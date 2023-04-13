Denika Kisty, Jason Williams' wife, age, family, career, profiles, net worth

Denika Kisty is a former American javelin thrower. She is also best known as Jason Williams' wife. Jason is a retired American NBA player famously known for winning the NBA championships and playing for the Miami Heat in 2006.

Denika Kisty and Jason Williams are passionate about sports and have been married for over two decades. They have three athletic children specialising in their own sports and following in their parent's footsteps. Exactly who is Jason Williams' wife, and what part does she play?

Profile summary and bio

Denika Kisty's age

She was born in 1977, although details about her birthdate are not publicly available. As of 2023, she is estimated to be 46 years old.

Early life and family

Denika is a native of Brentwood, Pennsylvania. She was born to a Caucasian family. She is an American national. She is the youngest daughter to Bonnie Kisty, her mother, and Stephen Kisty, her father. She has an elder sister, Janell.

Denika Kisty's track and field success

Denika went to Franklin High School and later to Brentwood High School. She excelled academically and was also active in sports. She competed in javelin throwing in her high school's track and field team.

She bagged a gold medal during the 1994 D-11 AA Discus and Javelin Championships. In 1994 and 1995, she won a WIPAL 2A Track and Field champion in javelin awards. The epitome of her success was her recognition and honour for the Booster Athlete Award as Brentwood's top senior athlete in 1995.

After high school, she proceeded to the University of Florida and, later, the California State University of Sacramento. She excelled in track and field, specifically javelin, in college. She was ranked 10th in the USA in 1999. She aspired to represent the country in the Olympics, although she did not make the cut. She concluded her javelin exploits at the college level.

Denika Kisty's spouse

Denika Kisty and Jason Williams met in 1997 at the University of Florida, where they were both students. After Jason Williams was declared for the NBA draft in 1998; he joined the Sacramento Kings. The long-distance relationship informed Denika's decision to transfer to the California University of Sacramento.

Is Jason Williams married?

The couple exchanged their vows in September 2003. Despite his coveted success, the NBA star prefers living away from the limelight, and spending time with his family.

Where is Jason Williams now?

Jayson's career in the NBA spanned 11 seasons, and it was suddenly cut short in 1999 after he broke his right leg. He officially announced his retirement in 2000 after sitting out the entire 1999-2000 season. He had done one year of his six-year contract valued at $90 million.

How much did Jason Williams make in the NBA?

His average salary was estimated at $524,964, and as of April 2023, Jason Williams' net worth is approximately $20 million.

Denika Kisty and Jason Williams' kids

Does Jason Williams have a son? The couple had their eldest child, and only son, Jaxon, on 23rd September 2001. They later had their first daughter, Mia, on 1st November 2004, and their youngest daughter, Nina, was born in 2009. The couple lives in Florida and prefers raising their kids away from the limelight.

Jaxon was a Windermere Prep Lakers Elementary School student and the prestigious IMG Academy. He was a standout basketballer in high school. Jaxon plays as the guard for the Santiago Canyon College basketball team.

Jaxon's sister, Mia, is also a budding athlete. She plays softball and was initially affiliated with the Windemere Prep Lakers Elementary School and Academy. She currently plays softball for the University of Florida.

Nina, the third and last of Denika Kisty's children, is also into sports. She plays tennis and softball. Denika and her husband speak highly of their kids' talent and passion for sports.

Denika Kisty, Jason Williams' wife, has been instrumental in her husband's career and family. Even though they are no longer pursuing their careers in sports, they are actively nurturing their kids' talents while providing a safe space for them to flourish in sports.

