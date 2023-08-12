Global site navigation

Who is David Hornsby married to? All about the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor
by  Ruth Gitonga

David Hornsby is an American on-screen star, screenwriter and producer. He is best known for portraying Rickety Cricket on the comedy series, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, for which he also writes and co-produces. David has also starred in Good Girls, Bones, Hello Ladies and The Goldbergs. But behind the screens, he is a family guy. So, who is David Hornsby's wife?

David Hornsby’s profiles
David Hornsby and Emily Deschanel at the premiere of Apple's Mythic Quest Season 3 at Linwood Dunn Theatre. Photo: Robin L Marshall
Source: Getty Images

Hornsby is also a celebrity spouse widely recognized as Emily Deschanel's husband. A renowned actress, Emily gained notoriety for her appearance in the crime series Bones. Here is a glimpse into their family.

David Hornsby's profile summary and bio

Full nameDavid Hornsby
NicknameDavid
GenderMale
Date of birth1 December 1975
Age48 years old (2023)
Zodiac signSagittarius
BirthplaceNewport News, Virginia, USA
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityMixed
ReligionChristianity
Alma materCarnegie Mellon University
Height in feet5'10"
Height in centimetres179
Weight in kilograms79
Weight in pounds174
Hair colourDark brown
Eye colourBlue
SexualityStraight
Marital statusMarried
SpouseEmily Deschanel
Children2
ProfessionActor, screenwriter and producer
Year active1999-present
Net worth$10 million
Social mediaInstagramTwitter

How old is David Hornsby?

David Hornsby’s height
David Hornsby at the Build Studio in New York City. Photo: Gary Gershoff
Source: Getty Images

David Hornsby (aged 48 as of 2023) was born on 1 December 1975 in Newport News, Virginia, USA. He is a cousin of renowned musician Bruce Hornsby. David grew up in Houston, Texas, and majored in acting at Carnegie Mellon University.

David Hornsby's height

The screenwriter stands 5 feet 10 inches (179 centimetres) tall. As per reports, he weighs 174 pounds (79 kilograms). Hornsby features dark brown hair and a pair of blue eyes.

Is David Hornsby married?

David Hornsby and Emily Deschanel tied the knot on 25 September 2010 in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles. The couple welcomed their first son, Henry Lamar, on 21 September 2011. On 8 June 2015, they welcomed their second son Calvin.

What is Emily Deschanel famous for?

Deschanel debuted in 1994. Some of her acting credits include:

  • The Heart Department (2001)
  • Providence (2002)
  • Cold Mountain (2003)
  • Easy (2003)

David Hornsby’s net worth
Emily Deschanel and David Hornsby at the Apple TV's Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet premiere. Photo: David Livingston
Source: Getty Images
  • Mute (2005)
  • Glory Road (2006)
  • Unity (2015)
  • The Simpsons (2018)
  • The Rookie (2021)
  • Big Boys (2023)

Professional career

With a career spanning over two decades, David has starred in numerous films and TV shows. Here are some of David Hornsby's TV shows and movies.

Film Year
ER1999
Pearl Harbor2001
Minority Reports2002
Six Feet Under2003
The West Wing 2006
Pretty Bird2008
Unsupervised 2012
Ben and Kate2013
Mission Control 2014
New Girl 2016
Idiotsitter 2017
We Bare Bears2018
Mythic Quest2020-present
DC Super Hero Girls 2021

How much is David Hornsby's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Virginia native has an estimated net worth of $10 million in 2023. Conversely, his wife's net worth is allegedly $30 million.

David Hornsby’s TV shows
David Hornsby at FX's It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia premiere. Photo: Morgan Lieberman
Source: Getty Images

The duo has amassed this wealth from their successful careers in the entertainment industry.

David Hornsby's profiles

Hornsby is active on social media. He has 126k followers on Instagram and 25.7k Twitter followers as of 3 August 2023.

David Hornsby is a talented actor and screenwriter. He is married to Hollywood star Emily Deschanel. The couple has two children.

