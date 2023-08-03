Who is Andrew Zimmern's wife, Rishia Haas? Get to know her

Who is Andrew Zimmern's wife? Rishia Haas is an administrative assistant by profession but only gained fame following her marriage to Andrew Zimmern. Zimmern is a well-known American chef, writer, and television personality. He is best known for hosting the popular travel and food show Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern.

Andrew Zimmern has a long time struggled with alcoholism. However, things changed when he met his ex-wife, Rishia Haas. She played an instrumental role in ensuring Zimmern came clean and returned to his professional career. Even though they had a 20-year gap, their marriage was going well until they called it quits. But what caused their divorce? Where is Andrew Zimmern's wife now?

Rishia Haas's profiles and bio

Full name Rishia Haas Gender Female Date of birth July 29, 1973 Age 50 years old (As of 2023) Place of birth Champlin, Minnesota, United States Residence Edina, Minnesota Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian High School Anoka High School College Augsburg University Profession Administrative Assistant Height 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) Weight 65 kg (Approx) Parents Robert Haas and Karen Haas Siblings Jennifer Haas, John Haas Zodiac sign Leo Eye colour Light green Hair colour Dark Brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Divorced EX-spouse Andrew Zimmern (m.2002-2018) Kids Noah Zimmern Net worth $5 Million

How old is Rishia Haas?

The celebrity wife was born on July 29, 1973, in Anoka, Minnesota, United States of America. Rishia Haas's age is 50 years as of 2023. Her father is Robert Haas, and her mother's name is Karen. She grew up alongside her two siblings: a sister named Jennifer and a brother named John. Rishia attended Anoka High School and later enrolled at Augsburg College for her undergraduate.

What is Rishia Haas's height?

The celebrity spouse measures 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs around 65 kg. She has dark brown hair and light green eyes.

Rishia Haas's marriage

Rishia Haas and Andrew Zimmerman met in Minnesota in a cooking school where she worked in the school store, and Andrew was a lecturer. They dated for years and eventually tied the knot on December 26, 2002, at St. Paul Judge Roseanne Nathanson, Minneapolis.

Rishia Haas's divorce

Their union developed irreconcilable differences, and they filed for divorce after 16 years of marriage. Andrew disclosed that his busy career is one of the primary reasons for divorce.

They are co-parenting their son, and Haas has not been romantically linked to anyone since her divorce. She lives with her son in Minnesota.

Rishia Haas's children

In 2005, the couple welcomed their son Noah. He is the only child of Rishia and Andrew.

Rishia Haas' career

After college, she landed a job as an administrator in a cooking school, the same school where Andrew held cooking classes. Haas later became an admissions coordinator at The Retreat Alive with the Spirit of Recovery, also known as The Retreat. This is a rehabilitation centre that offers an alternative alcohol treatment program.

She joined the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation in 2004 as an administrative assistant. This is a premier drug and alcohol addiction treatment establishment in Center City, Minnesota.

Rishia Haas' husband

Andrew Zimmern is a well-known American chef, writer, and television personality. He was born on July 4, 1961, in New York City, New York, USA. He grew up in a Jewish family in New York but later moved to Connecticut with his parents. In his early life, Zimmern faced substance abuse and addiction challenges.

Zimmern's interest in food and cooking began at a young age, and he pursued a culinary career, working in various restaurants and gaining experience as a chef. During his early career, Zimmern travelled extensively, exploring different cultures and cuisines, eventually leading to his passion for food anthropology and exploring unusual and unique dishes worldwide.

Does Andrew Zimmern own a restaurant?

Yes. In November 2018, Zimmern opened a Chinese restaurant, Lucky Cricket, in St. Louis Park, Minnesota. Andrew has a background in the restaurant industry and has worked as a chef, food critic, and journalist before gaining fame as a television host. He is primarily known as a television personality, chef, and writer, and his fame stems from his work on the show Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern and his culinary expertise.

Andrew Zimmern's books

In addition to his work in television, Zimmern has authored several books, including Andrew Zimmern's Field Guide to Exceptionally Weird, Wild, Wonderful Foods and The Bizarre Truth. He has also been a guest on numerous talk shows and cooking programs and is a regular contributor to Food & Wine magazine.

Does Andrew Zimmerman have children?

Zimmern has one son named Noah. He was born in 2005 and is the only child of Andrew and his ex-wife, Rishia Haas.

What is Rishia Haas's net worth?

Her net worth is estimated at $5 million. She has derived her wealth from her vast career working in the corporate world as an administrative assistant.

Above is everything you would love to know about Andrew Zimmern's wife, Rishia Haas. During their time together, she was pivotal in ensuring Andrew stayed sober from alcohol. She has also appeared on his television shows and has been involved in the food industry for many years.

