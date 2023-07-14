Brace Rice is Josh Segarra's wife: Everything we know about her

Brace Rice is an American celebrity spouse best known as Josh Segarra's wife. Josh, a renowned on-screen star, is widely recognized for starring in Arrow, Sirens, Chicago P.D. and The Electric Company. The duo's marriage has stood the test for over a decade to become admired by many. However, beyond Rice's marriage to Segarra, there are juicy details to uncover about her.

Brace Rice and actor Josh Segarra at the celebration of the 100th Episode of CW's Arrow. Photo: Phillip Chin

Source: Getty Images

Despite her husband's prominence, Brace leads one of the most private and grounded lifestyles. Therefore, little is known about her. Nonetheless, Rice's unwavering support for Josh's acting career is unmatched.

Brace Rice's profile summary and bio

Full name Brace Rice Nickname Brace Gender Female Year of birth 1981 Age 42 (as of 2023) Birthplace Evansville, Indiana, USA Current residence New York, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Education William Henry Harrison High School, Indiana University Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in kilograms 56 Weight in pounds 123 Body measurements in inches 35-28-38 Body measurements in centimetres 89-71-97 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Josh Segarra Children 3 Parents Mary Ellen and Donald Rice Profession Actress Famous for Being a celebrity wife

How old is Brace Rice?

Josh Segarra at the Marvel Studios She-Hulk: Attorney At Law Los Angeles Premiere at El Capitan Theatre. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Brace Rice (aged 42 as of 2023) was born in 1981 in Evansville, Indiana, USA. However, her exact date of birth remains a mystery.

Rice's parents are Mary Ellen and Donald Rice. Regarding her education, Brace attended William Henry Harrison High School. She later proceeded to Indiana University in Bloomington for her undergraduate studies.

Brace Rice's height

The celebrity spouse stands 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres) tall. Additionally, she weighs approximately 123 pounds (56 kilograms). Her body measurements are 35-28-38 inches (89-71-97 centimetres). Brace has dark brown hair and eyes.

How much is Brace Rice's net worth?

Brace Rice's career has yet to earn a public mention. Therefore, it is difficult to estimate her net worth.

Brace Rice's profiles

The Indiana native is not active on social media. She does not have Facebook, Instagram or Twitter accounts.

Josh Segarra at the NewFest/Max Original screening of The Other Two season 3 at Nitehawk Cinema. Photo: Roy Rochlin

Source: Getty Images

Who is Josh Segarra?

The American actor debuted in 2005, appearing in the television film Vampire Bats. Some of his other acting credits include:

The Narrows (2008)

(2008) Homeland (2011)

(2011) Blue Bloods (2014)

(2014) Trainwreck (2015)

(2015) Overboard (2018)

(2018) The Good Cop (2018)

(2018) Fault (2019)

(2019) Katy Keene (2020)

(2020) FBI (2020-2021)

(2020-2021) The Big Door Prize (2023)

How did Brace Rice and Josh Segarra meet?

It was love at first sight for the lovebirds when they met in early 2010 at a birthday party. After dating for a few years, they tied the knot in October 2014. The couple share three kids. On 30 September 2016, Brace Rice and Josh Segarra welcomed their first child, Gus Maine Segarra. Their second child, Hank, was born on 8 January 2020. Bo (born in 2023) is the duo's last-born child.

Brace Rice and Josh Segarra at the Paramount's Scream VI World Premiere in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Source: Getty Images

Josh Segarra's net worth

According to Married Biography, Brace Rice's husband has an estimated net worth of $5 million in 2023. His earnings primarily come from his successful acting career.

Brace Rice maintains a low-key profile away from the internet's prying eyes. She gained notoriety due to her marriage to a Hollywood star. The celebrity wife lives in New York, USA, with her husband and three kids.

READ ALSO: Who is Michelle White, Childish Gambino's wife? Everything to know

Briefly recently published an article about Michelle White, Childish Gambino's wife. Donald McKinley Glover Jr., also known by his stage name Childish Gambino, is an American actor, singer, rapper, writer and producer.

Although the couple maintains a high degree of love life privacy, they have been together for a while now.

Source: Briefly News