Who is Gene Hackman's second wife, Betsy Arakawa? Where does she live?

Eugene (Gene) Hackman has acted for many years, earning him his first Academy Award. Consequently, the actor was absent from his family, and this caused him to separate from his first wife. Several years later, Eugene married Betty Arakawa, and the couple is still together thirty years later. Who is Betsy?

She is the second wife of Gene and a former classical pianist. She is a businesswoman who co-owns a store in New Mexico and has worked in a gym as an attendant. The following is the biography of a woman married to the former Hollywood actor.

Profile summary

Full name Betsy Arakawa Date of birth December 01, 1961 Age 61 years Horoscope Sagittarius Gender Female Profession Classical pianist, businesswoman Country The United States of America Marital status married Husband Gene Hackman Net worth $2 Million Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Black Birthplace Hawaii Nationality American Ethnicity Asian

Betsy Arakawa's biography

Betsy Arakawa was born in Hawaii and has lived in several cities across the united states. She is an American citizen who was born with the Sagittarius zodiac sign. Betsy has Asian ancestry and is of Japanese descent.

When was Betsy Arakawa born?

Betsy Arakawa was born on December 01, 1961. She spent her early life in Hawaii and later moved to New Mexico.

Betsy Arakawa's age

The celebrity spouse will turn 62 in December 2023.

Betsy Arakawa's height

Her height is unknown, but she has a slender body and is of medium size and moderate weight. Her eyes are dark brown, and her hair is black.

Career

Arakawa trained as a classical pianist before starting a business. She co-owns Pandora's Inc., which sells house furnishings. The shop is in the DeVargas Center shopping mall, which is close to the downtown area.

Betsy Arakawa's net worth

Betsy Arakawa, the spouse of Gene Hackman, is estimated to have a net worth of roughly $2 million. This includes her possessions and business revenue, her primary income source. With all her net worth, Arakawa has lived a modest life.

How long was Gene Hackman married to his first wife?

Faye Maltese and Gene were married for thirty years (1956–1986). The first spouse of the Golden Globe Award winner was a native of New York. Faye was born In 1929 in the United States of America.

The celebrity's wife also had American citizenship and mixed ethnicity because she came from an Italian family. Born in 1929, Fay Maltese passed away on April 26, 2017. At the time of her death, she was 88 years old.

How did Gene Hackman meet his second wife?

Betsy and Eugene met at a gym in 1984. Gene Hackman frequented this gym in Los Angeles when he first saw her. They fell in love and dated for several years. The 30-year age difference between the film star and his new love did not deter them from marrying.

Is Betsy Arakawa married?

Eugene and Betsy are married. The couple married in 1991, immediately after the former separated from his first wife, and they have no children together. Arakawa is inactive on social media sites.

Gene Hackman's children

The three children of Hackman's first marriage are Leslie, Elizabeth, and Christopher. Gene wishes he had been there for his children more.

Betsy Arakawa's spouse

American actor Gene Hackman became famous for his part in the 1967 film Bonnie and Clyde, leading to his first Academy Award nomination. He has appeared in hit movies like Unforgiven, The French Connection, and the Oscar-winning Mississippi Burning. Gene resigned from acting after over 40 years on the scene.

Why did Gene Hackman quit acting?

In 2004, Gene discreetly stopped acting. In an interview, he admitted that the years of acting had been stressful and made him a distant parent. He would spend several months without seeing his family, which hurt his relationship with them. Having retired, The father of three now has more time for himself and them.

Where is Gene Hackman's wife?

In 2023, Gene Hackman and his wife reside in Santa Fe, New Mexico. It is unclear what venture she is pursuing there.

Betsy Arakawa was born and raised in Hawaii, the United States of America, and is both a pianist and businesswoman. She is well-known for being the second spouse of American actor and author Gene Hackman, whom she used to accompany during award ceremonies.

