December 1975 in Newport News, Virginia, USA. He is a cousin of renowned musician Bruce Hornsby. David grew up in Houston, Texas, and majored in acting at Carnegie Mellon University.
David Hornsby's height
The screenwriter stands 5 feet 10 inches (179 centimetres) tall. As per reports, he weighs 174 pounds (79 kilograms). Hornsby features dark brown hair and a pair of blue eyes.
Is David Hornsby married?
David Hornsby and Emily Deschanel tied the knot on 25 September 2010 in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles. The couple welcomed their first son, Henry Lamar, on 21 September 2011. On 8 June 2015, they welcomed their second son Calvin.
What is Emily Deschanel famous for?
Deschanel debuted in 1994. Some of her acting credits include:
- The Heart Department (2001)
- Providence (2002)
- Cold Mountain (2003)
- Easy (2003)
- Mute (2005)
- Glory Road (2006)
- Unity (2015)
- The Simpsons (2018)
- The Rookie (2021)
- Big Boys (2023)
Professional career
With a career spanning over two decades, David has starred in numerous films and TV shows. Here are some of David Hornsby's TV shows and movies.
|Film
|Year
|ER
|1999
|Pearl Harbor
|2001
|Minority Reports
|2002
|Six Feet Under
|2003
|The West Wing
|2006
|Pretty Bird
|2008
|Unsupervised
|2012
|Ben and Kate
|2013
|Mission Control
|2014
|New Girl
|2016
|Idiotsitter
|2017
|We Bare Bears
|2018
|Mythic Quest
|2020-present
|DC Super Hero Girls
|2021
How much is David Hornsby's net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Virginia native has an estimated net worth of $10 million in 2023. Conversely, his wife's net worth is allegedly $30 million.
The duo has amassed this wealth from their successful careers in the entertainment industry.
David Hornsby's profiles
Hornsby is active on social media. He has 126k followers on Instagram and 25.7k Twitter followers as of 3 August 2023.
David Hornsby is a talented actor and screenwriter. He is married to Hollywood star Emily Deschanel. The couple has two children.
READ ALSO: Meet Kelsy Ully (Jonathan Scott's ex-wife): Age, bio, height, profiles, net worth
Briefly highlighted lesser-known facts about Jonathan Scott's ex-wife, Kelsy Ully. The couple tied the knot after about five years of dating, but their marriage ended after two years. They did not have children together but had a messy divorce that dragged on for about three years.
The Property Brothers star revealed in his memoir, It Takes Two: Our Story, that Ully's work as a model at a day club contributed to their failed marriage.
Source: Briefly News